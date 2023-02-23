Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is thrilled to announce the pending relaunch of Keek in spring 2023 as Keek Social. Keek Social offers users the chance to share their lives and connect with others through both short-form and long-form videos.

After a 6-year hiatus, Keek is returning to the social media scene with a renewed focus on simplicity, creator tools, and fun. The new Keek Social has been designed with the needs of our users in mind, offering a seamless and intuitive experience that allows them to share their thoughts, experiences, and moments with the world.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to bring back Keek, and we are excited to share the results of our efforts with our users," said Mark Itwaru, CEO. "We know that people are looking for a platform that is easy to use, engaging, and entertaining, and we believe that Keek delivers on all these fronts."

Keek's new features include:

"Fire Posts" are sponsored posts that insert user content into like-minded viewer feeds. Fire Posts allow users to assemble an audience of real followers and grow their social media presence.

"Offerbox" lets users advertise goods, services and websites right from their posts. Users can assemble an audience with fire posts and monetize them with the Offerbox.

"Flex Groups" allow users to restrict access to specific posts by allowing them to easily create groups on-the-fly.

8 second short-form video teasers for long-form video content. Influencers can create short form video teasers that promote long form video content. Qualified Influencers can share in advertising revenues.

A wide range of filters, effects, and editing tools to enhance the videos.

The option to share videos on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

"We are confident that our new platform will appeal to users of all ages and backgrounds," said Itwaru. "We believe that Keek has the potential to become one of the leading social media platforms in the world, and we are committed to making it a success."

To celebrate the relaunch, Keek is offering a special promotion that allows users to sign up for free and receive a sixty-day trial of our premium features. Additionally, we will be running a contests that encourages users to create and share their best videos for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The company will be marketing the Keek Social service via to existing users base and to new users via social media, celebrity endorsements and influencer marketing.

Keek Social will be monetized via both brand and User advertising.

Management would like to thank our users and shareholders for their patience and support during the relaunch process. We look forward to seeing the amazing videos that our community will create and share on the new Keek Social platform.

For more information, visit www.keek.com.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 647-789-0074

Email: mark@personas.com

