Freitag, 24.02.2023
PR Newswire
24.02.2023 | 06:18
Health Tech Without Borders, Inc.: Health Tech Without Borders launches video on one-year mark of the war in Ukraine to recognize the resilience of the Ukrainian people

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Tech Without Borders (HTWB), an independent, global non-profit providing digital health aid where it's needed most, has launched a video on the one-year mark of the war in Ukraine. In the video, HTWB highlights the resilience of the Ukrainian people despite the mental and physical toll inflicted by 365 sleepless nights.