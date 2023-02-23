

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atekcity Corporation has recalled about two million Cosori air fryers due to the risk of fire and burn hazards.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a wire connection in the recalled air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.



About 2 million air fryers were recalled in the U.S. In addition, about 250,000 were sold in Canada and about 21,000 were sold in Mexico. The company said it has received 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating, and smoking. These include 10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori to receive their choice of a free replacement air fryer or another Cosori product by registering at recall.cosori.com.



The recalled products were sold at Best Buy, Target, and The Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com, and Woot.com from June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130.



