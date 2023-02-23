Cascades Inc.: Cascades Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

A stronger end to a challenging year

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Q4 2022 Highlights

Sales of $1,135 million (compared with $1,174 million in Q3 2022 and $1,028 million in Q4 2021)

As reported

Operating loss of $(20) million (compared with $25 million in Q3 2022 and $(90) million in Q4 2021)



Net loss per common share of $(0.27) (compared with a net loss per common share of ($0.02) in Q3 2022 and net earnings per common share of $1.04 in Q4 2021)

Adjusted (excluding specific items 1 )

) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) of $116 million (compared with $111 million in Q3 2022 and $62 million in Q4 2021)



Net earnings per common share of $0.22 (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.20 in Q3 2022 and a net loss per common share of ($0.09) in Q4 2021)

2022 Annual Highlights

Sales of $4,466 million (compared with $3,956 million in 2021)

As reported

Operating income of $33 million (compared with $50 million in 2021)



Net loss per common share of $(0.34) (compared with net earnings per common share of $1.60 in 2021)

Adjusted (excluding specific items 1 )

) Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) of $376 million (compared with $389 million in 2021)



Net earnings per common share of $0.37 (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.26 in 2021)

Net debt 1 of $1,966 million as of December 31, 2022 (compared with $2,011 million as of September 30, 2022 ). Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (A) ratio 1 of 5.2x, down from 6.2x as of September 30, 2022 .

of $1,966 million as of December 31, 2022 (compared with $2,011 million as of September 30, 2022 ). Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (A) ratio of 5.2x, down from 6.2x as of September 30, 2022 . Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $149 million in Q4 2022 and $482 million in 2022. Forecasted 2023 net capital expenditures of approximately $325 million, including $175 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA .

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our fourth quarter consolidated performance, which showed continued positive momentum in our Tissue Papers segment, and good underlying performance in our packaging segments. The wide-ranging profitability and operational initiatives that we have been progressively implementing throughout our operations gained traction as the year progressed, and fuelled the 10.2% consolidated EBITDA (A) margins in Q4. Our operations have faced more than $475 million of production, raw material, freight and energy cost headwinds within the span of the calendar year 2022 alone, and our teams have done an excellent job at executing multiple countermeasures. These have taken longer in our Tissue Papers segment, where price rebalancing takes time to be realized, but we are encouraged by the progress being made and expect continued benefits to be generated from operational and profitability initiatives across our operations.

Some information represents Non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or Non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Our Containerboard segment generated solid results in the fourth quarter. As expected, sales decreased 5% sequentially, reflecting slightly softer shipment levels and average selling prices. These impacts were more than mitigated at the EBITDA (A) level by benefits from lower raw material pricing, more favourable FX, production and energy cost levels, and a $5 million partial insurance settlement related to water effluent treatment issues that occurred at our Niagara Falls, NY complex in mid-2021. Sequentially, fourth quarter sales levels also decreased for our Specialty Products business, largely driven by lower volumes in the cardboard and plastics sub-segments, resulting in lower EBITDA (A) levels for this business. Sales in our Tissue Papers segment were stable sequentially. This reflected higher selling prices and favourable FX, offset by lower volumes. This business doubled its EBITDA (A) as benefits from lower transportation costs, lower raw material costs and pricing initiatives mitigated the impact from lower volumes and higher production costs, the latter of which includes the impact of the temporary curtailment of one of our paper machines at our St. Helens, Oregon tissue facility since mid-September. Lastly, Corporate Activities generated a higher negative EBITDA (A) in the fourth quarter, a reflection of the impact that lower recycled paper prices and volume had on results in the Company's Recovery & Recycling operations.

The start-up of the Bear Island project is scheduled for the end of March. Capital investments for this project totaled $107 million in the fourth quarter and $335 million in the calendar year 2022. The Company expects to invest $175 million to complete the project in 2023, with these investments weighted to the first half of the year. As we have stated previously, the elevated capital investment levels for this project combined with lower profitability levels generated by our Tissue Papers segment resulted in an important increase in our leverage ratio in 2022. We expect this trend to reverse as production is ramped up at our Bear Island facility, and operational and financial performance of our Tissue Papers segment continue to improve."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "We are remaining prudent in our outlook, as macro-economic conditions continue to be challenging and unpredictable, and inflationary pressures on costs, while easing, continue. Despite this, we have started 2023 in a good position to drive growth throughout the year. We expect sequentially lower results in our Containerboard segment in Q1. This reflects the $5 million partial insurance settlement received in the current quarter and a continuation of slightly softer volume and selling prices, the impacts of which will not be offset by lower raw material cost tailwinds. The Specialty Products business is expected to generate moderately stronger results in the first quarter, as favourable trends in pricing and volume counter the persistently higher production cost environment. Lastly, we expect results in our Tissue Papers segment to slightly improve sequentially. While we anticipate continued positive momentum from operational and profitability initiatives, more favourable raw material prices, and good demand from retail tissue products, our tempered outlook for this segment reflects softer demand for Away-from-Home products, and the delayed restart of the machine at our St. Helens, Oregon facility that occurred on February 10 . As far as our longer-term outlook, we will provide a comprehensive update of our 2022- 2024 Strategic Plan in conjunction with our Q1 2023 results on May 11, 2023."

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021











Sales 4,466 3,956 1,135 1,174 1,028 As Reported









Operating income (loss) 33 50 (20) 25 (90) Net earnings (loss) (34) 162 (27) (2) 105 per common share (basic) ($0.34) $1.60 ($0.27) ($0.02) $1.04 Adjusted1









Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) 376 389 116 111 62 Net earnings (loss) 37 27 22 20 (9) per common share (basic) $0.37 $0.26 $0.22 $0.20 ($0.09) Margin EBITDA (A) 8.4 % 9.8 % 10.2 % 9.5 % 6.0 %



Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021











Packaging Products









Containerboard 2,265 2,009 567 595 502 Specialty Products 654 548 161 168 151 Inter-segment sales (36) (32) (7) (11) (8)

2,883 2,525 721 752 645 Tissue Papers 1,422 1,272 384 382 339 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 161 159 30 40 44 Sales 4,466 3,956 1,135 1,174 1,028

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021











Packaging Products









Containerboard 401 372 119 103 70 Specialty Products 92 74 20 25 21











Tissue Papers (13) 27 8 4 (6)











Corporate Activities (104) (84) (31) (21) (23) EBITDA (A)1 376 389 116 111 62



Analysis of results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 (compared to the same period last year)

Sales of $1,135 million increased by $107 million compared with the same period last year. This reflects $139 million of combined benefits from improvements in selling prices and sales mix in all business segments. The Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate was also favourable for all businesses, contributing $54 million to sales levels on a consolidated basis. These factors were partially offset by a $73 million impact related to lower volumes mainly in the Tissue Papers business segment.

The fourth quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $116 million, an increase of $54 million, or 87%, from the $62 million generated in the same period last year. This increase reflects the net consolidated benefits of $106 million related to price increases and changes in sales volumes and product assortment sold, and $7 million from more favourable raw material and FX. These benefits outweighed higher production, energy and logistics costs in all segments, and a negative contribution from Recovery & Recycling operations as a result of lower volume and recycled paper prices.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our fourth quarter 2022 operating loss and/or net loss were:

$8 million impairment charge on property, plant and equipment for Containerboard Packaging plants (operating loss and net loss);

$3 million impairment charge on goodwill in the Specialty Products segment (operating loss and net loss);

$75 million impairment charge on property, plant and equipment for Tissue Papers plants in USA (operating loss and net loss);

$10 million gain from the sale of land related to a closed Specialty Products plant in Canada (operating loss and net loss);

$2 million restructuring costs in the Tissue Papers segment (operating loss and net loss);

$4 million unrealized gain on financial instruments (operating loss and net loss);

$3 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net loss);

$3 million deferred tax benefit as a result of a tax election related to the discontinued operations realized in 2021 (net loss).

For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2022, the Corporation posted a net loss of $(27) million, or $(0.27) per common share, compared to net earnings of $105 million, or $1.04 per common share, in the same period of 2021. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, or $0.22 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(9) million, or ($0.09) per common share, in the same period of 2021.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on March 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2023 . This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada ). During the fourth quarter of 2022, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2022 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2022 fourth quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT . The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until March 23, 2023 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 473784.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America . Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 102 174 Accounts receivable 556 510 Current income tax assets 11 19 Inventories 587 494 Current portion of financial assets 9 1

1,265 1,198 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 94 87 Property, plant and equipment 2,945 2,522 Intangible assets with finite useful life 73 88 Financial assets 4 6 Other assets 70 54 Deferred income tax assets 114 138 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 488 473

5,053 4,566 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 3 1 Trade and other payables 746 707 Current income tax liabilities 4 12 Current portion of other debts without recourse to the Corporation to be refinanced 67 - Current portion of long-term debt 67 74 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 8 12 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 22 16

917 822 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 1,931 1,450 Provisions for contingencies and charges 41 47 Financial liabilities 7 6 Other liabilities 97 122 Deferred income tax liabilities 132 192

3,125 2,639 Equity



Capital stock 611 614 Contributed surplus 14 14 Retained earnings 1,212 1,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 34 (23) Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,871 1,879 Non-controlling interests 57 48 Total equity 1,928 1,927

5,053 4,566



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales 1,135 1,028 4,466 3,956









Supply chain and logistic 694 660 2,836 2,382 Wages and employee benefits expenses 256 244 992 947 Depreciation and amortization 62 60 252 252 Maintenance and repair 59 45 217 184 Other 10 17 45 54 Impairment charges 86 88 102 89 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (10) (1) (20) (40) Restructuring costs 2 6 3 21 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (4) (1) 6 17 Operating income (loss) (20) (90) 33 50 Financing expense 20 42 88 106 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (7) (19) (18) Loss before income taxes (36) (125) (36) (38) Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (16) (29) (22) 9 Net loss from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for the period (20) (96) (14) (47) Results from discontinued operations - 204 - 234 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (20) 108 (14) 187 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 3 20 25 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (27) 105 (34) 162 Net loss from continuing operations per common share







Basic ($0.27) ($0.98) ($0.34) ($0.59) Diluted ($0.27) ($0.98) ($0.34) ($0.59) Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic ($0.27) $1.04 ($0.34) $1.60 Diluted ($0.27) $1.03 ($0.34) $1.59 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,361,627 100,858,870 100,647,972 101,884,051 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 100,579,927 101,746,156 101,092,352 102,902,364









Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations (27) (99) (34) (59) Discontinued operations - 204 - 221 Net earnings (loss) (27) 105 (34) 162



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (20) 108 (14) 187 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (25) (5) 78 (8) Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued operations - 3 - (18) Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 7 8 (23) 11 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities from discontinued operations - (3) - 9 Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments (7) (3) 3 2 Recovery of (provision for) income taxes 1 - 2 (2) Recovery of (provision for) income taxes from discontinued operations - 1 - (1)

(24) 1 60 (7) Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain on employee future benefits 4 - 33 29 Provision for income taxes - - (8) (7)

4 - 25 22 Other comprehensive income (loss) (20) 1 85 15 Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period (40) 109 71 202 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 6 - 23 13 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (46) 109 48 189 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders:







Continuing operations (46) (98) 48 (33) Discontinued operations - 207 - 222 Comprehensive income (loss) (46) 109 48 189



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the year ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 614 14 1,274 (23) 1,879 48 1,927 Comprehensive income













Net earnings (loss) - - (34) - (34) 20 (14) Other comprehensive income - - 25 57 82 3 85

- - (9) 57 48 23 71 Dividends - - (48) - (48) (13) (61) Stock options expense - 1 - - 1 - 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 (1) - - 1 - 1 Redemption of common shares (5) - (4) - (9) - (9) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests - - (1) - (1) (1) (2) Balance - End of year 611 14 1,212 34 1,871 57 1,928

















For the year ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) CAPITAL

STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL

EQUITY Balance - Beginning of year 622 13 1,146 (28) 1,753 204 1,957 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings - - 162 - 162 25 187 Other comprehensive income (loss) - - 22 5 27 (12) 15

- - 184 5 189 13 202 Dividends - - (41) - (41) (14) (55) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations - - - - - (3) (3) Stock options expense - 1 - - 1 - 1 Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 - - - 2 - 2 Redemption of common shares (10) - (16) - (26) - (26) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests - - 1 - 1 (1) - Disposals of non-controlling interests - - - - - (151) (151) Balance - End of year 614 14 1,274 (23) 1,879 48 1,927



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods ended December 31, For the years ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities from continuing operations







Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period (27) 105 (34) 162 Results from discontinued operations - (204) - (234) Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests - - - 13 Net loss from continuing operations (27) (99) (34) (59) Adjustments for:







Financing expense 20 42 88 106 Depreciation and amortization 62 60 252 252 Impairment charges 86 88 102 89 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (10) (1) (20) (40) Restructuring costs 2 6 3 21 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (4) (1) 6 17 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (16) (29) (22) 9 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (4) (7) (19) (18) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 7 3 20 12 Net financing expense paid (15) (11) (87) (96) Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption - (24) - (24) Net income taxes received (paid) - - (5) 2 Dividends received 6 6 12 11 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (7) (13) (36) (35)

100 20 260 247 Changes in non-cash working capital components 96 49 (116) (36)

196 69 144 211 Investing activities from continuing operations







Disposals in associates and joint ventures 1 - 1 1 Payments for property, plant and equipment (160) (95) (501) (286) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 11 2 19 53 Change in intangible and other assets (2) (1) (5) (15)

(150) (94) (486) (247) Financing activities from continuing operations







Bank loans and advances 2 (6) 2 (11) Change in credit facilities (65) 5 323 5 Increase in term loan 355 - 355 - Payments of term loan (219) (6) (219) (6) Repurchase of unsecured senior notes - (372) - (372) Increase in other long-term debt - - - 5 Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (42) (6) (117) (69) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options - - 1 2 Redemption of common shares - - (9) (26) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (4) (13) (14) Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - (3) (2) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (12) (48) (41)

15 (401) 272 (529) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations 61 (426) (70) (565) Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations, including reclassification of beginning of year cash and cash equivalents in 2021 - 450 - 356 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 61 24 (70) (209) Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (2) (1) (2) (1) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 43 151 174 384 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 102 174 102 174





SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. During the year ended December 31, 2022, the CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS measures.















SALES TO





For the 3-month periods ended December 31,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Packaging Products















Containerboard 325 311 242 190 - 1 567 502 Specialty Products 55 55 105 96 1 - 161 151 Inter-segment sales (4) (4) (3) (4) - - (7) (8)

376 362 344 282 1 1 721 645 Tissue Papers 124 104 260 235 - - 384 339 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 24 40 5 4 1 - 30 44

524 506 609 521 2 1 1,135 1,028















SALES TO





For the years ended December 31,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Packaging Products















Containerboard 1,326 1,239 938 769 1 1 2,265 2,009 Specialty Products 236 202 417 346 1 - 654 548 Inter-segment sales (18) (14) (18) (18) - - (36) (32)

1,544 1,427 1,337 1,097 2 1 2,883 2,525 Tissue Papers 449 385 973 887 - - 1,422 1,272 Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities 138 145 22 14 1 - 161 159

2,131 1,957 2,332 1,998 3 1 4,466 3,956



The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA (A) by business segment is as follows:



For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 85 22 (86) (41) (20) Depreciation and amortization 30 5 17 10 62 Impairment charges 8 3 75 - 86 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - (10) - - (10) Restructuring costs - - 2 - 2 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (4) - - - (4) EBITDA (A) 119 20 8 (31) 116



For the 3-month period ended December 31, 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 43 17 (115) (35) (90) Depreciation and amortization 28 4 17 11 60 Impairment charges 1 - 87 - 88 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - - (1) - (1) Restructuring costs - - 6 - 6 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) - - 1 (1) EBITDA (A) 70 21 (6) (23) 62



2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 266 86 (175) (144) 33 Depreciation and amortization 118 19 74 41 252 Impairment charges 10 3 89 - 102 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - (16) (4) - (20) Restructuring costs - - 3 - 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 7 - - (1) 6 EBITDA (A) 401 92 (13) (104) 376



2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 230 59 (108) (131) 50 Depreciation and amortization 120 15 70 47 252 Impairment charges 1 - 88 - 89 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - - (40) - (40) Restructuring costs 4 - 17 - 21 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 17 - - - 17 EBITDA (A) 372 74 27 (84) 389



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods

ended December 31, For the years

ended December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Packaging Products







Containerboard 180 97 481 236 Specialty Products 15 19 40 42

195 116 521 278 Tissue Papers 16 23 55 49 Corporate Activities 18 20 43 46 Total acquisitions 229 159 619 373 Right-of-use assets acquisitions and of property, plant and equipment included in other debts (18) (13) (87) (43)

211 146 532 330 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of the period 55 24 75 31 End of the period (106) (75) (106) (75) Payments for property, plant and equipment 160 95 501 286 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (11) (2) (19) (53) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 149 93 482 233



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS measures

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.

Free cash flow: Used to measure the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).

Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.

Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS ratios

Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.

EBITDA (A) margin: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted net earnings per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.

Working capital as a percentage of sales: Used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.

Adjusted cash flow per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.

Free cash flow ratio: Used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, the CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is as follows:



Q4 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 85 22 (86) (41) (20) Depreciation and amortization 30 5 17 10 62 Impairment charges 8 3 75 - 86 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - (10) - - (10) Restructuring costs - - 2 - 2 Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments (4) - - - (4) EBITDA (A)1 119 20 8 (31) 116



Q3 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 68 20 (31) (32) 25 Depreciation and amortization 31 5 21 10 67 Impairment charges 2 - 14 - 16 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 2 - - 1 3 EBITDA (A)1 103 25 4 (21) 111



Q4 2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 43 17 (115) (35) (90) Depreciation and amortization 28 4 17 11 60 Impairment charges 1 - 87 - 88 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - - (1) - (1) Restructuring costs - - 6 - 6 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (2) - - 1 (1) EBITDA (A)1 70 21 (6) (23) 62



2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 266 86 (175) (144) 33 Depreciation and amortization 118 19 74 41 252 Impairment charges 10 3 89 - 102 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - (16) (4) - (20) Restructuring costs - - 3 - 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 7 - - (1) 6 EBITDA (A)1 401 92 (13) (104) 376

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



2021 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty Products Tissue Papers Corporate Activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 230 59 (108) (131) 50 Depreciation and amortization 120 15 70 47 252 Impairment charges 1 - 88 - 89 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others - - (40) - (40) Restructuring costs 4 - 17 - 21 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 17 - - - 17 EBITDA (A)1 372 74 27 (84) 389

The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss)1 per common share:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common

share amounts and number of common shares)

(unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE2

2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021

2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 As reported (34) 162 (27) (2) 105

($0.34) $1.60 ($0.27) ($0.02) $1.04 Specific items:





















Impairment charges 102 89 86 16 88

$0.76 $0.75 $0.64 $0.12 $0.74 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others (20) (40) (10) - (1)

($0.17) ($0.32) ($0.09) - ($0.01) Restructuring costs 3 21 2 - 6

$0.03 $0.15 $0.02 - $0.04 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 6 17 (4) 3 (1)

$0.04 $0.11 ($0.03) $0.02 ($0.01) Loss on repurchase of long-term debt - 20 - - 20

- $0.13 - - $0.13 Unrealized loss on option fair value - 1 - - 1

- - - - - Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments 9 (3) (3) 10 -

$0.08 ($0.02) ($0.02) $0.08 - Included in discontinued operations, net of tax - (224) - - (204)

- ($2.14) - - ($2.02) Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest2 (29) (16) (22) (7) (23)

($0.03) - ($0.03) - -

71 (135) 49 22 (114)

$0.71 ($1.34) $0.49 $0.22 ($1.13) Adjusted1 37 27 22 20 (9)

$0.37 $0.26 $0.22 $0.20 ($0.09) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding











100,647,972 101,884,051 100,361,627 100,822,027 100,858,870



The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations 144 211 196 (1) 69 Changes in non-cash working capital components 116 36 (96) 61 (49) Net income taxes paid (received) 5 (2) - 1 - Net financing expense paid 87 96 15 38 11 Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption - 24 - - 24 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received 24 24 1 12 7 EBITDA (A)1 376 389 116 111 62

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item 'Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests' only include the effect of tax adjustments.



The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 to adjusted cash flow used1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) 2022 2021 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations 144 211 196 (1) 69 Changes in non-cash working capital components 116 36 (96) 61 (49) Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 260 247 100 60 20 Restructuring costs paid 12 25 3 2 7 Premium and transaction fees paid on long-term debt redemption - 24 - - 24 Specific items paid 12 49 3 2 31 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1 272 296 103 62 51 Payments for property, plant and equipment (501) (286) (160) (122) (95) Change in intangible and other assets (5) (15) (2) - (1) Lease obligation payments (55) (47) (15) (14) (12) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 19 53 11 1 2

(270) 1 (63) (73) (55) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (13) (14) (4) (3) (4) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (48) (41) (12) (12) (12) Adjusted cash flow used1 (331) (54) (79) (88) (71) Adjusted cash flow used1 per common share (in Canadian dollars) ($3.29) ($0.53) ($0.79) ($0.87) ($0.70) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,647,972 101,884,051 100,361,627 100,822,027 100,858,870



The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Long-term debt 1,931 1,975 1,450 Current portion of other debts without recourse to the Corporation to be refinanced 67 - - Current portion of long-term debt 67 77 74 Bank loans and advances 3 2 1 Total debt1 2,068 2,054 1,525 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (102) (43) (174) Net debt1 as reported 1,966 2,011 1,351 EBITDA (A)1 as reported on a last twelve months basis 376 322 389 Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1 5.2x 6.2x 3.5x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

