Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: 924848 ISIN: NO0003054108 
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2023 | 17:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (33/2023)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on February 14, 2023 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share. The Ex-date is February 24, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7,
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100% dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi
(MOWI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1120945
