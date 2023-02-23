To meet increasing demand from the Gulf and MENA region for investors interested in Turkish real estate, leading property portal hepsiemlak.com has launched its English language website. The platform allows regional investors to conduct market research from the comfort of their homes, featuring a portfolio of 75 thousand residences in Istanbul, 50 thousand in Ankara, and over 25 thousand in popular cities like Izmir and Antalya.

In the decade since the law allowing foreigners to obtain citizenship by investing in Turkish real estate came into force, data published by Turkish Statistical Institute shows that the Turkish property market has grown about 5.5 times in size. Around 4.5% of the 1.5 million properties sold in 2022 were to foreigners, and Middle Eastern countries are in the lead with a 37% lion's share of the total.

Founded in 2006, hepsiemlak is Turkiye's premier property portal. The hepsiemlak.com platform invests in technology to improve its product offering and is now a step closer to global investors thanks to the English language launch for all of its sales channels.

"With our website, mobile application, field team cross Turkiye and a staff of 200 people, we are positioned as consultants serving global investors and our goal is to support and help customers who are looking for property investment opportunities," said Zeynep Tandogan, CEO at hepsiemlak.com.

Over 67 thousand foreigners purchased property in Turkiye last year. Hepsiemlak.com offers a very wide portfolio that includes 75 thousand residences in Istanbul, 50 thousand in the capital Ankara, and 25 thousand in popular cities such as Izmir, Antalya and Balikesir.

"Our English content is developed using artificial intelligence-based algorithms, drawing results from primary sources in each listings. This feature differentiates us from our competitors. We are in the process of adding Russian as a third language, and we have redesigned our customer support and blog content in English as well as Russian," she added.

To access the portal in English, users just click on the globe icon in the home page and select their preferred language. The mobile application is available for download from the app stores of iOS, Android and Huawei devices.

