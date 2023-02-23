Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Josh Weinstein

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Management Incentive Plan-tied restricted stock units ("MTE RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each MTE RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The MTE RSUs will vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The MTE RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of MTE RSUs. The 2022 Management Incentive Plan ("MIP") bonus payout percentage was applied to the MTE target value to determine the actual MTE grant value. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of MTE RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

112,194

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

112,194

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-21

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The PBS RSUs will vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The 2022 MIP bonus payout percentage was applied to the PBS target value to determine the actual PBS grant value. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of PBS RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

108,904

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

108,904

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-21