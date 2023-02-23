Anzeige
TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Sales increase 18.9% to $1.3 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 14.2%
  • Net income increases 83.6% to $143.8 million, or $4.52 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 170 basis points to 18.8%

Full Year Highlights

  • Sales increase 43.7% to $5.0 billion, with same branch revenue increasing 18.8%
  • Net income increases 71.6% to $556.0 million, or $17.14 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 140 basis points to 18.8%

Provides 2023 Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Guidance and Assumptions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We closed 2022 with a solid fourth quarter, completing another outstanding year for TopBuild. The TopBuild team delivered on our objective of achieving strong top and bottom-line growth as our unique operating model continues to differentiate TopBuild, giving us distinct competitive advantages in the three end-markets we serve.

"Throughout 2022, the TopBuild team demonstrated profitable growth, benefitting from a relentless focus on improving operational efficiencies and leveraging fixed costs. We also successfully integrated DI and demonstrated improved operating results with this key acquisition.

"TopBuild's unique operating model continues to enable our ability to outperform in any environment. Since 2018, revenue has doubled, growing at a compounded annual rate of 20% and our adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded 690 basis points.

"Looking at 2023 and beyond, we see multiple avenues of growth available to us. We have a strong track record of executing on our plan, producing solid results, and creating value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2021)

3 Months Ended 12/31/22ReportedChange
Sales$1,264,54318.9%
Gross Margin29.7%310 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.6%(190 bps)
Operating Profit$203,11471.5%
Operating Margin16.1%500 bps
Net Income$143,83483.6%
Net Income per diluted share$4.5290.7%
3 Months Ended 12/31/22AdjustedChange
Sales$1,264,54318.9%
Gross Margin29.7%160 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.5%(40 bps)
Operating Profit$204,49235.7%
Operating Margin16.2%200 bps
Net Income$140,08135.6%
Net Income per diluted share$4.4041.0%
EBITDA$237,41330.4%
EBITDA Margin18.8%170 bps
3 Months Ended 12/31/22Adj. Same BranchChange
Sales$1,214,18314.2%
Gross Margin29.8%170 bps
Operating Margin16.3%210 bps
EBITDA Margin18.8%170 bps
Incremental EBITDA Margin30.8%

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

12 Months Ended 12/31/22ReportedChange
Sales$5,008,74443.7%
Gross Margin29.7%180 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.8%(50 bps)
Operating Profit$797,16467.3%
Operating Margin15.9%220 bps
Net Income$555,98971.6%
Net Income per diluted share$17.1475.3%
12 Months Ended 12/31/22AdjustedChange
Sales$5,008,74443.7%
Gross Margin29.7%130 bps
SG&A as % of revenue13.6%0 bps
Operating Profit$804,96656.2%
Operating Margin16.1%130 bps
Net Income$554,95354.3%
Net Income per diluted share$17.1157.7%
EBITDA$940,61155.2%
EBITDA Margin18.8%140 bps
12 Months Ended 12/31/22Adj. Same BranchChange
Sales$4,140,51218.8%
Gross Margin30.5%210 bps
Operating Margin17.2%240 bps
EBITDA Margin19.5%210 bps
Incremental EBITDA Margin30.8%

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2021)

Installation3 Months Ended 12/31/2212 Months Ended 12/31/22 Specialty Distribution3 Months Ended 12/31/2212 Months Ended 12/31/22
Sales$761,261$2,969,978 Sales$563,065$2,278,261
Change Change
Volume12.4%9.2% Volume-5.1%-0.6%
Price8.2%12.2% Price11.5%15.8%
M&A0.8%3.4% M&A9.5%61.8%
Total Change21.4%24.9% Total Change15.9%77.0%
Operating Margin18.6%18.5% Operating Margin14.3%14.3%
Change170 bps240 bps Change530 bps110 bps
Adj. Operating Margin18.7%18.5% Adj. Operating Margin14.4%14.4%
Change170 bps230 bps Change200 bps0 bps
Adj. EBITDA Margin20.8%20.6% Adj. EBITDA Margin16.7%16.9%
Change140 bps190 bps Change170 bps90 bps

Capital Allocation
"We remain focused on acquiring quality installation and specialty distribution companies that fit within our core insulation businesses. Disciplined identification, analysis, and integration of strategic acquisitions are core competencies as evidenced by our successful track record.

"Over the past five years we have acquired 24 companies that are contributing approximately $1.6 billion of annual revenue," added Buck.

Acquisitions
In 2022, the Company acquired five residential insulation installation companies which are expected to generate over $17 million in annual revenue. They are listed in the chart below.

TTM Revenue at Month
Company AcquiredAcquisition ($ millions)Acquired
Southwest Insulation$1.7January
Billings Insulation$6.5February
Green Energy Solutions$2.0March
Assured Insulating$5.5April
CV Insulation$1.6July
Total $17.3

On January 26, 2023, the Company acquired SRI Holdings, a residential insulation installation company founded in 2012, which generated annual revenue of approximately $62 million for the twelve months ended November 30, 2022.

Share Repurchases
In 2022, the Company repurchased a total of 1,390,667 shares of its common stock for approximately $250.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2023LowHigh
Sales$4,700$4,900
Adjusted EBITDA*$820$910

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Assumptions(1)

($ in millions)Range
2023LowHigh
Estimated net income$445.0$523.0
Interest Expense and other, net 72.0 66.0
Income tax expense 157.0 184.0
Depreciation and Amortization 128.0 123.0
Share based compensation 16.0 13.0
Acquisition related costs 2.0 1.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$820.0$910.0

(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild's current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management's formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management's formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment, which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 180 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "may," "project," "estimate" or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Net sales $1,264,543 $1,063,398 $5,008,744 $3,486,207
Cost of sales 888,871 780,237 3,522,025 2,511,818
Gross profit 375,672 283,161 1,486,719 974,389
Selling, general, and administrative expense 172,558 164,718 689,555 497,970
Operating profit 203,114 118,443 797,164 476,419
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense (16,779) (10,933) (56,716) (29,143)
Loss on extinguishment of debt - 25 - (13,837)
Other, net 1,585 (207) 1,687 4
Other expense, net (15,194) (11,115) (55,029) (42,976)
Income before income taxes 187,920 107,328 742,135 433,443
Income tax expense (44,086) (28,968) (186,146) (109,427)
Net income $143,834 $78,360 $555,989 $324,016
Net income per common share:
Basic $4.54 $2.39 $17.26 $9.88
Diluted $4.52 $2.37 $17.14 $9.78
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 31,648,741 32,753,719 32,213,839 32,801,906
Diluted 31,838,352 33,117,227 32,440,405 33,146,171


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Net income $143,834 $78,360 $555,989 $324,016
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment (6,762) (6,634) (15,286) (6,634)
Comprehensive income $137,072 $71,726 $540,703 $317,382


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data
(dollars in thousands)
As of December 31,
ASSETS 2022 2021
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $240,069 $139,779
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $16,281 at December 31, 2022, and $8,798 at December 31, 2021 836,071 668,419
Inventories, net 438,644 352,801
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,257 26,692
Total current assets 1,549,041 1,187,691
Right of use assets 205,892 177,177
Property and equipment, net 253,484 244,574
Goodwill 1,966,994 1,949,763
Other intangible assets, net 614,967 684,209
Other assets 16,453 15,116
Total assets $4,606,831 $4,258,530
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $487,114 $461,917
Current portion of long-term debt 40,068 38,640
Accrued liabilities 199,370 175,891
Short-term operating lease liabilities 60,880 54,591
Short-term finance lease liabilities 2,207 2,387
Total current liabilities 789,639 733,426
Long-term debt 1,417,257 1,454,483
Deferred tax liabilities, net 251,481 248,243
Long-term portion of insurance reserves 59,783 51,875
Long-term operating lease liabilities 149,943 125,339
Long-term finance lease liabilities 6,673 7,770
Other liabilities 2,349 960
Total liabilities 2,677,125 2,622,096
EQUITY 1,929,706 1,636,434
Total liabilities and equity $4,606,831 $4,258,530
As of December 31,
2022 2021
Other Financial Data
Receivable days 54 48
Inventory days 45 43
Accounts payable days 66 65
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $787,601 $559,303
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 15.7% 13.3%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
 2021
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income $555,989 $324,016
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 123,335 79,390
Share-based compensation 12,310 11,316
Loss on extinguishment of debt - 13,837
Loss on sale of property and equipment 1,833 1,356
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,867 2,036
Provision for bad debt expense 5,510 7,304
Loss from inventory obsolescence 6,659 2,637
Deferred income taxes, net 6,041 (2,818)
Change in certain assets and liabilities
Receivables, net (169,327) (69,042)
Inventories, net (93,874) (46,518)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (9,222) 558
Accounts payable 26,581 54,961
Accrued liabilities 20,703 24,816
Other, net 6,396 (824)
Net cash provided by operating activities 495,801 403,025
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (76,382) (55,546)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,500) (1,267,114)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,975 415
Net cash used in investing activities (93,907) (1,322,245)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt - 1,218,750
Repayment of long-term debt (38,658) (433,070)
Payment of debt issuance costs - (14,965)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 70,000 -
Repayment of revolving credit facility (70,000) -
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (11,719) (8,805)
Exercise of stock options 2,028 3,303
Repurchase of shares of common stock (250,050) (35,556)
Payment of contingent consideration (1,674) (650)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (300,073) 729,007
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (1,531) (15)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,290 (190,228)
Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period 139,779 330,007
Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $240,069 $139,779
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:
Interest $49,888 $22,144
Income taxes 186,722 109,179
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $103,997 $131,909
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities - 10,469
Accruals for property and equipment 141 1,060


TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022 2021 Change 2022
 2021 Change
Installation
Sales $761,261 $627,123 21.4% $2,969,978 $2,378,401 24.9%
Operating profit, as reported $141,961 $105,975 $548,795 $383,722
Operating margin, as reported 18.6% 16.9% 18.5 % 16.1%
Rationalization charges 161 - (174) -
Acquisition related costs 23 362 135 1,642
COVID-19 pay - - - 605
Operating profit, as adjusted $142,145 $106,337 $548,756 $385,969
Operating margin, as adjusted 18.7% 17.0% 18.5 % 16.2%
Share-based compensation 339 270 1,296 1,157
Depreciation and amortization 15,869 15,227 62,483 57,815
EBITDA, as adjusted $158,353 $121,834 30.0% $612,535 $444,941 37.7%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 20.8% 19.4% 20.6 % 18.7%
Specialty Distribution
Sales $563,065 $485,813 15.9% $2,278,261 $1,287,176 77.0%
Operating profit, as reported $80,692 $43,964 $326,226 $169,368
Operating margin, as reported 14.3% 9.0% 14.3 % 13.2%
Acquisition related costs 266 530 1,502 530
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) - 15,853 - 15,853
COVID-19 pay - - - 54
Operating profit, as adjusted $80,958 $60,347 $327,728 $185,805
Operating margin, as adjusted 14.4% 12.4% 14.4 % 14.4%
Share-based compensation 104 304 1,041 1,032
Depreciation and amortization 13,184 12,405 56,881 18,743
EBITDA, as adjusted $94,246 $73,056 29.0% $385,650 $205,580 87.6%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 16.7%15.0% 16.9 % 16.0%


TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations $1,324,326 $1,112,936 $5,248,239 $3,665,577
Intercompany eliminations (59,783) (49,538) (239,495) (179,370)
Net sales after eliminations $1,264,543 $1,063,398 18.9% $5,008,744 $3,486,207 43.7%
Operating profit, as reported - segments $222,653 $149,939 $875,021 $553,090
General corporate expense, net (9,650) (22,893) (38,018) (47,018)
Intercompany eliminations (9,889) (8,603) (39,839) (29,653)
Operating profit, as reported $203,114 $118,443 $797,164 $476,419
Operating margin, as reported 16.1 % 11.1 % 15.9 % 13.7 %
Rationalization charges 162 - (172) 16
Acquisition related costs 1,216 16,262 7,974 22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) - 15,853 - 15,853
Refinancing costs - 188 - 188
COVID-19 pay - - - 659
Operating profit, as adjusted $204,492 $150,746 $804,966 $515,242
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.2 % 14.2 % 16.1 % 14.8 %
Share-based compensation 2,637 2,941 12,310 11,316
Depreciation and amortization 30,284 28,385 123,335 79,390
EBITDA, as adjusted $237,413 $182,072 30.4% $940,611 $605,948 55.2%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted 18.8 % 17.1 % 18.8 % 17.4 %
Sales change period over period 201,145 1,522,537
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 55,341 334,663
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 27.5 % 22.0 %
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.


TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales $1,264,543 $1,063,398 $5,008,744 $3,486,207
Gross profit, as reported $375,672 $283,161 $1,486,719 $974,389
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) - 15,853 - 15,853
Rationalization charges 15 - 135 -
COVID-19 pay - - - 592
Gross profit, as adjusted $375,687 $299,014 $1,486,854 $990,834
Gross margin, as reported 29.7 % 26.6 % 29.7 % 27.9 %
Gross margin, as adjusted 29.7 % 28.1 % 29.7 % 28.4 %
Sellling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $172,558 $164,718 $689,555 $497,970
Rationalization charges 162 - (172) 16
Acquisition related costs 1,201 16,262 7,839 22,107
Refinancing costs - 188 - 188
COVID-19 pay - - - 67
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $171,195 $148,268 $681,888 $475,592
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported $203,114 $118,443 $797,164 $476,419
Rationalization charges 162 - (172) 16
Acquisition related costs 1,216 16,262 7,974 22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) - 15,853 - 15,853
Refinancing costs - 188 - 188
COVID-19 pay - - - 659
Operating profit, as adjusted $204,492 $150,746 $804,966 $515,242
Operating margin, as reported 16.1 % 11.1 % 15.9 % 13.7 %
Operating margin, as adjusted 16.2 % 14.2 % 16.1 % 14.8 %
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported $187,920 $107,328 $742,135 $433,443
Rationalization charges 162 - (172) 16
Acquisition related costs 1,216 16,262 7,974 22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up) - 15,853 - 15,853
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt - 163 - 14,025
COVID-19 pay - - - 659
Income before income taxes, as adjusted 189,298 139,606 749,937 486,103
Tax rate at 26.0% (49,217) (36,298) (194,984) (126,387)
Income, as adjusted $140,081 $103,308 $554,953 $359,716
Income per common share, as adjusted $4.40 $3.12 $17.11 $10.85
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,838,352 33,117,227 32,440,405 33,146,171


TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation $756,312 $627,123 $2,889,145 $2,378,401
Specialty Distribution 517,010 485,813 1,483,155 1,287,176
Eliminations (59,139) (49,538) (231,788) (179,370)
Total same branch 1,214,183 1,063,398 4,140,512 3,486,207
Acquisitions (a):
Installation $4,949 $- $80,833 $-
Specialty Distribution 46,055 - 795,106 -
Eliminations (644) - (7,707) -
Total acquisitions 50,360 - 868,232 -
Total $1,264,543 $1,063,398 $5,008,744 $3,486,207
Gross profit, as adjusted
Same branch $361,974 $299,014 $1,261,934 $990,834
Acquisitions (a) 13,713 - 224,920 -
Total $375,687 $299,014 $1,486,854 $990,834
Gross margin, as adjusted
Same branch (b) 29.8 % 28.1 % 30.5 % 28.4 %
Acquisitions (c) 27.2 % 25.9 %
Operating profit, as adjusted
Same branch $197,680 $150,746 $714,058 $515,242
Acquisitions (a) 6,812 - 90,908 -
Total $204,492 $150,746 $804,966 $515,242
Operating margin, as adjusted
Same branch (b) 16.3 % 14.2 % 17.2 % 14.8 %
Acquisitions (c) 13.5 % 10.5 %
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch $228,459 $182,072 $807,309 $605,948
Acquisitions (a) 8,954 - 133,302 -
Total $237,413 $182,072 $940,611 $605,948
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b) 18.8 % 19.5 %
Acquisitions (c) 17.8 % 15.4 %
Total (d) 18.8 % 17.1 % 18.8 % 17.4 %
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e) 30.8 % 30.8 %
Acquisitions (c) 17.8 % 15.4 %
Total (f) 27.5 % 22.0 %
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales


TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
2022 2021 2022 2021
Net income, as reported $143,834 $78,360 $555,989 $324,016
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 15,194 11,140 55,029 29,139
Income tax expense 44,086 28,968 186,146 109,427
Depreciation and amortization 30,284 28,385 123,335 79,390
Share-based compensation 2,637 2,941 12,310 11,316
Rationalization charges 162 - (172) 16
Acquisition related costs 1,216 16,262 7,974 22,107
Acquisition purchase accounting (inventory step-up)- 15,853 - 15,853
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt- 163 - 14,025
COVID-19 pay - - - 659
EBITDA, as adjusted $237,413 $182,072 $940,611 $605,948
Proforma acquisition EBITDA(a) 548
Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted $941,159
(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2022.


TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2022 Year Ended
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 December 31, 2022
Net Sales$1,168,918 $1,274,285 $1,300,998 $1,264,543 $5,008,744
Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 2,934 438 - - 3,372
Net sales, acquisition adjusted$1,171,852 $1,274,723 $1,300,998 $1,264,543 $5,012,116
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


TopBuild Corp.
2023 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2023
Low
 High
Estimated net income$445.0 $523.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net 72.0 66.0
Income tax expense 157.0 184.0
Depreciation and amortization 128.0 123.0
Share-based compensation 16.0 13.0
Acquisition related costs 2.0 1.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$820.0 $910.0





