ACCESSWIRE
23.02.2023 | 15:26
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank Named to "Best Banks of 2023" List by GoBankingRates

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / GoBankingRates, a leading destination for personal finance news and information, has named KeyBank one of its "Best Banks of 2023."

To determine the best banks in the U.S., GOBankingRates ranked 18 options based on a number of factors, including:

  • Total assets
  • Minimum deposit needed to open a checking or savings account
  • Checking and savings account fees
  • Minimum balances needed to maintain the account
  • Savings account APY
  • Customer service
  • Options for loans, credit cards and investment services
  • Mobile app ratings

In naming KeyBank a "Best Bank," GoBankingRates noted several of KeyBank's options to reduce fees for consumers, including the Hassle Free checking account:

"KeyBank provides a wide variety of products, highlighted by its five checking account options. Choices include basic fee-free checking and an online-only option as well as relationship accounts. The bank puts a premium on customer service with extended hours for chat support, Twitter assistance and around-the-clock live phone support."

  • Read more about why GoBankingRates named KeyBank to its "Best Banks of 2023 list
  • Learn more about KeyBank at key.com
  • Learn more about KeyBank's commitment to helping clients and communities thrive

KeyBank is Member FDIC.

CFMA #230214-1924381

KeyBank, Thursday, February 23, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740498/KeyBank-Named-to-Best-Banks-of-2023-List-by-GoBankingRates

