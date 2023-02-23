DTSocialize Holding, the UK holding company of an international fintech group, resumes its march towards listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange; path that last year, the same company decided to slow down due to not too favorable market conditions.

DTSocialize has recently launched a series of fintech services on the market where it has registered a significant number of customers and plans to expand through entry into different target markets. The Company has made significant investments both in the fintech part and in the development of software platforms and artificial intelligence, the real competitive advantage of DTSocialize products.

"2023 will represent a year full of challenges and opportunities that we will be ready to face in order to position ourselves better than the other players.", commented Daniele Marinelli, Founder and President. "Today there is the possibility to focus on important objectives also thanks to a technology and an offer of services that allow us to look to the future".

Fintech group DTSocialize Holding intends to become a public company on the London Stock Exchange through a direct listing, and the company and the firms involved in the transaction are already working towards the admission, which is expected for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company is now commencing initial conversations with potential investors ahead of the planned subscription. During the listing process, the company is assisted by Novum Securities as Corporate Advisor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005738/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alice Carli Head of Corporate PR

Giovanni Sanna Head of investor relations

G.sanna@dtsh.io