Nasdaq Stockholm AB: S2Medical AB (publ) receives observation status (118/23)

Yesterday, February 22, 2023, S2Medical AB (publ) disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in S2Medical AB (publ) (S2M, ISIN code SE0011725084, order book ID 163983) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.