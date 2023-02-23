Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 22

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJosh Weinstein
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Climate Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of Management Incentive Plan-tied restricted stock units ("MTE RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each MTE RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The MTE RSUs will vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The MTE RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of MTE RSUs. The 2022 Management Incentive Plan ("MIP") bonus payout percentage was applied to the MTE target value to determine the actual MTE grant value. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of MTE RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
112,194
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
112,194
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") made pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2020 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents a hypothetical interest in one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The PBS RSUs will vest pro rata on February 15, 2024 and 2025. The PBS RSUs will accumulate dividend equivalents and may only be settled in shares. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committees as a total value to be received in the form of PBS RSUs. The 2022 MIP bonus payout percentage was applied to the PBS target value to determine the actual PBS grant value. The Compensation Committees also approved that the number of PBS RSUs were determined by dividing the value by the closing price on date of grant.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
108,904
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
108,904
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2023-02-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez, Company Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

© 2023 PR Newswire
