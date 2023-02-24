NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL), on behalf of its joint venture with DVC, has launched bidding for the construction of 260 MW of floating solar capacity and 50 MW of ground-mount PV projects at DVC reservoirs in India.From pv magazine India NTPC REL, on behalf of Green Valley Renewable Energy - its joint venture with DVC - has started accepting bids to install 260 MW of floating solar and 50 MW of ground-mount PV at DVC reservoirs in India. The tendered floating solar capacity includes one 155 MW project in Tilaiya, Jharkhand, and 75 MW and 30 MW projects in Panchet, Jharkhand. The 50 MW ground-mount ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...