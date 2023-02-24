Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 17 February - 23 February 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 17 February 2023 up to and including 23 February 2023 a total of 3,989,739 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 16.51 for a total amount of EUR 65,886,628.91

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 143,833,966.92 representing 28.77% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)





Attachment