Donnerstag, 23.02.2023

WKN: A0ETXG ISIN: NL0000008977 Ticker-Symbol: 4H5 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2023 | 15:34
HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. publishes Annual Report 2022

Amsterdam, 23 February 2023 - Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today announced that it has published its 2022 Annual Report.

The annual report of Heineken Holding N.V. is available on: www.heinekenholding.com

-ENDS-

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.
Kees Jongsma
Tel: +31-6-54798253
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl


Media Heineken N.V.
Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews / Chris Steyn
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, HEINEKEN brews the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. HEINEKEN's dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. HEINEKEN is committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. HEINEKEN operates breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on Heineken Holding N.V.'s websiteor Heineken N.V.'s websiteand follow HEINEKEN on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Heineken Holding N.V. Press release publication of Annual Report 2022 (23_2_2023) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c14eecfe-bc02-416a-8abc-8b23cbe45c08)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
