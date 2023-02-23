Regulatory News:

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 ALVAL, PEA SME eligible), a commercially oriented Research and Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, today publishes its 2023 Letter to Shareholders including its 2023 financial calendar.

In this new edition you will find:

The message from Sébastien PELTIER, CEO and co-founder of Valbiotis, to shareholders, who provide invaluable support at a time of strategic acceleration;

An overview of the next key milestones: the results of the Phase II/III REVERSE-IT clinical study on TOTUM•63 in prediabetes, the signature of licensing and/or distribution partnerships with major regional or global nutrition and health players, internationally for TOTUM•070 (LDL cholesterol) and proprietary marketing of TOTUM•070 in France;

Insights on: the dietary supplement market, TOTUM•070's positioning, advances in CSR, the R&D program on micro-algae;

Stock market information on Valbiotis shares.

Valbiotis also announces its financial calendar for 2023:

March 15: publication of the 2022 Annual Report;

May 2: Annual General Meeting (participation details to be announced);

September 28: publication of the 2023 Half-Yearly Report.

You can find all the relevant information, such as financial reports, general meeting documents, stock exchange data, letters to shareholders, the corporate presentation and the universal registration document on the Company's website www.valbiotis.com, in the "Investors" section (https://www.valbiotis.com/investisseurs).

Due to environmental considerations, as part of our commitments, our "Letter to Shareholders" will now be offered in digital format only: Letter to Shareholders No.6.

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a commercially oriented Research Development company, committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based terrestrial and marine resources.

Internationally, its products are intended to be the subject of licensing and/or distribution agreements with global or regional health and nutrition players. In France, Valbiotis will be responsible for marketing its own products.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63) and a subsidiary in Quebec City (Canada).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as certain risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document filed to the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on May 19, 2022, and completed by an amendment on November 8, 2022. This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

