London & Associated Properties Plc - Appointment of New Chairman
London, February 23
24 February 2023
LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN
The Board of London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of John Heller as the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company with immediate effect. John has been a director of LAP since 1998 and Chief Executive since 2003.
