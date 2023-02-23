

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Finishing off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed Thursday that this month's auction of $35 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.



The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.062 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $35 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.517 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.69.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54.



Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $42 billion worth of two-year notes attracted average demand, while this month's auction of $43 billion worth of five-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!