FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 February 2023

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board of London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of John Heller as the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company with immediate effect. John has been a director of LAP since 1998 and Chief Executive since 2003.

ENDS.

Contact:

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193