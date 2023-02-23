Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Del Monte Foods Grows More Equitable Communities Through Nonprofit Partnerships

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Del Monte Foods, Inc.:

Overcoming the challenges of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging takes more than a single company's best intentions. That's why Del Monte Foods is committed to advancing equity in communities by partnering with nonprofit organizations who have deep relationships within the communities they seek to serve.

Through the guidance of its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), the company is making a concerted effort to support nonprofits that are addressing crucial needs for diverse communities through education, workforce development, social-emotional health resources and nutrition access.

In 2022 alone, Del Monte Foods donated over $300,000 to nonprofit organizations that are committed to increasing equity in the communities where team members live and work.

Improving Equity in Agriculture

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is a nonprofit organization representing Black farmers and their families in the U.S. As an association, it serves tens of thousands of members nationwide, providing advocacy, resources and education.

Through Del Monte Foods' support, the NBFA's outreach program helps provide personalized assistance to Black, Hispanic/Latino, Asian and other under-resourced farmers and ranchers who need advice around topics such as financial health, land ownership, access to capital, or farm-related best practices. The company's support also includes education around access to healthy food, credit repair, loan applications, foreclosure, access to capital, succession planning, as well as how to handle crop loss due to market or business-mandated closures and more.

Nourishing Equitable Communities

Beginning in 2022, Del Monte Foods has partnered with the nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation to reach 7.5 million students and their families through a signature "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" program. By engaging with 10,000 schools nationwide, the program aims to help students in kindergarten through grade 12 and their families improve their physical, mental, and social-emotional well-being through nutrition education, resources and content.

One of the primary goals of "Nourishing Families by Nourishing Schools" is to improve whole health equity by mobilizing schools as an important vector of change for students and families, especially in communities that have faced historic inequities. Together, the organizations will work to ensure that 75% of students who will be reached by the program represent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) populations.

With shared commitments to advancing a vision of more equitable communities. Del Monte Foods is proud to continue growing good - together with nonprofits across the country. To learn more, download the company's 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Update.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Joyba®, Kitchen Basics®, and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Mains

Edelman

Courtney.Mains@edelman.com

408-835-5323

Related Links

http://www.delmontefoods.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Del Monte Foods, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/del-monte-foods-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Del Monte Foods, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740512/Del-Monte-Foods-Grows-More-Equitable-Communities-Through-Nonprofit-Partnerships