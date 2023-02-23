HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. publishes combined financial and sustainability Annual Report 2022

Amsterdam, 23 February 2023 - Heineken N.V. ('HEINEKEN') today published its combined financial and sustainability annual report. We delivered a strong set of results in 2022 in a continuously challenging and volatile environment, growing ahead of the beer category in the majority of our markets. We are on a journey to make sustainability and responsibility drivers of growth and meaningfulness with consumers. In 2023, we will continue to raise the bar on sustainability and responsibility.



Key highlights from HEINEKEN's Annual Report 2022include:

Q&A with Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO, on our EverGreen strategy.

2022 detailed business review, highlights from our brands and innovations, consumer trends and financial statements.

Insights about our EverGreen strategic priorities to shape the future of beer and beyond; fund the growth, fuel the profit; raise the bar on sustainability & responsibility; become the best-connected brewer; unlock the full potential of our people.

A detailed update and achievements on Brew a Better World 2030. 18% reduction of absolute carbon emissions in scope 1 and 2 since 2018, on our path to become net zero by 2030, and in our full value chain by 2040; We reduced water usage in our breweries to 3.0 hectolitre per hectolitre (hl/hl) in water-stressed areas and 3.3 hl/hl on average worldwide; When it comes to circularity , more than 75% of our production sites are now landfill-free, meaning 99% of our total waste volume globally was reused or recycled in 2022; We increased the percentage of women in senior management positions to 27%, with the aim to increase this to at least 30% by 2025 and 40% by 2030; 100% of operating companies have been assessed on equal pay for equal work and 100% have detailed action plans to drive year-on-year progress; To ensure that all our employees worldwide earn at least a fair wage 1 by 2023, we have assessed 100% of operating companies so far, of which 99.96% are compliant; 100% of our in-scope markets had a social impact initiative in place, as well as a partnership with governments and society to address alcohol related harm ; Heineken ® 0.0 is now available in close to 110 markets and we are halfway in our journey to ensure a zero-alcohol option for at least two strategic brands in the majority of our operating companies, so that there is always a choice ; 1.2 billion consumers reached with Heineken ® responsible consumption campaigns, investing over 10% of its media spend, making moderation cool ; We continued to raise the bar on our governance and transparent reporting : we introduced three ESG metrics in our long-term incentive plan for senior managers, representing 25% of total remuneration, and completed our first TCFD analysis of which outcomes are included in the Annual Report.







We are mobilising the organisation and deploying EverGreen at scale as we pursue our dream to shape the future of beer and beyond. Going forward we expect further progress towards building great brands, digitising our route to consumer, unlocking the full potential of our people and on our Brew a Better World activities.

1A fair wage is often higher than the minimum wage and should be sufficient for a decent standard of living, covering the basic needs for the employee and his or her family: from food, housing and education to healthcare, transportation and some discretionary income and savings. Data on Fair Wages is obtained through the Fair Wage Network.

