

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 1.2 million Mainstays three-wick candles, which were exclusively sold at Walmart, have been recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle due to the risk of fire and laceration.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container, causing the glass to break, posing fire and laceration hazards.



The company said it has received 12 reports of the candle burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking, resulting in one report of a minor cut and multiple reports of damage to nearby items. The firm has received one report of a fire.



The recall involves Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles in round 14-ounce glass jars sold with Halloween and autumn themes. The candles were sold with a metal lid and in seven different names: Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice, and Magic Potion. Mainstays and the candle's name are printed on the side of the candle. The candles are about 4 inches long by 4 inches wide.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled candles and contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund.



The candles were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September 2022 through November 2022 for about $7.



