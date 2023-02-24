Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 -11

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

24 February 2023

Final Results

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc

RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), an Irish real estate investment company focused on residential rental accommodation, today issues its annual results for the year from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights

-- I-RES continued to experience strong demand for its high-quality properties, with occupancy across itsportfolio increasing to 99.4% (99.1% at 31 December 2021), generating strong recurring cashflows.

-- Broadly stable operating performance despite the ongoing inflationary environment, with net rental incomemargin of 77.5% for the full year.

-- Delivered portfolio growth, adding 238 units during the year through the purchase of 108 units atAshbrook and the successful delivery of 69 units at Tara View and 61 units at the School Yard, which have leased upquickly.

-- I-RES continued to deliver on its value maximising portfolio management and recycling strategy with thedisposal of 128 units at Hampton Wood at an attractive yield of 3.5%, above the value at December 2021 and originalcost. This proactive capital management brings our LTV at year end to 43.3%.

-- As of 31 December 2022, I-RES' portfolio comprised 3,938 high-quality residential rental homes andancillary commercial space (31 December 2021: 3,829), with a total value of EUR1.5 billion at a gross yield of 5.9%,representing a slight yield expansion of 0.3% on 2021 and resulting in IFRS NAV per share of 160.0 cents (2021:166.5 cents).

-- Total revenue grew by 6.5% to EUR84.9 million for the year driven by I-RES' portfolio growth, organicrental growth and strong occupancy levels. I-RES's portfolio is a competitive value offering with professionalservice provided to residents and rent estimated to be c.11% below market.

-- Net rental income increased to EUR65.7 million, representing an increase of 4.3% from the previous year.Adjusted EPRA earnings were EUR36.6 million, down 1.1% on 2021 due predominantly to increased interest costs as aresult of the increasing interest rate environment in the second half of the year.

-- I-RES recently entered into interest rate hedging arrangements in relation to its Revolving CreditFacility ("RCF") which has resulted in 72% of the Company's total drawn debt being fixed. In addition to thehedging arrangement, I-RES has no debt maturities until April 2026 and which extend out to 2032.

-- The Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.81 cents per share for the period ended 31 December 2022 on,or about, 24 February 2023.

-- Demonstrated strong governance with addition of further expertise to the Board and delivered progress onESG commitments, including refinement of strategy, carbon reduction plans and social impact initiatives.

Margaret Sweeney, I-RES' Chief Executive Officer, said: "2022 represented another year of delivery for I-RES. Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the financial and operational performance of the business was strong, demonstrating the resiliency of our business model and the commitment of our people. Our occupancy levels increased year-on-year to 99.4%, supported by the robust market demand for our high-quality professionally managed apartments. We also continued to execute on our growth strategy, adding 238 homes with strong sustainability credentials in excellent locations. This portfolio growth, coupled with our strong occupancy levels and organic rental growth delivered overall revenue growth of EUR84.9 million for the year, a 6.5% increase on 2021 and an increase in net rental income of 4.3% to EUR65.7 million.

We successfully completed the internalisation of the management company - a significant strategic milestone for the business. I-RES is now a fully integrated Irish company and operating platform which is unique in the Irish market. This has allowed us to invest in our people and technology, place an enhanced focus on our resident service standards and further embed sustainability across all aspects of the business. This investment will enable us to enhance our resident experience, while also delivering for all our stakeholders.

There is a significant shortage of good quality private rental accommodation available as highlighted in recent reports, to service a continually strong and growing population, economy and jobs market. We are pleased to have added 130 new homes at an investment of c.EUR70 million in 2022. With our strong balance sheet and disciplined capital management including recycling of capital, I-RES is committed to delivering on its mission of investing in the provision of professionally managed quality homes for the Irish market. Allied with supportive market fundamentals, the Company remains in a resilient position due to its high quality, irreplaceable property portfolio in proven locations, and our more affordable pricing proposition provides additional resilience through the cycle.

As we look ahead, we are strongly placed to continue to execute on our vision for the business. Our experienced team, high-quality portfolio, robust balance sheet and strong liquidity levels mean we are very well positioned to navigate an uncertain new landscape, whilst continuing to deliver for our investors and our stakeholders."

For the year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 84.9 79.7 6.5% Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 65.7 63.0 4.3% Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) 54.2 51.7 4.8% Financing costs (EUR millions) (16.8) (13.9) 21.0% Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(1) 36.6 37.0 (1.1%) Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(2) (5.7) (5.4) EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 30.9 31.6 (2.2%) Add: (Decrease)/Increase in fair value of investment properties (EUR millions) (45.6) 34.9 Add: Gain on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) 2.8 0.9 Add: Gain on derivative financial instruments (EUR millions) 0.0 0.1 (Loss)/Profit (EUR millions) (11.9) 67.5 Basic EPS (cents) (2.2) 12.8 EPRA EPS (cent) 5.8 6.0 Adjusted EPRA EPS for non-recurring costs per share (cents)(1) 6.9 7.0 Interim Dividend per share (cents) 2.30 2.91 Proposed Dividend per share (cents) 2.81 3.08 Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,938 3,829 2.8% Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.4% 99.1% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,750 1,678 4.3% As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,499.0 1,493.4 0.4 % Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 847.4 881.4 (3.8%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 160.0 166.5 (3.8%) Group Total Gearing 43.3% 40.7 % 2.6 % Gross Yield at Fair Value(3) 5.9% 5.6 % EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.2% 4.2 % Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 587.7 887.4 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,453,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,560,795 527,412,302

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Financial Review.

(2) The non-recurring costs of EUR5.7 million (31 December 2021: EUR5.4 million) and general and administrative expenses of EUR11.5 million (31 December 2021: EUR11.1 million) incurred in 2022 totals the general and administrative expense costs of EUR17.2 million reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR16.5 million).

(3) Excluding fair value of development land and investment properties under development.

Chairman's Statement

A Year of Continued Strong Performance

I-RES has delivered another resilient operational and financial performance in 2022. We continued to execute on our investment strategy, including investment in the delivery of two new developments (130 homes) and the acquisition of Ashbrook (108 homes), whilst also adding value from our existing portfolio through active asset management and capital recycling.

We continue to see strong demand for rental accommodation across the Irish residential markets as steady employment levels, along with sustained population growth, fuels a growing need for housing in Ireland. As evidenced by low resident turnover, strong occupancy and strong rent payment performance, I-RES is well positioned as we head into the new calendar year.

The macroeconomic and geopolitical environment changed significantly in the second half of 2022, with the ECB responding to elevated levels of inflation with a series of aggressive rate hikes leading to a notable effect on demand and supply of credit in the euro area and global equity markets downturns. Despite these effects, residential real estate markets, particularly in Ireland have been resilient and the unique underlying strength of the Irish economy together with population growth is providing a strong underpin to our sector and business over the long term.

Significant Strategic Progress

The Board made the decision to internalise as it believes it is an important strategic and financial objective at this point in the Company's evolution and is in the best interests of shareholders.

I-RES' business is now a wholly Irish operating business, following the acquisition of the management company and transition of services from Canada during 2022. We have strengthened our team with several senior management appointments and supported this by continued investment in new technology. This has created a unique proposition in the Irish market and further capitalises on our position as the leading rental provider of choice.

All exceptional costs associated with this internalisation process have now been incurred in the financial periods up to 30 June 2022 and no further exceptional costs are anticipated. As previously outlined by the Company at the time of announcing its intention to proceed with the internalisation process, we believe internalisation will generate greater value for shareholders in the long term.

Continued Delivery on our Growth Strategy

As at 31 December 2022, the Group had a portfolio of 3,938 residential units across 37 properties in the Dublin region and one property in Cork. The Group added a total of 238 homes to the portfolio in 2022, of which 130 were new residential units brought to the market by I-RES through our development projects at School Yard, Dublin 1 and Tara View, Dublin 4. 92% are leased at market rent and are contributing to NAV and the income base.

In 2022, we continued to be proactive on our asset and capital management strategy. During the year, the Group disposed of 128 units at Hampton Wood in Finglas, for EUR54.5 million which represented a strong return on investment and demonstrated the value we can create from the selective recycling of assets.

We will continue to evaluate opportunities to further optimise our portfolio and strengthen our position as the leading provider of private rented residential homes in Ireland, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Building a Sustainable and Responsible Business

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations continue to take focus across our business, influencing our operations and investment decision making. As a Board, we regularly engage with our stakeholders to inform our decisions and ensure that as their focus on ESG, particularly climate change matters grow, I-RES continues to respond to their evolving expectations. We have taken important steps towards the development of a carbon reduction roadmap for the portfolio. We have committed to reducing our scope 2 emissions by 10% and scope 1 emissions by 30% in 2023. I-RES' ambition is to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment of the Paris Climate Agreement. In addition to setting ambitious targets the Group has conducted a review of our sustainability strategy in order to maintain pace with the quickly evolving area of sustainability and to ensure we continue to deliver on our commitments.

Our employees are the backbone of our business and diversity across the Board, management and employees as well as organisation culture is a key focus area of the Board. With that in mind, we have appointed Tom Kavanagh as the Non-Executive Director with direct responsibility for Workforce Engagement. Tom has met in person with employees across the business to listen to their views as well as engaging with management on the annual Employee Satisfaction Survey, which we are delighted to say significantly exceeded all comparator benchmarks. The Company has received recognition for its already diverse and inclusive workplace achieving a Silver Award from Investors in Diversity as well as for its Board and Management diversity. Responsibility and transparency are central to good governance and in turn are central to our strategy. The Company strives to provide clear communication and transparent disclosure to all stakeholders. We were delighted to see a year-on-year improvement in our overall scoring in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), an industry-leading global assessor of the ESG performance of real estate assets. We also retained our EPRA sBPR Gold Award for Sustainability Best Practice Reporting and we continuously review ratings and benchmarks to promote transparency to all stakeholders.

As one of Ireland's leading providers in the mid-market residential sector, we strive to increase availability in the market and raise the living standard by providing professionally operated and high-quality rented accommodation. Our investment strategy is focused on family-friendly urban locations which feature community facilities, delivered to high standards, with good public transportation links, well developed educational and social infrastructure and sustainable employment opportunities where people want to live, work and build their lives.

Robust Balance Sheet

I-RES has an unmatched high quality, modern portfolio of residential properties with the portfolio achieving rental growth of 6.5% in 2022 through continued investment in new supply and regulated increases in rents and with the underlying strength in demand and cash flow from our investment properties unchanged. The Company remains well positioned with a good debt structure, no short-term obligations and good visibility of future financing costs as 72% of total drawn debt is locked in at fixed low rates of interest. The Company has an additional EUR143 million available for investment within its committed credit facilities at an attractive rate. The Group's Total Gearing as of 31 December 2022 was 43.3% (31 December 2021: 40.7%). The Group takes a pro-active approach towards managing total gearing and ensuring it remains below the 50% maximum permitted under the Irish REIT Regime.

Dividends

The Company continues to see strong year-on-year recurring income which feeds through to our dividend policy, an important contributor to shareholder returns. We recognise the importance of the dividend to our shareholders and we aim to maintain a stable dividend policy compliant with the Irish REIT regime whereby, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves, I-RES is required to distribute at least 85% of the Property Income of its Property Rental Business for each financial year to shareholders via dividends. As part of this, the Company paid an interim dividend of 2.30 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2022. It is the intention of the Board to declare an additional dividend of 2.81 cents per share for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Outlook

The outlook for the business remains positive, as demand for professionally managed homes continues to far outstrip supply. This is best illustrated by our continued strong occupancy levels and strong financial performance for the year. This should continue to underpin our revenue growth trajectory and resilient portfolio valuations.

Ireland's GDP growth is expected to outpace all other EU countries again in 2023 with the European Commission forecasting 4.9% growth0F(1). Unemployment levels reached a low of 4.3% in December 20221F(2) which is a positive signal for continued strength across rent collections.

Despite the Irish Government's continued focus on increasing housing supply, there remains a clear and significant supply and demand imbalance across all tenures of the housing market in Ireland, with increased costs and interest rates putting further pressure on the viability of delivering new supply.

Our experienced team, high-quality portfolio, strong customer base and robust balance sheet mean we are very well positioned to weather the economic headwinds we are facing and positioned to continue to take advantage of favourable underlying market factors. We believe the structural drivers of demand for private rental residential accommodation - including population growth, strong inward investment and economic growth - will continue to underpin the robust demand for our high-quality professionally managed homes over the long term. As a Board, we continually monitor our performance and our strategic focus continues to be on driving long-term risk adjusted returns for shareholders and the Board is confident that I-RES has the right strategy and business model in place to continue to deliver long-term returns for shareholders.

The Board would like to thank our residents who are central to our business, as well as our shareholders, banking partners and employees for your continuing support. We would also like to thank our CEO, Margaret Sweeney and the I-RES management team for their leadership and enormous effort and commitment in delivering strong performance in 2022 while at the same time undertaking the delivery in a very tight timeframe of a very significant internalisation of the operations of the business and during a time of significant macroeconomic uncertainty. The success of our business is very much due to our very committed employees and key partners and the Board thanks them for their significant contributions.

Declan Moylan

Chairman 1. European Commission Winter 2022 Economic Forecast 2. CSO

Chief Executive's Statement

Overview

2022 has been a year of positive change for I-RES, successfully delivering a number of key strategic milestones that will set the foundation for the business to deliver in the years ahead. We completed the successful internalisation of the management company and now have a fully integrated Irish company, led by a proven management team with experience through various economic cycles. The new organisation structure and operating platform will enable us to leverage our competitive strengths in capital-lite active asset management and sustainable operations, creating long-term value for shareholders. In 2022, we have reached record levels of revenue and delivered on a significant portion of our growth pipeline together with disciplined capital management, while also identifying and closing on accretive capital recycling opportunities.

2022 Financial & Operational Performance

In 2022, our revenue increased by 6.5%, due to the introduction of new assets, and organic rental growth backed by our consistently high occupancy levels. Net Rental Income increased to EUR65.7 million, with a stabilised margin of 77.5%, showing the strength of the business's fundamentals as well as continued and active cost management initiatives and discipline, despite inflationary pressures. Our Adjusted General and Administrative costs remained flat year on year at EUR11.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA grew to EUR54.2 million, an increase of 4.8% year on year, showing the strong consistent cash generation of the business. EPRA Earnings remained relatively flat year on year, with the decrease of EUR0.7 million, largely attributable to increases in interest costs and non-recurring costs from internalisation.

Our residential occupancy rate has remained strong, increasing to 99.4% as at 31 December 2022 (31 December 2021: 99.1%), underpinned by strong property management and attractive market fundamentals in the Irish residential rental sector. This high occupancy level, coupled with increased rental income streams resulted in our Average Monthly Rent ("AMR") per unit increasing to EUR1,750. The portfolio is c.11% below market rents according to our independent valuers, demonstrating the resilience of our income profile and representing opportunity in the medium term.

At year end, the portfolio consisted of 3,938 (31 December 2021: 3,829) high-quality residential rental homes, with associated commercial space and development sites. The portfolio had a total value of EUR1,499 million, representing an increase of EUR5.6m from 2021. The main drivers of this increase were the delivery of Tara View and The School Yard into the portfolio along with the acquisition of 108 units at Ashbrook. However, the total portfolio value was slightly offset by a revaluation loss of EUR45.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2022 and this downward movement was due to upward pressure on yields, impacted by the higher interest rate environment that was evident during the second half of the year. The Group's IFRS NAV as at 31 December 2022 amounted to EUR847.4 million (EUR881.4 million at 31 December 2021) resulting in IFRS NAV per share of 160.0c (2021: EUR166.5c).

Despite some yield expansion arising mainly from increasing interest rates, the underlying fundamentals remain strong as is evident in our financial performance for the year and supported by favourable structural market dynamics such as continued population growth, low unemployment levels, strong economic growth, as well as a significant undersupply of housing in Dublin. Allied with these supportive market fundamentals, the Company remains in a resilient position due to its high-quality, irreplaceable property portfolio in proven locations and our more affordable pricing proposition, which provides additional resilience through the cycle.

Active Asset Management and Portfolio Optimisation

In 2022, we continued to execute against our growth strategy along with disciplined capital management by adding incremental and sustainable value to our portfolio. We grew our portfolio unit count by c.3% in 2022 through accretive investment in acquisitions and new developments, whilst also recycling capital through selective disposals that generated attractive returns on investment for the business. Through acquisitions and development, we added 238 homes to the portfolio. We introduced 69 highly sustainable A rated apartments and townhouses at Tara View, 85% of which are now leased. At The School Yard, we delivered 61 LEED Gold sustainability accredited apartments which were fully leased shortly after launch, further underlining the market demand for high-quality rental accommodation. We acquired 108 units at Ashbrook, where a further 44 apartments are currently being developed under a fixed price contract, with delivery scheduled for H2 2023.

We executed asset recycling which generated value for both the business and our shareholders, continuing our focus on active portfolio and disciplined capital management. We disposed of 128 units at Hampton Wood, for EUR54.5 million, representing a significant return on our original investment. We recently began a sales process of the five townhouses at Tara View, which were non-core, in late 2022. Since year end, the Company has decided to strategically dispose of the development site at Rockbrook. Looking ahead, the Company continually reviews all of the assets and their performance, while also examining opportunities that are aligned with our disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Disciplined Capital Management

The Company's strategy continues to be supported by a robust balance sheet and strong liquidity position, with no debt maturing until April 2026 and debt repayments laddered from 2026 to 2032. The Group's Total Gearing as of 31 December 2022 stood at 43.3% (31 December 2021: 40.7%). The year-on-year increase in total debt can be largely attributed to the acquisition of Tara View, the completion of The School Yard development and the acquisition of Ashbrook. The Company has no further material capital commitments other than the delivery of Phase 2 of Ashbrook, forecast to be delivered in H2, 2023. This is a fixed forward contract with remaining consideration of EUR24.1 million. The Group continues to take a pro-active approach towards balance sheet management and maintaining total gearing within the target level.

In December 2022, we executed on EUR275 million of interest rate swaps in relation to our Revolving Credit Facility, converting this portion of the facility into a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. This is in addition to the Company's existing c.EUR200 million equivalent of Private Placement Notes, which are fully fixed with a weighted average fixed interest cost of 1.92% (inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs). The net result is that 72% of the Company's drawn debt is now fixed and, given the current macroeconomic market backdrop and with interest rates continuing to rise, we view this as a proactive measure that provides us with increased certainty on our borrowing costs and greater visibility on our capital expenditure over the medium-term. This brings our Weighted Average Cost of Debt to 2.6% for the year ended 31st December 2022. Notably, this is well below our Gross Yield of 5.9% as at 31 December 2022.

Our People & Technological Innovation

The completion of the internalisation in 2022 has brought together an experienced and very talented team in I-RES, who bring knowledge and skills coming from diverse backgrounds, in terms of nationality and experience. We have a very positive culture evidenced by extremely high levels of employee satisfaction and commitment compared with benchmarks, and we recognise the need to continue strengthening our culture and values to ensure retention and attraction of important talent for our business. We implement clear policies, utilise clear lines of communication and measure employee satisfaction and engagement through our employee survey. We have a strong culture underpinned by values which are at the centre of everything we do every day and in no small part due to the diverse and inclusive structure of our board, management and employees.

In I-RES, we support our employees though the provision of a good working environment, a focus on training and development, health and wellbeing initiatives and opportunities for personal development.

Our industry is transforming into one that is driven and shaped by data and technology with rapid customer behaviour change and reporting requirements. Scaling digital capabilities is already taking root at I-RES through our recent investment in a best in class, cloud-based ERP system which has provided us uniquely with an integrated operating platform which we are utilising to unlock operational and service efficiencies and drive revenue growth. We see enhancing digital capabilities as a success factor, not only for property management and resident services, but for sustainability planning and reporting.

Creating Value Responsibly

Our commitment remains on embedding sustainable and responsible business practices which is aligned with the long-term approach we take to investing in new supply, operating and maintaining our properties; while also informing how we service and interact with all our stakeholders such as our residents, employees, partners and the wider community in which we operate.

As always, we actively work towards aligning our business strategy and objectives with ESG measures that are important to growing a long-term sustainable business. Thus, our overarching goal is to ensure that we run our business with sustainability at the centre of our strategy, asset management and operations and ensuring we deliver on our commitments. In light of this and given the Company's significant transformation over the last 18 months, we undertook a complete review of our sustainability strategy, tying together a comprehensive review of the current market backdrop with a detailed analysis of the Company's pre-existing strategy. This review highlights several key areas where we can improve, and where we can look to maximise opportunities, and further information will be detailed in our stand-alone ESG Report to be published later in the year.

In conjunction with our sustainability strategy review, we have made critical steps towards the development of a carbon reduction roadmap for our portfolio. We have set the ambitious targets of reducing our scope 1 and scope 2 carbon emissions by 30% and 10% respectively in 2023 and we believe we are well positioned to achieve this target. We continue our work towards our goal to reduce our carbon emissions in line with the ambition and commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

We have strategically invested in a modern young portfolio of assets with an average age of 13.1 years, which has supported our residents in saving on energy costs during the recent volatile period. We will be able to leverage this strong starting position as we continue to develop out our targets for carbon emission reduction across our portfolio. In Ireland, each apartment's energy use is contracted directly by the residents with providers. We use green energy sources for our property common areas and we have also started a joint project with residents in our portfolio to collect data for their energy use too. We will continue to assess new technologies, partner engagement and other measures to collect data on our energy consumption with the aim of having 100% coverage in 2 years. We have no waste going to landfill with great success on recycling and have active communication, training and engagement plans operating with our employees and residents through our Green Ambassadors programme.

In 2022, we achieved some significant sustainability milestones. We were delighted to retain our EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations ("sBPR") Gold Award. We also improved our overall scoring in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), an industry-leading global assessor of the ESG performance of real estate assets by 6 percentage points against last year. We continuously review ratings and benchmarks to promote transparency to all stakeholders, thus we have completed our first submission to Carbon Disclosure Project ("CDP"). We are focused on initiatives which will improve our score over the coming years. Our ambition is to continue to improve these scores on an annual basis, ensuring that our ESG performance is transparent. This transparency also provides stakeholders with the confidence that we are turning our commitments and targets into action and that we are delivering on our ambition to be a sustainability leader in our sector.

All of this progress reflects our continued commitment to further enhance our ESG practices for the benefit of our people, our residents and our communities, as well as further signifying our ambition to continuously be aware of our impact on the planet in carrying out our business.

Market Backdrop

Housing in Ireland remains a significant societal challenge as the significant imbalance of supply and demand persists. In 2021, the Government published its "Housing For All" policy, which sets out its vision for the future of housing in Ireland. One of the core strategic objectives of the policy is to increase supply by 300,000 units (including 54,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent and over 90,000 social homes) over the nine years to 2030. This objective equates to approximately 33,000 housing completions per year; however, recent estimates from the Housing Commission suggest that Ireland needs up to 62,000 new homes per year until 2050 to meet demand. Just under 30,000 units were delivered in 2022, and whilst a very welcome increase of 45% on 2021, it is evident that supply is likely to continue to lag demand over the medium term. The Government will require both an increase in capacity and enhanced cooperation with the private sector, including increased investment, in order to deliver on its objective.

In the current macroeconomic environment of rising costs and supply chain pressures, it is difficult for contractors to price the likely cost of a future development. Lengthy and difficult planning permission and detailed design specifications from the outset add significant complexity to scale developments. Furthermore, rising interest rates add to uncertainty over borrowing costs. With these dynamics posing a challenge to viability, the Government and real estate sector in Ireland are focused on a range of initiatives to improve the environment for rental and to buy going forward, including changes to planning laws, innovation in construction techniques and financial supports.

In 2021, legislation was introduced which capped rent increases at 2% per annum, where the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP") inflation is higher, in all Rent Pressure Zones. The regulatory period continues to the end of 2024. Our rental growth of 6.5% in 2022 is driven by two sources - renewals and reletting which are capped per the legislation, and delivery of new schemes with rents in line with current market. Our average rents across our portfolio are estimated to be c.11% below market rents per independent valuers estimates and in Dublin where most of our properties are located our average rents are c.13% below the Q2 2022 RTB quarterly rent index(3). 3. RTB, Q2 2022 Rent Index Report

Outlook

We are conscious that the year ahead will be impacted by ongoing macroeconomic challenges and geo-political uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, we believe the market fundamentals that support our business remain very strong. Our homes continuously see a high level of demand which is evidenced by our exceptional occupancy rates. This demand for high-quality residential accommodation is supported by underlying structural drivers such as continued population growth, strong employment levels, strong underlying economic growth ahead of European average and Ireland's ability to remain an attractive location for FDI.

I-RES will continue to play a key role in delivering housing solutions to the Irish market over the long term. We are acutely aware of the challenges our residents may face with inflationary pressures and cost of living increases and we are focused on ensuring our residential units with full service represent value-for-money in modern energy-efficient properties. The security and longevity of our income is important to ensuring visibility on our income stream and underpins our dividend policy.

Although we are seeing yield expansion across real estate markets, yield spreads in Ireland have been considerably wider than in many other European markets3F(4). In addition, many sectors, particularly the residential sector in Ireland see a significant undersupply and demonstrate exceptionally strong fundamentals which in turn is helping to sustain rental cashflows and returns.

I-RES is well positioned to meet the challenges of rising inflation, increased cost of living, energy prices and interest rate rises, whilst capitalising on the powerful fundamentals and growth drivers that exist in the private rental sector. These market drivers, coupled with the clear strengths of the business, high-quality rental accommodation, strong liquidity position, robust balance sheet and extended debt maturity profile, positions the business to continue to deliver for our investors and our stakeholders in the period ahead.

I would like to thank our many partners and stakeholders who support us every day to make this business a success. In particular, I would like to thank our management and employees, the team dedicated to providing high standards of service and supporting our residents who are central to our business, with unstinting commitment despite the many challenges of today's environment. I am grateful to the support we receive from our shareholders, funding partners and business partners on an ongoing basis.

Finally, I would like to thank our Chairman and Board for their support and guidance as well as their focus on the strategic development of this company underpinned by strong governance.

Margaret Sweeney

Chief Executive Officer 4. CBRE Ireland Outlook 2023 Financial Review

The financial year under review represents a very significant year for I-RES. I would firstly like to thank all my colleagues, residents, advisors, funding partners, vendors and shareholders in supporting a milestone year for the Company. We have achieved record levels of revenue, completed the internalisation of the management company, a significant strategic milestone for the business and delivered on a significant portion of our pipeline while also identifying and closing on accretive capital recycling opportunities.

Revenue for 2022 was EUR84.9 million, 6.5% ahead of 2021. This was driven by the delivery of our pipeline of assets at Tara View and the School Yard, the acquisition of Ashbrook, increased occupancy and organic rental growth. On a like for like basis revenue increased 4% reflective of the legislative cap on rental increases - boosted by increased occupancy which stood at 99.4% at year end and full year impact of Phoenix Park acquisition. This strong occupancy level demonstrates the underlying fundamental demand for well managed private rental accommodation in Ireland, particularly in Dublin.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 4.7% to EUR54.2 million, driven by the strong operational performance of the business. EPRA Earnings decreased marginally in the year to EUR30.9 million primarily due to costs associated with internalisation. Adjusted EPRA earnings have reduced by 1.1%, driven by our higher financing costs. Our total investment property portfolio has risen to EUR1.5 billion, driven by the delivery on a number of assets noted above but offset by a fair value loss of EUR45.6 million representing a softening of yields in the market.

The Group currently has two financing facilities, c.EUR200 million of Private Placement Notes and a EUR600 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF). The private placement notes were executed in 2020. At year end, EUR457 million of the RCF was drawn. In light of the increasing interest rate market and volatility, on 14 December 2022, the Company entered into hedging arrangements in respect of its Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), specifically interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity of the facility, converting this portion of the facility into a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. This is in addition to the Company's existing c.EUR200m equivalent of Private Placement Notes, which is fully fixed with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% (inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs). As of the year end, approximately 72% of the Company's drawn debt is now fixed against interest rate volatility. The remaining 28% of our drawn facilities is variable based on EURIBOR.

The proposed additional dividend for the year is 2.81 cent per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 5.11 cent per share. This is a decrease of 12% which is primarily driven by a reduction in our interim dividend earlier this year which reflected the impact of the one-off costs associated with the internalisation and also the increase in financing costs incurred as a result of increasing interest rates in the second half of the year.

Operational and Financial Results

Net Rental Income and Profit for the year ended

31 December 2022 31 December 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Operating Revenue Revenue from investment properties(1) 84,857 79,744 Operating Expenses Property taxes (1,078) (712) Property operating costs (18,042) (15,992) (19,120) (16,704) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 65,737 63,040 NRI margin 77.5% 79.1% Adjusted general and administrative expenses(2) (11,406) (11,049) Share-based compensation expense (117) (276) Adjusted EBITDA(3) 54,214 51,715 Non-recurring costs(2) (5,748) (5,430) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (536) (519) Lease interest (222) (232) Financing costs (16,803) (13,886) EPRA Earnings 30,905 31,648 Gain on disposal of investment property 2,795 905 Net movement in fair value of investment properties (45,599) 34,934 Gain on derivative financial instruments 35 59 Taxation 44 - (Loss)/Profit for the Year (11,820) 67,546

(1) Vacancy loss of EUR1.2 million (31 December 2021: EUR1.5 million) for the year ended 31 December 2022.

(2) The non-recurring costs of EUR5.7 million and general and administrative expenses of EUR11.5 million incurred in 2022 totals the general and administrative expense costs of EUR17.2] million reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before lease interest, financing costs, depreciation of property, plant and equipment, gain or loss on disposal of investment property, net movement in fair value of investment properties, gain or loss on derivative financial instruments and non-recurring expenses to show the underlying operating performance of the Group.

Operating Revenue

For the year ended 31 December 2022, total operating revenue increased to EUR84.9 million, a 6.5% increase compared to the previous year. This significant increase is driven by the acquisition of 108 units at Ashbrook and the development of 69 and 61 units at Tara View and the School Yard respectively. Increasing occupancy and organic rental growth also aided I-RES surpassing EUR80 million in revenue for the first time.

Net Rental Income

The NRI margin has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's operating performance. For the year ended 31 December 2022, NRI margin decreased by 1.6% to 77.5%. One component of this reduction is increased property taxes incurred by the Group due to additional units being brought into scope for local property tax. Post-acquisition of the "Manager", the external Property Management Fee (PMF) terminated and was replaced by employee and IT costs. We have seen some moderation in the margin due to increased employee, utilities and repairs and maintenance costs. We are aware of the continued cost pressures facing all businesses and are continuing on our path of cost optimisation and margin control into 2023.

Adjusted General and Administrative ("G&A") Expenses

Adjusted G&A expenses include costs such as employees' salaries, director fees, professional fees for audit, legal and advisory services, depository fees, property valuation fees, insurance costs and other general and administrative expenses. Non-recuring costs explained below are not included in this caption. G&A has increased slightly in the period due to additional spend on depository fees, professional fees and insurance.

Non-recurring costs

Non-recurring G&A costs total EUR5.7 million for the first 6 months of 2022. No additional non-recurring costs were incurred in the second half of the year. These costs are primarily legal, IT programme, consulting and investment bank advisory fees that relate to the termination of the Investment Management Agreement and other one off third-party advisory services. As noted in the 2021 annual report, we estimated EUR1.8 million of non-recurring costs for 2022 associated with Internalisation (not including the Transitional Services Agreement fees (TSA)). We ultimately recorded EUR4.4 million of costs in 2022 in relation to termination of the Investment Management Agreement. This expense item increased from our earlier estimates due to higher than anticipated legal costs and additional IT costs associated with the complex nature of the internalisation and IT projects. These costs include costs associated with CBI approval for the acquisition of IRES Fund Management Limited, costs associated with this acquisition, legal and investment bank advisory fees, implementation of our new property management and financial reporting system and a complex data migration from CAPREIT IT systems. In addition, the transitional services agreement with CAPREIT totalled EUR1.3 million.

Net movement in fair value of Investment Properties

I-RES recognises its investment properties at fair value at each reporting period, with any unrealised gain or loss on remeasurement recognised in the profit or loss account. For the year ended 31 December 2022, the fair value loss on investment properties of EUR45.6 million is mainly attributed to a softening of yields driven by wider market fundamentals including increased interest rates. Our Gross Yield was 5.9% at year-end compared against a weighted average cost of debt of 2.6%.

Financing Costs

Financing costs, which include the amortisation of certain financing expenses, interest and commitment fees, increased for the year ended 31 December 2022 to EUR16.8 million from EUR13.9 million in 2021. The financing costs have increased as a result of higher borrowings in 2022, driven by drawdowns to fund the Ashbrook acquisition, School Yard development and completion of the Tara View acquisition. Financing costs were also impacted by interest rate rises in the latter part of the year. Capital recycling is also used to manage our financing costs and we disposed of Hampton Wood for EUR54.5 million with the proceeds used to repay the RCF.

As mentioned above, on 14 December 2022, the Company entered into hedging arrangements in respect of its Revolving Credit Facility. Interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity of the facility have been entered into with a number of the counterparties forming the syndicate of banks in the RCF. These arrangements convert EUR275 million of the facility into a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. At 31 December 2022, EUR457 million was drawn from the EUR600 million facility.

In 2020, I-RES entered into a cross-currency swap to (i) hedge the US-based loan of USD USD75 million into EUR68.9 million effective 11 March 2020 and (ii) convert the fixed interest rate on the US-based loan to a fixed Euro interest rate, maturing on 10 March 2027 and 10 March 2030. Hedge accounting has been applied for the cross- currency swap.

Property Portfolio Overview

The following table provides details of the Group's property portfolio as at 31 December 2022.

Average Monthly Rent Occupancy Property Location # of # of Units Commercial Space Owned (AMR) Per Unit Rent (per sqm Buildings Owned(1) (sq.m.)(1) per month) (1)(2) (1)(2)(3) Total South Dublin 12 1,123 6,851 EUR 1,908 EUR 24.1 98.5% Total City Centre 7 480 3,062 EUR 1,898(4) EUR 24.9 99.6%(4) Total West City 3 409 - EUR 1,722 EUR 22.6 99.6% Total North Dublin 9 877 - EUR 1,628(4) EUR 21.0 99.1%(4) Total West Dublin 6 999 14,753 EUR 1,637(4) EUR 20.4 99.8%(4) Cork 1 50 - EUR 1,392 EUR 17.4 100.0% Total Portfolio 38 3,938 24,666 EUR1,750(4)(5) EUR 22.3 99.4%(4) (Stabilised)

(1) As at 31 December 2022.

(2) Based on residential units.

(3) AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property. Actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at 31 December 2022 was EUR6,857,213 divided by 3,938 units (which is the total units available for lease as at 31 December 2022) resulting in AMR of EUR1,750. Refer to pages 15 to 16 for further discussion on average monthly rent per apt. and occupancy.

(4) Refer to pages 15 to 16 for further discussion on average monthly rent per apt. and occupancy. The calculations exclude 9 units provided to house Ukrainian refugees and 6 units at Bakers Yard that were not available for rent from total properties owned as they are due to be sold as part of our Part V obligations.

(5) I-RES's external valuers indicated that I-RES's current rents (on a weighted average basis for the portfolio) as at 31 December 2022 are estimated to be approximately below market by c.11%%.

Portfolio Management

The Company continues to explore opportunities for growth and our long-term strategy is focused on delivering growth for the business through;

-- Investing in future supply of new homes through partnerships with developers of Private Rented Sector("PRS") assets

-- Acquisitions of completed assets at accretive yields

-- Development of new supply on I-RES owned sites.

During 2022, we have delivered on each aspect of our strategy as further detailed below. Moving forward we will continue to assess opportunities as they arise. Given the current market fundamentals of rising interest rates, market volatility and capital allocation we continue to also explore opportunities to recycle capital in the business as evidenced by the disposal of our property at Hampton Wood.

Ashbrook, Clontarf, Dublin 3 (152 Residential Units)

I-RES entered into two contracts in December 2021 for the acquisition of 152 residential units located in Ashbrook, Clontarf, Dublin. 86 units were acquired on closing in January 2022 with a further 22 units acquired in May 2022. The Company has committed to acquire 44 new apartments under a fixed price forward purchase contract, with delivery anticipated in Q4, 2023. The remaining consideration is EUR24.1 million.

The property is located in the north Dublin suburb of Clontarf. The scheme occupies an attractive position close to Dublin City Centre (circa 4km), with easy access to the M50 motorway. There are excellent public transport links to the City Centre, with Clontarf and Killester train stations within walking distance and high frequency bus services at the entrance to the property. Clontarf is a much sought after and mature residential location, providing some of Dublin's finest amenities, including schools, sporting facilities, parks, local shopping and employment.

School Yard, Portland Street North, Dublin 1 (61 Residential Units)

This development of 61 residential units at a site adjacent to Bakers Yard has been completed for a total consideration of EUR21.8 million (including VAT but excluding other transaction costs). All units in the development have now been leased with residents moving in from the end of July. School Yard has been delivered to LEED Gold certification, with all units BER rated A and serve as an important blueprint for future schemes. This specification will help drive down energy consumption, improve efficiency and create healthier living places for our residents. The property is located within a 20 minute walk of Dublin city centre and has easy access to the IFSC and Docklands areas as well as universities. It is well serviced by bus networks.

Forward Purchase Contract at Merrion Road, Dublin 4 - Tara View (69 Residential Units)

I-RES entered into a contract on 16 November 2018 for the forward purchase of 69 residential units at Merrion Road at a cost of EUR47.1 million (including VAT but excluding other transaction costs). Construction commenced in 2019 and we closed on the acquisition in August 2022.

The property is located in a prime waterfront position circa 7km from Dublin City and is well serviced by Dublin Bus and DART rail services. The property is located close to excellent amenities including schools, universities and numerous hospitals (St. Vincent's University Hospital, Blackrock Clinic) in the immediate vicinity. The area also benefits from a number of leisure facilities with Elm Park Golf and Sports Club, Railway Union Sports Club and Blackrock Park on its doorstep.

Value creation from existing assets

We continue to identify opportunities to create value from our existing asset base. In August, we completed the disposal of our Hampton Wood development of 128 units in Finglas for EUR54.5 million. This represents a significant return on our investment and highlights the returns we can create from our asset management strategy.

We are also in the process of selling 5 non-core houses at our Tara View development. At the year end, we had completed the disposal of 1 house for a price c.EUR1.2 million and subsequent to year end we have completed the disposal of an additional house for consideration of c.EUR1.2 million. We expect the remaining units to complete shortly. Since year end, the Company has decided to strategically dispose of the development site at Rockbrook.

Financing and Capital Structure

I-RES takes a proactive approach to its debt strategy to ensure the Group has laddering of debt maturities and the Group's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio are maintained at a sustainable level.

Our capital structure remains strong, with LTV at 43.3%. which is below the 50% maximum allowed by the Irish REIT Regime and the Group's debt financial leverage ratio. I-RES seeks to use gearing to enhance shareholder returns over the long term.

Our debt facilities are made up of our EUR600 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and the circa EUR200 million (Euro Equivalent) Private Placement Notes. On 11 February 2022, the Company exercised an option for an extension of our RCF with all five banks (Ulster Bank Ireland DAC, Bank of Ireland, Allied Irish Bank, Barclays Bank plc and HSBC Bank plc) for the entire EUR600 million facility with a new maturity date of 18 April 2026. On 18 July, Ulster Bank Ireland DAC assigned its portion of the facility agreement to Allied Irish Banks PLC as part of its exit from the Irish market.

The Private Placement Notes were closed in March 2020 and are made up of EUR130 million fixed interest and USD75 million which I-RES on closing entered into a cross currency interest rate swap with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs. The maturity of the notes is laddered over circa six, nine and eleven-year maturities, with the first repayment due in March 2027.

As previously noted, on 14 December 2022, the Company entered into hedging arrangements in respect of its Revolving Credit Facility. Interest rate swap agreements aggregating to EUR275 million until maturity of the facility have been entered into with a number of the counterparties forming the syndicate of banks in the RCF. These arrangements convert EUR275 million of the facility into a fixed interest rate of 2.5% plus margin of 1.75%. Therefore, in conjunction with the Private Placement Notes, approximately 72% of the Company's total drawn debt is fixed against interest rate volatility as at 31 December 2022.

The Group has a weighted average debt maturity of 4.2 years and no debt maturities before April 2026. The weighted average cost of debt is 2.61% for 2022 including deferred financing costs (31 December 2021: 2.30%). I-RES also has undrawn committed facilities of EUR143 million available under the RCF for investment and EUR7 million of cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2022. Beyond the remaining EUR24.1 million for the forward purchase of 44 residential units at Ashbrook, there is no other current capital commitments.

I-RES's borrowings are as follows:

As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 RCF Committed Facility 600,000 600,000 Less: Drawdowns 457,020 420,020 Available RCF Borrowing Capacity 142,980 179,980 Euro denominated Private Placement notes 130,000 130,000 USD denominated Private Placement notes(1) 70,107 65,882 Weighted Average Cost of Debt(2) 2.61% 2.33 2.30 % %

(1) The principal amount of USD notes is USD75 million. The movement relates to foreign exchange movements. I-RES has entered into cross currency swap to fix this at EUR68.9 million.

(2) Includes commitment fee of 0.7% per annum charged on the undrawn portion of the RCF facility and deferred financing cost amortised per annum

Summary and outlook

2022 has been a very positive year for I-RES, underlined by a strong operational performance with significant growth in our rental income and delivery of growth in the portfolio. We have also completed the internalisation of the business and continue to enhance our technological platform. We head into 2023 well placed to deal with the headwinds we face. We have actively managed our balance sheet including the recent interest rate swaps giving us a significant portion of our debt fixed with no maturities until 2026. We are well positioned going into 2023 with our excellent operational model, robust balance sheet and strong underlying market fundamentals.

Brian Fagan

Chief Financial Officer

24 February 2023

Business Performance Measures

The Group, in addition to the Operational and Financial results presented above, has defined business performance indicators to measure the success of its operating and financial strategies:

Average Monthly Rent ("AMR")

AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property. Through active property management strategies, the lease administration system and proactive capital investment programmes, I-RES increases rents as market conditions permit and subject to applicable laws. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

Occupancy

Occupancy rate is calculated as the total number of residential units occupied over the total number of residential units owned as at the reporting date. I-RES strives, through a focused, hands-on approach to the business, to achieve occupancies that are in line with, or higher than, market conditions in each of the locations in which it operates. Occupancy rate is used in conjunction with AMR to measure the Group's performance of its operations.

AMR and Occupancy

Properties owned prior to Total Portfolio 31 December 2021 Properties Acquired After 31 (Like for Like December 2021 properties) 2022 2021 2022 2021 As at 31 December AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR AMR Occ. change % change % % % % % % Residential EUR1,750 99.4% EUR1,678 99.1% 4.3% EUR1,730 99.8% EUR1,678 99.1% 3.1% EUR1,980 92.0%

The Group's AMR increased by 4.3% at 31 December 2022 to EUR1,750, while residential occupancy remained high at 99.4%, indicative of the strong market fundamentals in the Irish residential rental sector. The increase in AMR is due to the increase in occupancy from 99.1% to 99.4% and the higher rental at our new premium assets, The School Yard and Tara View. For like for like properties, the AMR increased to EUR1,730 per residential unit as at 31 December 2022, up 3.1% from EUR1,678 at 31 December 2021 due to higher occupancy and organic rental growth. AMR is used as a measure for the sustainable year over year changes in revenue. For properties acquired after 31 December 2021, occupancy is 92.0%, this is below our overall level of occupancy due to a small number of units which are currently being leased up at our new Tara View development.

During the period, circa 14% of the portfolio units were turned and where applicable we applied rental increases in line with regulations.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

Gross Yield is calculated as the Annualised Passing Rents as at the stated date, divided by the fair market value of the investment properties as at the reporting date, excluding the fair value of development land and investment properties under development. Through generating higher revenue compared to the prior year and maintaining high occupancies, I-RES' objective is to increase the Annualised Passing Rent for the total portfolio, which will positively impact the Gross Yield. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the rental income generating capacity of the total portfolio.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised Passing Rent(1) 87,401 81,393 Aggregate fair market value as at reporting date 1,477,178 1,450,635 Gross Yield at Fair Value 5.9% 5.6%

(1) 31 December 2022 Annualised Passing rent consist of residential annualised passing rent of EUR82.6 million and commercial annualised passing rent of EUR4.8 million.

The portfolio Gross Yield at Fair Value was 5.9% as at 31 December 2022 compared to 5.6% as at 31 December 2021, excluding the fair value of development land and investment properties under development. The current Gross Yield at Fair Value of 5.9% has increased from the last valuation date of 31 December 2021 due to an increased passing rent being achieved by the Group and a reduction in the market value of our properties at 31 December 2022.

EPRA Net Initial Yield

As at 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised passing rent 87,401 81,393 Less: Operating expenses(1) (property outgoings) (19,665) (17,093) Annualised net rent 67,736 64,300 Notional rent expiration of rent-free periods - Topped-up net annualised rent 67,736 64,300 Completed investment properties 1,477,168 1,450,635 Add: Allowance for estimated purchaser's cost 76,369 75,372 Gross up completed portfolio valuation 1,553,537 1,526,007 EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.4 4.2 EPRA topped-up Net Initial Yield 4.4 4.2

(1) Calculated based on the net rental income to operating revenue ratio of 77.5% for 2022 (79.1% for 2021).

EPRA Earnings per Share

EPRA Earnings represents the earnings from the core operational activities for the Group. It is intended to provide an indicator of the underlying performance of the property portfolio and therefore excludes all components not relevant to the underlying and recurring performance of the portfolio, including any revaluation results and profits/(losses) from the sale of properties. EPRA EPS is calculated by dividing EPRA Earnings for the reporting period attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

EPRA Earnings per Share

For the year ended 31 December 2022 31 December 2021 (Loss)Profit for the year (EUR'000) (11,820) 67,546 Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings exclude: Gain on disposal of investment properties (EUR'000) (2,795) (905) Changes in fair value on investment properties (EUR'000) 45,599 (34,934) Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (35) (59) EPRA Earnings (EUR'000) 30,949 31,648 Non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 5,748 5,430 Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 36,697 37,078 Basic weighted average number of shares 529,560,795 527,412,302 Diluted weighted average number of shares 529,953,506 528,130,822 EPRA Earnings per share (cents) 5.8 6.0 Adjusted EPRA EPS before non-recurring costs per share (cents) 6.9 7.0 EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (cents) 5.8 6.0

A decrease in EPRA Earnings to EUR30.9million (31 December 2021: EUR31.6 million) is principally due to higher financing costs and costs incurred as a result of non-recurring items.

Adjusted EPRA EPS was 6.9 cents for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 7.0 cents for the same period last year. The primary driver of this reduction is the increase in our financing costs, particularly in the latter part of 2022 due to interest rate rises.

EPRA Net Asset Value

In October 2019, EPRA introduced three EPRA NAV metrics to replace the then existing EPRA NAV calculation that was previously being presented. The three EPRA NAV metrics are EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV'), EPRA Net Tangible Asset ("EPRA NTA") and EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV"). Each EPRA NAV metric serves a different purpose. The EPRA NRV measure highlights the value of net assets on a basis. EPRA NTA assumes entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability. No deferred tax liability is calculated for I-RES as it is a REIT and taxes are paid at the shareholder level on distributions. Any gains arising from the sale of a property are expected either to be reinvested for growth or 85% of the net proceeds are distributed to shareholders to maintain the REIT status. Lastly, EPRA NDV provides the reader with a scenario where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liabilities.

EPRA NAV per Share 31 December 2022 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 847,353 847,353 847,353 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) (4,764) (4,764) - Fair value of fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 40,612 Real estate transfer costs (EUR'000)(3) 76,368 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 918,957 842,589 887,965 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 160.0 160.0 160.0 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 173.5 159.1 167.7 31 December 2021 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 881,440 881,440 881,440 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) - - - Fair value of fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - (10,008) Real estate transfer tax (EUR'000)(3) 75,372 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 956,812 881,440 871,432 Number of shares outstanding 529,453,946 529,453,946 529,453,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,498,519 529,498,519 529,498,519 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 166.5 166.5 166.5 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 180.7 166.5 164.6

(1) Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use them to repay debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds. For the purposes of EPRA NTA, the Company has assumed any such sales proceeds are reinvested within the required three-year window.

(2) Deferred tax is assumed as per the IFRS balance sheet. To the extent that an orderly sale of the Group's assets were undertaken over a period of several years, during which time (i) the Group remained a REIT; (ii) no new assets were acquired or sales proceeds reinvested; (iii) any developments completed were held for three years from completion; and (iv) those assets were sold at 31 December 2022 valuations, the sales proceeds would need to be distributed to shareholders by way of dividend within the required time frame or else a tax liability amounting to up to 25% of distributable reserves plus current unrealised revaluation gains could arise for the Group.

(3) This is the purchaser costs amount as provided in the valuation certificate. Purchasers' costs consist of items such as stamp duty on legal transfer and other purchase fees that may be incurred and which are deducted from the gross value in arriving at the fair value of investment for IFRS purposes. Purchasers' costs are in general estimated at 9.96% for commercial and 4.46% for residential.

Sustainability

We have continued to deliver and make good progress on our ESG commitments. We were delighted to retain our EPRA Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations ("sBPR") Gold Award. We also improved our overall scoring in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), an industry-leading global assessor of the ESG performance of real estate assets by 6 percentage points against last year. We continuously review ratings and benchmarks to promote transparency to all stakeholders, thus we have completed our first submission to CDP. We are focused on initiatives which will improve our score over the coming years.

In light of the internalisation completing in the period and to ensure we keep pace with an evolving ESG landscape, we undertook a review of our sustainability strategy. The strategy review consisted of a detailed analysis of incumbent sustainability priorities throughout each element of our business functions. The review identified areas in which the incumbent strategy is working well and where the Company can look to maximise its opportunities. Additionally, the Company has also invested in new technology to digitalise operation processes, resident engagement, and reducing the use of paper, as part of our ongoing effort to reduce our carbon footprint and enhance the resident experience.

Net Zero

We are acutely aware of the role I-RES must play in the transition to becoming a low carbon economy. To ensure we are keeping pace with the transition, we have now completed a carbon emissions baseline assessment of our portfolio, which is the critical first step to understanding our carbon footprint. Utilising this baseline assessment as the foundation, we have been able to set the ambitious target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and a 10% reduction of Scope 2 emissions for 2023. Further details will be provided in our Annual ESG report.

We have strategically invested in a portfolio of modern assets, with a weighted average age of 13.1 years and 86%4F (5) with Building Energy Ratings (BER) within A to C grades. Our scope 2 indirect greenhouse gas emissions for 2022 were 112 metric tons of CO?, a 25.8% reduction on an absolute basis (2021: 151 metric tons of CO?)5F(6). The like-for-like energy consumption in 2022 decreased by 19% year on year, driven by the net zero initiatives we are delivering. We adopted an 100% renewable energy procurement strategy in 2021 which results in a neutral market-based carbon emission total for the Company.

Our two new developments, delivered in 2022, have achieved high sustainability credentials. At School Yard (Bakers Yard) we have delivered 61 homes, which marks the delivery of Ireland's first LEED-certified residential building. Tara View, a development where we delivered 69 residential units is built to be nZEB compliant with BER A ratings and a highly sustainable fitout.

We are members of Green Building Council Ireland and are engaging in assessments across our assets to continue to improve on our energy utilisation. We have a comprehensive programme in place including communication with residents in relation to energy utilisation, waste minimisation and recycling as well as a continuous improvement programme. Additionally, we have made good progress on All-Ireland Pollinator Plan across our portfolio with further delivery planned for the coming years.

Our People

We want to ensure I-RES is a great place to work and it is our responsibility to continue to invest in our employees and to champion an inclusive and diverse culture that attracts, retains and provides growth opportunities to employees. With this in mind, we continuously develop and expand on our initiatives for training and development, health and wellbeing, talent attraction and retention. In 2022 there was a particular focus on sustainability training, which was undertaken by almost all employees. Additionally in 2022, I-RES Board member Tom Kavanagh was appointed Director with direct responsibility for workforce engagement and arranged meetings with all staff.

The Board and management were pleased to be recognised as 1 of only 2 Irish companies to receive the highest award recognition by European Women on Boards for gender diversity. In addition, the Company and its employees were pleased to be awarded with the Investors in Diversity Silver Award from the Irish Centre for Diversity. I-RES currently has 49% female employees across the Company and our people come from a broad range of nationalities and possess a wide range of cross-sectoral skills and expertise. 5. Based on updated calculation methodology post internalisation 6. Based on buildings under full operation control by i-RES, 2021 includes additional buildings brought intoscope which were not previously reported on

Supporting Our Communities

As part of I-RES' ongoing effort to support communities in which it operates, we were pleased to support the Red Cross Ukraine Emergency Appeal by providing fully serviced homes to Ukrainian refugees. We are also supporters of the Dragons at the Docks fundraising programme for homeless and other charities with EUR1.1 million raised by the charity within five years. We also continued our strong engagement with national peace-building organisation Co-Operation Ireland. At our development in Tallaght, we have leased space to Tallaght University Hospital. The Hospital transformed the space into a Day Surgery facility alleviating the pressure from the main Hospital. This has proven to be a great initiative for both I-RES and the Hospital providing essential services to the community. The space consists of 25 medical bays and 4 operating theatres which can facilitate a combined total of 8 surgeries a day. I-RES has been working with Tallaght University Hospital since 2019 and look forward to continuing our partnership. We also support several other organisations to identify local needs and economic support that is targeted and relevant to the local areas that we operate. For example, in 2022 we renewed our title sponsorship of Naomh Olaf GAA Club in Sandyford, which has a strong diversity and sustainability ethos, for the next five years. We will continue working with key stakeholders to target the sustainability matters and opportunities where we can make the greatest impact.

Market Update

Market Fundamentals Remain Supportive

The pace of growth in Ireland's domestic economy slowed during the year. The combination of rising inflation, supply chain issues and rising interest rates impacted consumer demand and business confidence. However, Ireland experienced strong GDP growth and retains the highest GDP growth rate in the EU in 2022 at 12.2%, while EU GDP growth as a whole is 3.5%. Ireland is expected to continue to grow at the highest rate in the EU in 2023 at a rate of 4.9%, while many EU countries are expected to achieve growth below 1%6F(7).

CPI rose steadily higher throughout the year, reaching a peak of 9.2% in October, it softened slightly to 8.9% and 8.2% in November and December respectively7F(8). With the maintenance of price stability in the euro area the main priority of the ECB, interest rates were increased in order to curb demand and bring inflation back down to 2% over the medium term. The ECB raised interest rates by 50bps during its final 2022 meeting in December, which marked the fourth-rate increase, following two consecutive 75bps after their initial 50bps hike in the middle of 2022. The deposit facility, refinancing rate and marginal lending are at levels which have not been seen in fourteen years.

FDI Is The Key Growth Driver

Ireland continues to be an outlier in its ability to continually attract Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") and create jobs. Key export sectors, labour market and tax revenue have continued to perform strongly in 2022 driven mostly by the pharmaceutical and ICT sectors. During a period of slowdown in tech employment, the IDA Ireland ("IDA"), the state agency responsible for attracting FDI into Ireland, reported significant investment growth in 2022, with FDI employment creation plans reaching record levels.

Supply Remains Constrained

The housing market in Ireland continue to see strong demand resulted in a supply and demand imbalance due to constrained supply. The Government's "Housing for All" plan forecasts demand for housing at 33,000 units annually between 2021 and 2030. However, to date, delivery has been below this level. The primary trends driving this long-term demand are:

-- The growth in population in Ireland. Preliminary results of the 2022 census detail a population increaseof 7.6% since 2016.

-- Continued success in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. The FDI-related employment level is at itshighest level at a total of 301,000 jobs. This represented a 9% growth year-on-year for FDI-related jobs inIreland.

-- Supply remains constrained. New housing completions have edged closer to the Government's target comingin at an estimated 30,000 for 2022. While this is a positive movement in the number of completions, the CBI expect27,000 and 30,000 completions in 2023 and 2024 respectively, which is still below the level which is needed to meetthe exceptionally high demand. Although completions have increased in 2022 new dwelling commencement figuresdropped to approximately 27,000 in 2022, down 12% from 2021's annual figure8F(9).

We continue to see strong demand from a wide range of customers. The availability of rental homes both in Dublin and nationwide are at record lows which enabled us to maintain a consistently strong occupancy level of over 99% and an increasing average lease term with an ability to apply 2% rental growth year-on-year in accordance with the legislation. 7. EU Commission Winter 2023 Economic Forecast 8. CSO 9. Housing Agency Ireland

Regulatory Landscape

The Residential Tenancies (Deferment of Termination Dates of Certain Tenancies) Act 2022 came into effect on 29 October 2022. This is a temporary piece of legislation which covers a set period of time known as the 'winter emergency period' from 30 October 2022 to 31 March 2023 and was introduced in an attempt to stymie the expected increase in homelessness over the winter period due to the acute supply constraints that exist in the residential sector. Under this legislation, certain tenancies which were due to terminate between 30 October 2022 and 31 March 2023 will have the tenancy termination date deferred. None of these protections apply to a tenant who does not fulfil their obligations, for example not paying their rent or engaging in anti-social behaviour. Under these circumstances, the usual rules apply in relation to ending a tenancy.

Under current legislation rent increases are restricted to 2% per annum, where Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ('HICP') inflation is higher, in all Rent Pressure Zones. The legislation applies to renewals of pre-existing let properties only and allows new schemes to be brought to market and let at market rents.

The Government's "Housing for All" policy, published in 2021 which sets out its vision for the future of housing in Ireland and has a core objective of increasing supply by 300,000 units (including 54,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent and over 90,000 social homes) over the nine years to 2030, remains in place. The target of 33,000 completions per annum has not yet been met with 2022 seeing just under 30,000 completions, evidence that the Government will require both an increase in the capacity and enhanced cooperation with the private sector, including increased investment in order to deliver on this objective.

Rental Index

The Irish Residential Property Price Index ("RPPI") increased by 7.8% nationally in the year, compared to an increase of 14.2% in 2021. Overall, the national index is 6.2% lower than its highest level in 2007. In Dublin, residential property prices saw an increase of 6% in the year, while property prices outside Dublin were 9.3% higher than a year earlier.

The Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB") reported annual rent inflation of 8.2% in the year to Q2 2022. Year-on-year price inflation in rents for new tenancies was 8.8% for Dublin to Q2 2022. The standardised average monthly rents in Q2 2022 were EUR1,464 nationally and EUR2,011 in Dublin9F(10).

Fundamentally, there is still a significant undersupply of homes, with the number of properties listed for rent on Irish property listing site DAFT.ie at the beginning of February 2023 at just 1,100 homes nationwide - down 22% year-on-year - and an unprecedented number in a series extending back to the start of 20060F(11). The average number of homes available to rent nationwide at any point in time over the 15-year period 2006-2021 was nearly 8,500.

Real Estate Investment

The real estate investment environment for all asset classes has shifted in response to ECB raising rates to address the inflationary environment resulted in increased debt costs and lower returns on leveraged portfolios. The total Real Estate investment in Ireland has slowed in 2022 with spend reported at EUR6.0 billion, which compares to the EUR5.5 billion full year investment in 2021, a 9% rise in total volume11(12). (Source: CBRE).

Investment into the Residential Sector accounted for EUR2.0 billion (33% of the total) in 2022, with over 70% of this capital focused on multifamily housing stock in the Dublin area11. Core investors are encouraged by the fact that yield spreads are considerably wider than in many other European markets and that many sectors of the Irish market are severely undersupplied and continually show exceptionally strong fundamentals, which in turn is helping to sustain rental cashflows and returns. While global markets remain volatile, real estate pricing will continue to be impacted by the macro drivers that currently dominate. In the medium-term, however, we believe that PRS market in Ireland remains a compelling area for investment. 10. RTB Q2 2022 Rent Index 11. Daft Rental Price Report Q4 2022 12. CBRE Ireland Outlook 2023 Principal risks and uncertainties

The Directors of the Company set out below the principal risks and uncertainties that I-RES is currently exposed to and that may impact performance in the coming financial year. I-RES proactively identifies, assesses, monitors and manages these risks. The principal risks and uncertainties, along with their strategic impact on the business and mitigating factors, have been outlined below. I-RES has also provided its belief on how the risk has trended during the year ended 31 December 2022.

Geopolitical Instability, Economy and Inflation Risk Continuing heightened levels of global instability in economic and geopolitical arenas lead to a general weakening of the Irish economy and increasing inflation. High Strategic Reduced economic activity could have a negative impact on business performance, asset values and net Impact rental income, which could affect cash flows going forward. In addition, inflationary increases in respect of input cost and payroll in excess of rent inflation would put downward pressure on NRI and earnings. On an ongoing basis there is active monitoring of business performance, economic and macro environment reviews and residential sector developments, with reports to the Board on a regular basis. The Board regularly considers the impact of the wider economic and macro-outlook and its impact on I-RES's strategy and budgetary processes. We continue to monitor the impact that changes in inflation and interest rates are having on our sector. I-RES's business is primarily focused on the greater Dublin Mitigation area, which continues to be economically resilient. Demand for I-RES properties continues to far outstrip Strategy supply, with occupancy of 99.4% as at 31 December 2022, (99.1% at 31 December 2021). There is also strong continuing focus on active cost control within the day-to-day business operations. The Company retains its strong financial position, with a robust balance sheet and ample liquidity. The business has entered into interest rate hedging arrangements in relation to its Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") which has resulted in 72% of I-RES's total drawn debt being fixed at 31 December 2022. I-RES has no debt maturities until April 2026 with laddering out to 2032. Increasing The continuing level of global uncertainty, particularly in the European context and the economic Risk Trending implication of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has had a knock-on impact on key economic metrics. While Since the impact of covid and related pandemic concerns has reduced over the last year the continuing 31 December uncertainties are being reflected in impacts such as increasing interest rates, unstable energy costs and 2021 high inflation levels. Operating cost pressures will continue to emerge during 2023 in response to ongoing inflationary pressures. Political, Regulatory and Legislative change Risk The government may introduce legislation, including tax and rent legislation, that has an adverse impact on the performance of I-RES. High There is a clear need for stability in relation to all aspects of the regulatory, policy and planning environment, to enable companies to accurately factor in the market backdrop in their investment and operational decision-making. There is currently a range of structural issues relating to the provision of housing which is resulting in a supply imbalance in the market. The delivery of affordable residential housing remains a key challenge and there will continue to be a requirement for well capitalised companies who can both fund large scale developments and professionally manage these residential units upon completion. Strategic Impact Changes in policies or regulatory requirements can delay or prevent investment decisions and impact on the attractiveness of Ireland as a preferred destination for domestic and international investment. Changes in Government policies can materially impact on sector performance. The industry currently faces an environment of increasing costs of financing and operation, while at the same time having legislative constraints on revenues. Also, if there are changes to tax policies and/or the tax treatment of I-RES's income, these may decrease the attractiveness of the Company as an investment to current or potential shareholders. Also, as legislation changes, we may have to incur incremental costs to comply with new requirements, such as staff training, modification of procedures and technology systems and consultations with professional advisors. I-RES takes account of current regulations, rent legislation, as well as the wider economic environment, in considering I-RES's strategy, investment decisions, expectations of financial performance and growth. If any new legislation is enacted, relevant staff will receive training and education in order to ensure compliance with regulations and legislation. Mitigation Strategy I-RES also monitors and manages costs keeping in mind any limitations on revenue growth. The Company engages a public affairs firm to advise in relation to these matters, as well as actively participating in industry groups to ensure ongoing consultation and engagement with relevant authorities, regulators and government departments on significant policy and regulatory matters likely to impact on the Company's affairs. Increasing There continues to be a significant supply constraint in the Irish housing market, coupled with Risk Trending increasing demand due to population growth and other demographic factors. In September 2021, the Since Government introduced a new housing policy to 2030, "Housing for All - a New Housing Plan for Ireland", which is a multi-annual, multi-billion-euro plan to "improve Ireland's housing system and deliver more 31 December homes of all types for people with different housing needs". However, housing continues to be a 2021 significant political issue and the Government continues to look to identify measures to increase direct supply of social and affordable housing including in partnership with the private sector. Growth pipeline Investment opportunities may become limited and as a result I-RES may not grow its number of apartments Risk relative to the past if there is a lack of development and acquisition opportunities. Additionally, investment opportunities could be limited if they become overly costly or there is excess demand. If growth opportunities are limited, it may impact I-RES's ability to generate growing returns for its shareholders. Medium Strategic I-RES may not meet its performance targets if it cannot continue to grow its overall portfolio, or if Impact there are material cost overruns in excess of budget estimates for development or maintenance works, unanticipated delays in securing planning permissions or delays in timelines for construction works associated with new development or maintenance projects. I-RES has continued to be a sought-after investor for new investment opportunities that arise in the market. The Company has deep market knowledge and has established strong industry relationships, which can provide for new growth opportunities. Additionally, I-RES has dedicated staff focused on identifying and evaluating a pipeline of acquisition and development opportunities. I-RES focuses on a three-pronged strategy for growth. This involves acquisitions, development Mitigation opportunities within existing assets and partnering with developers in relation to new development Strategy opportunities. However, there are clear sectoral issues with the current underlying economic challenges facing residential property developers that are significantly constraining the availability of an active pipeline of relevant development projects. These are driven by factors such as revenue constraints, escalating construction costs, increasing interest rates, accelerating inflation, ongoing planning challenges and constriction in the capital available to fund schemes. Increasing Completed assets at competitive cost are currently in limited supply and new supply is coming online more slowly than expected. Growth opportunities will be there in the medium to long term for organisations with a strong balance sheet, access to capital and a proven record of successful acquisition and integration of new assets into a professionally run portfolio. However, in the short to medium term this impacts on current growth opportunities. I-RES currently has reduced exposure in respect of construction cost escalation in this area as the only active project I-RES currently is involved with is due to complete in the second half of 2023 on conclusion of phase 2 of the Ashbrook development. I-RES will monitor and adapt to impacts on the supply of construction labour and materials, both for

developments operations and any ongoing repair and maintenance related activity. Risk Trending Since 31 December 2021 Access to Capital Risk The ability to access capital may become limited, which would impact the growth strategy of I-RES. Medium Strategic Impact If I-RES is unable to source debt financing at attractive rates or raise equity, it may not be able to meet its growth objectives through acquisitions and development or preserve its existing assets through maintenance or capital expenditures. The CEO and CFO have developed relationships with lenders, both in Ireland and internationally, which provide ongoing financing possibilities for I-RES. The quality of I-RES's property portfolio and the gearing target of 45% on total assets (particularly Mitigation apartments) are attractive credit characteristics for potential lenders, which to date have facilitated Strategy the raising of debt financing. I-RES currently has a Revolving Credit Facility of up to EUR600 million and Private Placement Notes of c.EUR200 million. I-RES invests in properties that generate a strong rate of return for its investors and, in turn, increases the attractiveness of its shares and dividends. I-RES actively manages its liquidity needs and monitors capital availability. Increasing As at 31 December 2022 I-RES had drawn on its credit facility in the amount of EUR457 million and Notes Private Placement of c.EUR200 million. I-RES continues to monitor liquidity needs to ensure that future capital requirements are anticipated and met within the limits of its leverage thresholds. Risk Trending Since Based on its financial position and performance, as well as its relationships with lenders and current 31 December and potential investors, I-RES believes that it can obtain debt financing and to raise equity should a 2021 qualifying project be identified. Cost of Capital, Interest Rate Increases and Loan to Value Ratio Risk A fundamental facet of I-RES' business relates to the cost of capital it deploys and its leverage level. Interest rate increases and/or property valuation decreases, result in higher debt service costs and restriction of future leveraging opportunities due to its regulatory requirement to maintain LTV below 50%. Medium I-RES is exposed to risks associated with availability of capital (equity and debt) and movements in interest rates on its floating rate bank debt, as well as movements in property valuations. Strategic Significant increases in interest rates and the cost of equity, could affect I-RES's cash flow and its Impact ability to meet growth objectives or preserve the value of its existing assets. Elevated interest rates clearly represent a significant downside risk as it impacts both on the costs of existing borrowing, the cost of raising new funding and the viability and return available from new opportunities in the market. Additionally, property valuations are inherently subjective but also driven by market forces. A contraction in property values could make I-RES too highly geared, which could result in higher interest costs and potential covenant breaches. I-RES has a proven record of strong financial results. Strong results, combined with being in a residential industry with a strong underlying market, helps manage our ability to meet shareholders' expectations and thus, the cost of equity. As noted in the access to capital heading, I-RES has developed strong relationships with lenders, both in Ireland and internationally, which provide ongoing financing possibilities for I-RES. The Company's Revolving Credit Facility is EUR600 million with the interest margin fixed at 1.75%, plus the one-month EURIBOR rate. On 11 February 2022, the Company exercised an option for an extension for the entire EUR600 million facility with the new maturity date of 18 April 2026. Mitigation I-RES completed a private placement of Notes of circa EUR200 million equivalent in March 2020, with a Strategy weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92%, inclusive of swap costs. The Notes have a laddered maturity over six-, nine- and eleven-years, with the first repayment due in 2027. As of 31 December 2022, the Company has c.EUR7 million of cash and EUR147 million of committed undrawn debt under its Revolving Credit Facility. I-RES maintains an active programme of engagement with its debt and equity providers, including an ongoing Investor Relations programme. I-RES's loan to value ratio was 43.3% as at 31 December 2022, below the 50% maximum allowed under the Irish REIT rules and the financial covenants under I-RES's debt agreements. The Company also manages its headroom on its interest coverage ratio. I-RES closely monitors property values by updating its property valuations twice annually using two independent property valuation firms. Increasing Capital markets in the early part of 2023 continue to be constrained in terms of overall liquidity. Risk Trending 2022 saw a succession of interest rate increases by central banks across the world to address rising Since inflation. This included the European Central Bank who raised their rates for the first time in 11 years. 31 December While there are some positive indicators that the level of volatility may be stabilising given the 2021 continuing uncertainty, the risk of further increases continues to persist. The valuation of the portfolio as at 31 December 2022, when compared to year end 2021 has increased, albeit this is driven by acquisition activity. A fair value loss has been recorded in the year ended 31 December 2022 which has negatively impacted the loan to value ratio. The decrease in valuation is due to a softening of yields particularly driven by the previously mentioned interest rate increases. Concentration Risk Risk The Dublin market experiences material circumstances that results in lower occupancy or demand for rental properties. Medium Strategic Impact A lack of geographical or asset diversification could lead to a material financial impact to I-RES in the event of a decrease in occupancy or lower rents in the Dublin market. Dublin has continued to be an economically resilient market, with a continuing demand for accommodation reflected in our high occupancy rates. The existing portfolio is diversified across various districts within Dublin, providing a geographical spread across the greater Dublin area. Further capacity is expected to come online in the second half of 2023 on completion of the next phase of the Ashbrook development. Mitigation The Company also owns property in Cork and continues to consider opportunities that may arise over time Strategy in other areas of Ireland with strong economic fundamentals. The Board continuously reviews and receives updates on economic, demographic, social, legal and policy changes or trends that could impact on I-RES's strategy and business performance. There is ongoing monitoring of both supply and demand for rental apartments in operating areas where I-RES's investment properties are located, with reporting on key metrics around investment performance and risk, as well as compliance with I-RES's stated investment policy, on a quarterly basis to the Board. Risk Trending Since 31 December 2021 Stable Residential real estate and economic fundamentals in key urban areas in Ireland continue to remain strong including continued population growth. The level of concentration in Dublin market is within I-RES's risk appetite given the diversity of locations across the city and county, as well as the ongoing growth in investment, population and economic activity in the Greater Dublin Area. Acquisition Risk Risk Investment decisions may be made without consideration of all risks and conditions. Medium Strategic Impact Investment assets may decrease in value or result in material unanticipated expenditures after acquisition because of unknown risks and conditions at the time of purchase, including structural deficiencies or non-compliances with building code. The Board must approve material development opportunities prior to commencement and all material contracts are executed by the Board. The CEO and Board reviews and approves investment proposals for over EUR1m, including consideration of risks during the due diligence process. A full review is completed in respect of the anticipated current and future income expectations and operational costs associated with acquiring and managing assets. Mitigation I-RES engages subject matter experts in conducting financial, legal, operational, technical and Strategy environmental due diligence on every investment opportunity (both acquisitions and development projects)

