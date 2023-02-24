Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
24.02.2023 | 08:36
London & Associated Properties Plc - Appointment of New Chairman

London & Associated Properties Plc - Appointment of New Chairman

PR Newswire

London, February 23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

24 February 2023

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board of London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of John Heller as the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company with immediate effect. John has been a director of LAP since 1998 and Chief Executive since 2003.

ENDS.

Contact:

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193

