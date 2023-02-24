Regulatory News:
Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A. ("M&P") (Paris:MAU) is pleased to confirm that at the Court Meeting and General Meeting of Wentworth Resources ("Wentworth"), held on 23 February 2023, the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders voted to approve the Scheme at the Court Meeting; and that the requisite majority of Wentworth shareholders voted to pass the resolution in connection with the amendment of the Wentworth articles and the implementation of the Scheme at the General Meeting.
The completion of the acquisition of Wentworth remains subject to approval of the Tanzanian authorities. M&P will provide further updates in due course.
Français
English
pieds cubes
pc
cf
cubic feet
millions de pieds cubes par jour
Mpc/j
mmcfd
million cubic feet per day
milliards de pieds cubes
Gpc
bcf
billion cubic feet
baril
B
bbl
barrel
barils d'huile par jour
b/j
bopd
barrels of oil per day
millions de barils
Mb
mmbbls
million barrels
barils équivalent pétrole
bep
boe
barrels of oil equivalent
barils équivalent pétrole par jour
bep/j
boepd
barrels of oil equivalent per day
millions de barils équivalent pétrole
Mbep
mmboe
million barrels of oil equivalent
For more information, please visit www.maureletprom.fr/en/
This document may contain forecasts regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forecasts contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These forecasts are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.
Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris
CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small Eligible PEA-PME and SRD
Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223006033/en/
Contacts:
Maurel Prom
Press, shareholder and investor relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45
ir@maureletprom.fr
NewCap
Financial communications and investor relations/Media relations
Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Nicolas Merigeau
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53/+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
maureletprom@newcap.eu