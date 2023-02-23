Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Lantheus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue of $263.2 million and $935.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, representing increases of 103.1% and 119.9% over the prior year periods, respectively



GAAP net loss of $119.2 million and GAAP net income of $28.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to GAAP net loss of $40.2 million and $71.3 million in the prior year period

GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $1.74 and GAAP fully diluted net income per share of $0.40 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to GAAP fully diluted net loss per share of $0.59 and $1.06 in the prior year period; adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $1.37 and $4.22 for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to adjusted fully diluted net income per share of $0.25 and $0.49 in the prior year period

Net cash provided by operating activities was $105.4 million and $281.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Free cash flow of $100.6 million and $263.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, compared to free cash flow of $9.3 million and $41.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021

The Company provides first quarter and full year 2023 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance



BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), a company committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company's worldwide revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $263.2 million, compared with $129.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 103.1% over the prior year period. Full year 2022 worldwide revenues were $935.1 million, compared with $425.2 million for the full year 2021, representing an increase of 119.9% over the prior year period.

The Company's fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net loss was $119.2 million, or $1.74 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $40.2 million, or $0.59 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 GAAP net income was $28.1 million, or $0.40 per fully diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $71.3 million, or $1.06 per fully diluted share for the full year 2021.

The Company's fourth quarter 2022 adjusted fully diluted net income per share, or earnings per share ("EPS"), were $1.37, as compared to $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $1.12 from the prior year period. The Company's full year 2022 adjusted fully diluted EPS, were $4.22, as compared to $0.49 for the full year 2021, representing an increase of approximately $3.72 from the prior year period.

Lastly, net cash provided by operating activities was $105.4 million and $281.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Free Cash Flow was $100.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing an increase of approximately $91.3 million from the prior year period. Full year 2022 free cash flow was $263.4 million, as compared to $41.8 million for the full year 2021, representing an increase of approximately $221.7 million from the prior year period.

"2022 was an outstanding year for Lantheus, led by the success of PYLARIFY and expansion of our Radiopharmaceutical Oncology pipeline. We accelerated our growth, diversified our portfolio, and delivered record revenues and profits which created additional free cash flows," said Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. "In 2023, PYLARIFY, the #1 PSMA PET imaging agent and DEFINITY, the #1 ultrasound enhancing agent, will continue to deliver value for our patients, healthcare professionals, employees, and shareholders."

The Company updates its guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 is as follows:

Guidance Issued February 23, 2023 Q1 FY 2023 Revenue $280 million - $285 million Q1 FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $1.28 - $1.32 Guidance Issued February 23, 2023 FY 2023 Revenue $1.140 billion - $1.160 billion FY 2023 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $4.95 - $5.10

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS to GAAP income per common share because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company's view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

Internet Posting of Information

The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of its website at www.lantheus.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult its website regularly for important information about the Company.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://investor.lantheus.com/news-events/calendar-of-events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast and will be archived on the same web page for at least 30 days.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

With more than 65 years of experience in delivering life-changing science, Lantheus is committed to improving patient outcomes through diagnostics, radiotherapeutics and artificial intelligence solutions that enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease. Lantheus is headquartered in Massachusetts and has offices in New Jersey, Canada and Sweden. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted net income per share - fully diluted; and free cash flow. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources and the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "introduce," "may," "momentum," "plan," "predict," "progress," "project," "promising," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion and penetration for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY and DEFINITY, in the face of competition; (ii) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility; (iii) the global availability of Molybdenum-99 ("Mo-99") and other raw material and key components; (iv) the efforts and timing for clinical development, regulatory approval and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake(v) our strategies, future prospects, and our projected growth, including revenue related to our collaboration agreements with POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (vi) our ability to identify and acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology and other strategic areas; (vii) the continuing impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business, supply chain, financial conditions and prospects; and (viii) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 263,166 $ 129,562 $ 935,061 $ 425,208 Cost of goods sold 95,995 71,654 353,358 237,513 Gross profit 167,171 57,908 581,703 187,695 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 26,983 19,423 100,243 68,422 General and administrative 39,639 62,530 133,584 150,395 Research and development 272,226 11,293 311,681 44,966 Total operating expenses 338,848 93,246 545,508 263,783 Gain on sale of assets - - - 15,263 Operating (loss) income (171,677 ) (35,338 ) 36,195 (60,825 ) Interest expense 2,581 1,528 7,185 7,752 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt 588 - 588 (889 ) Other loss 1,397 4,141 1,703 7,350 (Loss) income before income taxes (176,243 ) (41,007 ) 26,719 (75,038 ) Income tax benefit (57,058 ) (792 ) (1,348 ) (3,759 ) Net (loss) income $ (119,185 ) $ (40,215 ) $ 28,067 $ (71,279 ) Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.74 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.41 $ (1.06 ) Diluted $ (1.74 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.06 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 68,500 67,713 68,487 67,486 Diluted 68,500 67,713 70,671 67,486





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Revenues Analysis

(in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change DEFINITY $ 63,619 $ 59,311 7.3 % $ 244,993 $ 232,759 5.3 % TechneLite 24,725 22,041 12.2 % 88,864 91,293 (2.7) % Other precision diagnostics 6,022 5,684 5.9 % 22,825 26,973 (15.4) % Total precision diagnostics 94,366 87,036 8.4 % 356,682 351,025 1.6 % PYLARIFY 160,642 35,417 353.6 % 527,405 43,414 1,114.8 % Other radiopharmaceutical oncology 919 267 244.2 % 4,102 5,473 (25.1) % Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 161,561 35,684 352.8 % 531,507 48,887 987.2 % Strategic Partnerships and other revenue 7,239 6,842 5.8 % 46,872 25,296 85.3 % Total revenues $ 263,166 $ 129,562 103.1 % $ 935,061 $ 425,208 119.9 %





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (119,185 ) $ (40,215 ) $ 28,067 $ (71,279 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 8,124 4,162 29,262 15,934 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,307 8,373 33,225 27,506 Acquired debt fair value adjustment - - - (307 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 9,300 43,900 34,700 72,400 Non-recurring refinancing related fees 70 - 70 - Non-recurring severance related fees - - - 522 Non-recurring fees - 818 (384 ) 818 Extinguishment of debt 588 - 588 (889 ) Gain on sale of assets - - - (15,263 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs 265,856 - 266,356 - Integration costs - 9 - 102 Acquisition-related costs 169 823 1,037 1,549 Impairment of long-lived assets - 189 - 9,729 ARO Acceleration and other related costs (968 ) 5,259 2,119 5,259 Other 583 2 694 62 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (76,227 ) (6,079 ) (97,739 ) (12,138 ) Adjusted net income $ 96,617 $ 17,241 $ 297,995 $ 34,005 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 36.7 % 13.3 % 31.9 % 8.0 %





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (1.74 ) $ (0.59 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.06 ) Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.12 0.06 0.41 0.24 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.12 0.13 0.47 0.41 Acquired debt fair value adjustment - - - (0.01 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.13 0.63 0.49 1.05 Non-recurring refinancing related fees - - - - Non-recurring severance related fees - - - 0.01 Non-recurring fees - 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Extinguishment of debt 0.01 - 0.01 (0.01 ) Gain on sale of assets - - - (0.23 ) Strategic collaboration and license costs 3.76 - 3.77 - Integration costs - - - - Acquisition-related costs - 0.01 0.01 0.02 Impairment of long-lived assets - - - 0.14 ARO Acceleration and other related costs (0.01 ) 0.08 0.03 0.08 Other(a) 0.06 - 0.01 - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (1.08 ) (0.08 ) (1.37 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.37 $ 0.25 $ 4.22 $ 0.49 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 70,642 69,446 70,671 68,963





(a) This effect includes an adjustment related to the increase from basic to diluted shares as the Company changed from GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022. (b) The income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP adjusted net income takes into account the tax treatment and related tax rate that apply to each adjustment in the applicable tax jurisdiction.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands - unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 105,352 $ 13,889 $ 281,781 $ 53,916 Capital expenditures (4,724 ) (4,544 ) (18,347 ) (12,140 ) Free cash flow $ 100,628 $ 9,345 $ 263,434 $ 41,776 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (264,724 ) $ (4,544 ) $ (276,547 ) $ 3,683 Net cash used in financing activities $ 317,840 $ (2,100 ) $ 311,691 $ (39,332 )





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands - unaudited)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 415,652 $ 98,508 Accounts receivable, net 213,397 89,336 Inventory 35,475 35,129 Other current assets 13,092 12,818 Total current assets 677,616 235,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 122,166 116,772 Intangibles, net 315,285 348,510 Goodwill 61,189 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 110,647 62,764 Other long-term assets 34,355 38,758 Total assets $ 1,321,258 $ 863,784 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings $ 354 $ 11,642 Accounts payable 20,563 20,787 Short-term contingent liability 99,700 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 127,084 58,068 Total current liabilities 247,701 90,497 Asset retirement obligations 22,543 20,833 Long-term debt, net and other borrowings 557,712 163,121 Other long-term liabilities 46,155 124,894 Total liabilities 874,111 399,345 Total stockholders' equity 447,147 464,439 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,321,258 $ 863,784

Contacts:

Mark Kinarney

Vice President, Investor Relations

978-671-8842

ir@lantheus.com

Melissa Downs

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

646-975-2533

media@lantheus.com