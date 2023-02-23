Blueshift Brings Generative AI to Personalization

Combining the power of first-party customer data and an integration with OpenAI, the capability empowers marketers to reach the next frontier in cross-channel customer engagement



SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Blueshift , the leading AI platform for cross-channel customer engagement, today announced the launch of GenAI for Personalization, a groundbreaking capability through its integration with OpenAI. Combining the power of Generative AI and first party customer data, GenAI for Personalization enables marketers to reach new heights in customer engagement and hyper-personalization. This new capability empowers marketers to easily access AI with a simple click to generate content in the right tone and style for each customer on various channels, including SMS, email, and mobile app messages.

The number of marketers using Generative AI, which generates content from simple prompts and context, has exploded . With so much content now available in so many stylistic variations, the new challenge for marketers is to match the right content in the right style to each individual customer. Blueshift solves this by enabling marketers to not only generate different variations of a message, but also match the right variation to millions of individual customers, based on each customer's behavior and preferences. For the first time, this unique combination of customer AI with content AI unlocks the use of Generative AI for personalization.

Blueshift has been a leader in AI for Marketing for many years with patented AI technology. Blueshift's GenAI for Personalization extends these AI capabilities with a focus on personalized content for subject lines and preheader text to increase the likelihood of customer engagement. Marketers can either start with the content they created and ask AI to make it more impactful or simply ask AI to generate the content in its entirety. With every option, marketers can decide on the best tone for each customer based on a specific demographic, thereby increasing engagement opportunities. For instance, a marketer can instantly create a fun, casual or persuasive subject line for a Gen Z, Millennial, or Gen X demographic, and they can personalize to each customer's unique tastes.

"GenAI for Personalization will be a game changer for us to boost personalization and customer engagement," said Russell Middleton, Co-founder of Zumper. "This is a natural extension of the power of Blueshift's AI platform that helps us unleash the full potential of our customer data."

"We are thrilled to unveil GenAI for Personalization, incorporating next generation AI foundational models directly into our creative studios," said Manyam Mallela, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Blueshift. "As we continue to unlock every marketer's potential to drive customer-centric engagement, GenAI for Personalization will empower a new generation of marketers to become data artists, creating content with AI and data to drive unparalleled engagement."

About Blueshift

San Francisco-based Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. The Blueshift cross-channel marketing platform uses patented AI technology to unify, inform, and activate the fullness of customer data across all channels and applications. Through unified data, cross-channel orchestration, intelligent decisioning, and unmatched scale, Blueshift gives brands all the tools they need to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire customer journey. Blueshift has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America.

