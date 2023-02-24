Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 -2

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 24-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 February 2023

Final Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), an Irish real estate investment company focused on residential rental accommodation, today issues its annual results for the year from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

-- I-RES continued to experience strong demand for its high-quality properties, with occupancy across itsportfolio increasing to 99.4% (99.1% at 31 December 2021), generating strong recurring cashflows.

-- Broadly stable operating performance despite the ongoing inflationary environment, with net rental incomemargin of 77.5% for the full year.

-- Delivered portfolio growth, adding 238 units during the year through the purchase of 108 units atAshbrook and the successful delivery of 69 units at Tara View and 61 units at the School Yard, which have leased upquickly.

-- I-RES continued to deliver on its value maximising portfolio management and recycling strategy with thedisposal of 128 units at Hampton Wood at an attractive yield of 3.5%, above the value at December 2021 and originalcost. This proactive capital management brings our LTV at year end to 43.3%.

-- As of 31 December 2022, I-RES' portfolio comprised 3,938 high-quality residential rental homes andancillary commercial space (31 December 2021: 3,829), with a total value of EUR1.5 billion at a gross yield of 5.9%,representing a slight yield expansion of 0.3% on 2021 and resulting in IFRS NAV per share of 160.0 cents (2021:166.5 cents).

-- Total revenue grew by 6.5% to EUR84.9 million for the year driven by I-RES' portfolio growth, organicrental growth and strong occupancy levels. I-RES's portfolio is a competitive value offering with professionalservice provided to residents and rent estimated to be c.11% below market.

-- Net rental income increased to EUR65.7 million, representing an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.Adjusted EPRA earnings were EUR36.6 million, down 1.1% on 2021 due predominantly to increased interest costs as aresult of the increasing interest rate environment in the second half of the year.

-- I-RES recently entered into interest rate hedging arrangements in relation to its Revolving CreditFacility ("RCF") which has resulted in 72% of the Company's total drawn debt being fixed. In addition to thehedging arrangement, I-RES has no debt maturities until April 2026 and which extend out to 2032.

-- The Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.81 cents per share for the period ended 31 December 2022 on,or about, 24 February 2023.

-- Demonstrated strong governance with addition of further expertise to the Board and delivered progress onESG commitments, including refinement of strategy, carbon reduction plans and social impact initiatives.

Margaret Sweeney, I-RES' Chief Executive Officer, said: "2022 represented another year of delivery for I-RES. Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the financial and operational performance of the business was strong, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model and the commitment of our people. Our occupancy levels increased year-on-year to 99.4%, supported by the robust market demand for our high-quality professionally managed apartments. We also continued to execute on our growth strategy, adding 238 homes with strong sustainability credentials in excellent locations. This portfolio growth, coupled with our strong occupancy levels and organic rental growth delivered overall revenue growth of EUR84.9 million for the year, a 6.5% increase on 2021 and an increase in net rental income of 4.3% to EUR65.7 million.

We successfully completed the internalisation of the management company - a significant strategic milestone for the business. I-RES is now a fully integrated Irish company and operating platform which is unique in the Irish market. This has allowed us to invest in our people and technology, place an enhanced focus on our resident service standards and further embed sustainability across all aspects of the business. This investment will enable us to enhance our resident experience, while also delivering for all our stakeholders.

There is a significant shortage of good quality private rental accommodation available as highlighted in recent reports, to service a continually strong and growing population, economy and jobs market. We are pleased to have added 130 new homes at an investment of c.EUR70 million in 2022. With our strong balance sheet and disciplined capital management including recycling of capital, I-RES is committed to delivering on its mission of investing in the provision of professionally managed quality homes for the Irish market. Allied with supportive market fundamentals, the Company remains in a resilient position due to its high quality, irreplaceable property portfolio in proven locations, and our more affordable pricing proposition provides additional resilience through the cycle.

As we look ahead, we are strongly placed to continue to execute on our vision for the business. Our experienced team, high-quality portfolio, robust balance sheet and strong liquidity levels mean we are very well positioned to navigate an uncertain new landscape, whilst continuing to deliver for our investors and our stakeholders."

For the year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 84.9 79.7 6.5% Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 65.7 63.0 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) 54.2 51.7 4.8% Financing costs (EUR millions) (16.8) (13.9) 21.0% Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 36.6 37.0 (1.1%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(2) (5.7) (5.4) EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 30.9 31.6 (2.2%) Add: (Decrease)/Increase in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (45.6) 34.9 Add: Gain on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) 2.8 0.9 Add: Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) 0.0 0.1 (Loss)/Profit (EUR millions) (11.9) 67.5 Basic EPS (cents) (2.2) 12.8 EPRA EPS (cent) 5.8 6.0 Adjusted EPRA EPS for non-recurring costs per share (cents)(1) 6.9 7.0 Interim Dividend per share (cents) 2.30 2.91 Proposed Dividend per share (cents) 2.81 3.08 Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,938 3,829 2.8% Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.4% 99.1% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,750 1,678 4.3% As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,499.0 1,493.4 0.4 % Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 847.4 881.4 (3.8%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 160.0 166.5 (3.8%) Group Total Gearing 43.3% 40.7 % 2.6 % Gross Yield at Fair Value(3) 5.9% 5.6 % EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.2% 4.2 % Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 587.7 887.4 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,453,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,560,795 527,412,302

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Financial Review.

(2) The non-recurring costs of EUR5.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR5.4 million) and general and administrative expenses of EUR11.5 million (31 December 2021: EUR11.1 million) incurred in 2022 totals the general and administrative expense costs of EUR17.2 million reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR16.5 million).

(3) Excluding fair value of development land and investment properties under development.

Chairman's Statement

A Year of Continued Strong Performance

I-RES has delivered another resilient operational and financial performance in 2022. We continued to execute on our investment strategy, including investment in the delivery of two new developments (130 homes) and the acquisition of Ashbrook (108 homes), whilst also adding value from our existing portfolio through active asset management and capital recycling.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 -2-

We continue to see strong demand for rental accommodation across the Irish residential markets as steady employment levels, along with sustained population growth, fuels a growing need for housing in Ireland. As evidenced by low resident turnover, strong occupancy and strong rent payment performance, I-RES is well positioned as we head into the new calendar year.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment changed significantly in the second half of 2022, with the ECB responding to elevated levels of inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes leading to a notable effect on demand and supply of credit in the euro area and global equity markets downturns. Despite these effects, residential real estate markets, particularly in Ireland have been resilient and the unique underlying strength of the Irish economy together with population growth is providing a strong underpin to our sector and business over the long term.

Significant Strategic Progress

The Board made the decision to internalise as it believes it is an important strategic and financial objective at this point in the Company's evolution and is in the best interests of shareholders.

I-RES' business is now a wholly Irish operating business, following the acquisition of the management company and transition of services from Canada during 2022. We have strengthened our team with several senior management appointments and supported this by continued investment in new technology. This has created a unique proposition in the Irish market and further capitalises on our position as the leading rental provider of choice.

All exceptional costs associated with this internalisation process have now been incurred in the financial periods up to 30 June 2022 and no further exceptional costs are anticipated. As previously outlined by the Company at the time of announcing its intention to proceed with the internalisation process, we believe internalisation will generate greater value for shareholders in the long term.

Continued Delivery on our Growth Strategy

As at 31 December 2022, the Group had a portfolio of 3,938 residential units across 37 properties in the Dublin region and one property in Cork. The Group added a total of 238 homes to the portfolio in 2022, of which 130 were new residential units brought to the market by I-RES through our development projects at School Yard, Dublin 1 and Tara View, Dublin 4. 92% are leased at market rent and are contributing to NAV and the income base.

In 2022, we continued to be proactive on our asset and capital management strategy. During the year, the Group disposed of 128 units at Hampton Wood in Finglas, for EUR54.5 million which represented a strong return on investment and demonstrated the value we can create from the selective recycling of assets.

We will continue to evaluate opportunities to further optimise our portfolio and strengthen our position as the leading provider of private rented residential homes in Ireland, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Building a Sustainable and Responsible Business

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations continue to take focus across our business, influencing our operations and investment decision making. As a Board, we regularly engage with our stakeholders to inform our decisions and ensure that as their focus on ESG, particularly climate change matters grow, I-RES continues to respond to their evolving expectations. We have taken important steps towards the development of a carbon reduction roadmap for the portfolio. We have committed to reducing our scope 2 emissions by 10% and scope 1 emissions by 30% in 2023. I-RES' ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment of the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition to setting ambitious targets the Group has conducted a review of our sustainability strategy in order to maintain pace with the quickly evolving area of sustainability and to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments.

Our employees are the backbone of our business and diversity across the Board, management and employees as well as organisation culture is a key focus area of the Board. With that in mind, we have appointed Tom Kavanagh as the Non-Executive Director with direct responsibility for Workforce Engagement. Tom has met in person with employees across the business to listen to their views as well as engaging with management on the annual Employee Satisfaction Survey, which we are delighted to say significantly exceeded all comparator benchmarks. The Company has received recognition for its already diverse and inclusive workplace achieving a Silver Award from Investors in Diversity as well as for its Board and Management diversity. Responsibility and transparency are central to good governance and in turn are central to our strategy. The Company strives to provide clear communication and transparent disclosure to all stakeholders. We were delighted to see a year-on-year improvement in our overall scoring in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), an industry-leading global assessor of the ESG performance of real estate assets. We also retained our EPRA sBPR Gold Award for Sustainability Best Practice Reporting and we continuously review ratings and benchmarks to promote transparency to all stakeholders.

As one of Ireland's leading providers in the mid-market residential sector, we strive to increase availability in the market and raise the living standard by providing professionally operated and high-quality rented accommodation. Our investment strategy is focused on family-friendly urban locations which feature community facilities, delivered to high standards, with good public transportation links, well developed educational and social infrastructure and sustainable employment opportunities where people want to live, work and build their lives.

Robust Balance Sheet

I-RES has an unmatched high quality, modern portfolio of residential properties with the portfolio achieving rental growth of 6.5% in 2022 through continued investment in new supply and regulated increases in rents and with the underlying strength in demand and cash flow from our investment properties unchanged. The Company remains well positioned with a good debt structure, no short-term obligations and good visibility of future financing costs as 72% of total drawn debt is locked in at fixed low rates of interest. The Company has an additional EUR143 million available for investment within its committed credit facilities at an attractive rate. The Group's Total Gearing as of 31 December 2022 was 43.3% (31 December 2021: 40.7%). The Group takes a pro-active approach towards managing total gearing and ensuring it remains below the 50% maximum permitted under the Irish REIT Regime.

Dividends

The Company continues to see strong year-on-year recurring income which feeds through to our dividend policy, an important contributor to shareholder returns. We recognise the importance of the dividend to our shareholders and we aim to maintain a stable dividend policy compliant with the Irish REIT regime whereby, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves, I-RES is required to distribute at least 85% of the Property Income of its Property Rental Business for each financial year to shareholders via dividends. As part of this, the Company paid an interim dividend of 2.30 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2022. It is the intention of the Board to declare an additional dividend of 2.81 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Outlook

The outlook for the business remains positive, as demand for professionally managed homes continues to far outstrip supply. This is best illustrated by our continued strong occupancy levels and strong financial performance for the year. This should continue to underpin our revenue growth trajectory and resilient portfolio valuations.

Ireland's GDP growth is expected to outpace all other EU countries again in 2023 with the European Commission forecasting 4.9% growth0F(1). Unemployment levels reached a low of 4.3% in December 20221F(2) which is a positive signal for continued strength across rent collections.

Despite the Irish Government's continued focus on increasing housing supply, there remains a clear and significant supply and demand imbalance across all tenures of the housing market in Ireland, with increased costs and interest rates putting further pressure on the viability of delivering new supply.

Our experienced team, high-quality portfolio, strong customer base and robust balance sheet mean we are very well positioned to weather the economic headwinds we are facing and positioned to continue to take advantage of favourable underlying market factors. We believe the structural drivers of demand for private rental residential accommodation - including population growth, strong inward investment and economic growth - will continue to underpin the robust demand for our high-quality professionally managed homes over the long term. As a Board, we continually monitor our performance and our strategic focus continues to be on driving long-term risk adjusted returns for shareholders and the Board is confident that I-RES has the right strategy and business model in place to continue to deliver long-term returns for shareholders.

The Board would like to thank our residents who are central to our business, as well as our shareholders, banking partners and employees for your continuing support. We would also like to thank our CEO, Margaret Sweeney and the I-RES management team for their leadership and enormous effort and commitment in delivering strong performance in 2022 while at the same time undertaking the delivery in a very tight timeframe of a very significant internalisation of the operations of the business and during a time of significant macroeconomic uncertainty. The success of our business is very much due to our very committed employees and key partners and the Board thanks them for their significant contributions.

Declan Moylan

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)