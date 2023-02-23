Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Osisko Metals Inc (TSXV: OM) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Robert Wares will be presenting on March 2nd at 9:30 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Osisko Metals Inc

The global push towards decarbonization to combat climate change has led to an unprecedented shift in energy transition metals such as copper and zinc. Coupled with uncertain supply in politically sensitive regions, Osisko Metals is at the forefront of a new generation of mining companies looking to restart project in historical mining camps through its lead-zinc Pine Point Project and the Gaspé Copper Project. We intend to make Osisko Metals the leading base metal developer in North America.

For further information:

Osisko Metals Inc

Kimberly Darlington

Investor Relations

(514) 989-7970

Kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Alex@refinedsubstance.com