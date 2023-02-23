BM Technologies, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings and Host Audio Webcast on March 27, 2023

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) ("BM Technologies," "BMTX," "we," or the "Company"), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, March 27, 2023. BMTX management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The audio webcast can be accessed at Q4 Webcast Link well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

