PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 22:05
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Operational and Financial Results

Q4 Revenue Up 80% and Full Year Revenue Up 58%

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. ("Mammoth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Overview for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022:

Fourth quarter 2022 total revenue was $102.9 million, an increase of 80% compared to $57.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Total revenue for the full year of 2022 was $362.1 million, an increase of 58% compared to $229.0 million in 2021.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.8 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or a $0.28 loss per share, for the same quarter of 2021. Net loss for the full year of 2022 was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss of $101.4 million, or $2.18 per fully diluted share for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $24.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 40% compared to $17.2 million for the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $86.1 million for the full year of 2022 compared to ($11.6) million for 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Mammoth recognized bad debt expense of $3.5 million due to a previously disclosed legal settlement. Excluding this expense, adjusted EBITDA would have been $27.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $89.6 million for the full year 2022.

Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth commented, "We are pleased to report significant revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter and for the full year. This growth was driven by strong market demand for our services and enhanced execution by our teams. Despite adverse weather during the quarter and continued supply chain constraints that impacted productivity, I am proud of the hard work and perseverance displayed by our talented teams throughout our organization. Our Well Completion Services division continues to improve performance, generating strong growth as the macro demand in the pressure pumping industry remains robust. We exited 2022 with four of our six pressure pumping spreads operating, and we added a fifth spread into operations in January of 2023. In addition, we have plans to upgrade our sixth spread to Tier 4, dual fuel and put it into operation in the second half of 2023 and upgrade two existing spreads to Tier 2, dual fuel, subject to both market conditions and supply chain constraints. This would give us a total of four dual fuel fleets. In our Infrastructure Services division, operational improvements, team performance and higher utilization of crews and equipment continue to drive enhanced results. There is a healthy bidding and pricing environment for infrastructure projects throughout our footprint supported by the historic federal investment in our Nation's infrastructure through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Our sand business also continues to maintain strong demand and we are pleased with our team's performance. As we reported last November, we entered into two strategic sand supply agreements at attractive pricing that are providing a solid foundation for predictable cash flow in our natural sand proppant division. We believe all of our business segments are performing well in high demand environments despite the continued daily challenges presented by supply chain constraints, which we expect to persist through at least the first half of 2023, inflation and higher labor costs. We are bullish on the future of Mammoth and intend to continue to focus on improving operational efficiencies across our business segments and driving financial performance to enhance value for our shareholders."

Commenting further, Straehla said, "As we continue to vigorously pursue payment from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"), last month we reported that two important Determination Memorandums from the Federal Emergency Management Agency ("FEMA") released late last year affirmed the work we completed on the island and that the majority of the costs were eligible for reimbursement. In a January Joint Status Report filed in PREPA's bankruptcy case, PREPA indicated that subject to approximately $21.5 million in offsets asserted by PREPA, approximately $99.2 million in FEMA funding would be available to PREPA for our outstanding invoices. Both the November and December 2022 Determination Memorandums can be found on our website. In addition, we have sought and obtained bipartisan help from Senate and Congressional members in pursuit of collecting the over $379 million outstanding receivable from PREPA as the Company continues to pursue multiple avenues to collect the money owed from PREPA."

Well Completion Services
 Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $51.4 million on 1,837 stages for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $21.3 million on 891 stages for the same quarter of 2021. On average, 3.4 of the Company's fleets were active for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an average utilization of 1.6 fleets during the same quarter of 2021.

The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $170.7 million on 6,149 stages for the full year of 2022, up from $84.3 million on 2,544 stages for 2021. On average 3.0 of the Company's fleets were active in 2022 compared to 1.1 fleets in 2021.

Infrastructure Services
 Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $29.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $19.7 million for the same quarter of 2021. Average crew count grew to 93 crews during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 78 crews during the same quarter of 2021.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $111.5 million for the full year of 2022, up from $93.4 million for 2021. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved operational execution, coupled with an increase in crew count. Our average crew count grew to 91 crews for 2022 compared to 82 crews for 2021.

Natural Sand Proppant Services
 Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $10.8 million for the same quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold approximately 366,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $29.80 per ton compared to sales of approximately 270,000 tons of sand at an average sales price of $17.84 per ton during the same quarter of 2021.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $51.4 million for the full year of 2022 compared to $34.9 million for 2021. The Company sold 1.4 million tons of sand during 2022, an increase from 1.0 million tons of sand during 2021. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during 2022 was $27.11 per ton, an increase from $16.76 per ton average sales price during 2021.

Drilling Services
 Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1.0 million for the same quarter of 2021. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $10.4 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $4.3 million for 2021. The increase in drilling services revenue is primarily attributable to increased utilization for our directional drilling business.

Other Services
 Mammoth's other services, including aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $6.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $4.9 million for the same quarter of 2021. The Company's other services contributed revenues of $23.1 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $18.5 million for 2021. The increase in revenue is primarily due to improved utilization for our equipment rental and remote accommodations businesses.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $3.5 million for the same quarter of 2021.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Cash expenses:








Compensation and benefits

$ 3,932


$ 3,685


$ 13,729


$ 15,064

Professional services(a)

3,434


(2,383)


13,501


11,400

Other(b)

1,885


1,994


8,012


9,052

Total cash SG&A expense

9,251


3,296


35,242


35,516

Non-cash expenses:








Bad debt provision(c)

3,501


12


3,389


41,662

Stock based compensation

241


241


923


1,068

Total non-cash SG&A expense

3,742


253


4,312


42,730

Total SG&A expense

$ 12,993


$ 3,549


$ 39,554


$ 78,246

a.

Certain legal expenses incurred during 2021 were reclassified to Other, net during the fourth quarter of 2021.

b.

Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

c.

The bad debt provision for the year ended December 31, 2021 includes $41.2 million related to the settlement of our accounts with Gulfport Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 13% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 6% for the same quarter of 2021. Excluding bad debt expense, SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 9% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Liquidity
 As of December 31, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $17.3 million, outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.5 million and $19.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.5 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity. As of December 31, 2022, Mammoth had total liquidity of $37.0 million .

As of February 22, 2023, Mammoth had cash on hand of $9.5 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $79.7 million . As of February 22, 2023, the Company had $22.3 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $6.4 million of outstanding letters of credit and the requirement to maintain a $10.0 million reserve out of the available borrowing capacity.

Capital Expenditures
The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Well completion services(a)

$ 3,374


$ 1,135


$ 11,421


$ 4,327

Infrastructure services(b)

62


153


885


627

Natural sand proppant services(c)

54


55


88


484

Drilling services(d)

55


1


101


44

Other(e)

120


25


395


361

Eliminations

(26)


-


(153)


-

Total capital expenditures

$ 3,639


$ 1,369


$ 12,737


$ 5,843

a.

Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades and maintenance to our pressure pumping fleet for the periods presented.

b.

Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and equipment purchases for the periods presented.

c.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

d.

Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.

e.

Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Conference Call Information
Mammoth will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Central time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results. The telephone number to access the conference call is 1-201-389-0872. The conference call will also be webcast live on https://ir.mammothenergy.com/events-presentations. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .

About Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on the providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Contacts:
 Mark Layton, CFO
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc
[email protected]

Rick Black / Ken Dennard
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements
This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts that address activities, events or developments that Mammoth expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "would," "may," "probable," "likely" and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the Company's business outlook and plans, future financial position, liquidity and capital resources, operations, performance, acquisitions, returns, capital expenditure budgets, costs and other guidance regarding future developments. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for the Company's existing operations, experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on Mammoth, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Moreover, the Company's forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those described in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings it makes with the SEC, including those relating to the Company's acquisitions and contracts, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections which are implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: any continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, related global and national health concerns and economic repercussions; demand for our services; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and actions by OPEC members and other exporting nations affecting commodities prices and production levels; the impact of the war in Ukraine on the global energy and capital markets and global stability; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; inflationary pressures; rising interest rates and their impact on the cost of capital; the outcome of ongoing government investigations and other legal proceedings, including those relating to the contracts awarded to the Company's subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC ("Cobra") by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority ("PREPA"); the failure to receive or delays in receiving governmental authorizations, approvals and/or payments, including payments with respect to the PREPA account receivable for prior services to PREPA performed by Cobra; the Company's inability to replace the prior levels of work in its business segments, including its infrastructure and well completion services segments; risks relating to economic conditions, including concerns over a potential economic slowdown or recession; impacts of the recent federal infrastructure bill on the infrastructure industry and our infrastructure services business; the loss of or interruption in operations of one or more of Mammoth's significant suppliers or customers; the loss of management and/or crews; the outcome or settlement of our litigation matters and the effect on our financial condition and results of operations; the effects of government regulation, permitting and other legal requirements; operating risks; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity; Mammoth's ability to (i) continue to comply with or, if applicable, obtain a waiver of forecasted or actual non-compliance with certain financial covenants from its lenders and comply with other terms and conditions under its amended revolving credit facility, as amended, (ii) extend, repay or refinance its revolving credit facility at or prior to maturity on the terms acceptable to Mammoth or at all and (iii) meet its financial projections associated with reducing its debt; weather; natural disasters; litigation; volatility in commodity markets; competition in the oil and natural gas and infrastructure industries; and costs and availability of resources.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. We undertake no obligation to correct, revise or update any forward-looking statement after the date such statement is made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


ASSETS


December 31,


December 31,



2022


2021

CURRENT ASSETS


(in thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 17,282


$ 9,899

Short-term investment


-


1,762

Accounts receivable, net


456,465


407,550

Receivables from related parties, net


223


88

Inventories


8,883


8,366

Prepaid expenses


13,219


12,381

Other current assets


620


737

Total current assets


496,692


440,783






Property, plant and equipment, net


138,066


176,586

Sand reserves


61,830


64,641

Operating lease right-of-use assets


10,656


12,168

Intangible assets, net


1,782


2,561

Goodwill


11,717


11,717

Deferred income tax asset


-


8,094

Other non-current assets


3,935


4,342

Total assets


$ 724,678


$ 720,892

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable


$ 47,391


$ 37,560

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


52,297


62,516

Current operating lease liability


5,447


5,942

Current portion of long-term debt


83,520


1,468

Income taxes payable


48,557


42,748

Total current liabilities


237,212


150,234






Long-term debt, net of current portion


-


85,240

Deferred income tax liabilities


471


865

Long-term operating lease liability


4,913


5,918

Asset retirement obligation


3,981


3,720

Other long-term liabilities


15,485


11,693

Total liabilities


262,062


257,670






COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES










EQUITY





Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 47,312,270 and 46,684,065
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021


473


467

Additional paid in capital


539,138


538,221

Accumulated deficit


(73,154)


(72,535)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,841)


(2,931)

Total equity


462,616


463,222

Total liabilities and equity


$ 724,678


$ 720,892

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

REVENUE


Services revenue

$ 88,963


$ 46,262


$ 311,968


$ 182,236

Services revenue - related parties

110


104


1,133


15,782

Product revenue

13,836


10,867


48,985


28,799

Product revenue - related parties

-


-


-


2,145

Total revenue

102,909


57,233


362,086


228,962









COST AND EXPENSES








Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation,
depletion, amortization and accretion of $11,819,
$15,953,$55,546 and $69,401, respectively, for the three
months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)

67,502


41,572


241,323


170,275

Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)

135


134


541


531

Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,014, $1,943, $8,725 and $8,993, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)

9,226


4,581


36,723


27,520

Selling, general and administrative

12,993


3,549


39,554


77,861

Selling, general and administrative - related parties

-


-


-


385

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

13,786


17,916


64,271


78,475

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(170)


(515)


(3,908)


(5,147)

Impairment of goodwill

-


891


-


891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


665


-


1,212

Total cost and expenses

103,472


68,793


378,504


352,003

Operating (loss) income

(563)


(11,560)


(16,418)


(123,041)









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)








Interest expense, net

(3,237)


(2,528)


(11,506)


(6,406)

Other income, net

10,737


4,298


40,912


5,669

Other expense, net - related parties

-


-


-


(515)

Total other income (expense)

7,500


1,770


29,406


(1,252)

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,937


(9,790)


12,988


(124,293)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,165


3,507


13,607


(22,863)

Net income (loss)

$ 4,772


$ (13,297)


$ (619)


$ (101,430)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)








Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and ($36), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021)

(59)


16


(910)


134

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 4,713


$ (13,281)


$ (1,529)


$ (101,296)









Net income (loss) per share (basic)

$ 0.10


$ (0.28)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.18)

Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$ 0.10


$ (0.28)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.18)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)

47,312


46,683


47,175


46,428

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)

47,963


46,683


47,175


46,428

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Twelve Months Ended


December 31,


2022


2021


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net loss

$ (619)


$ (101,430)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:




Stock based compensation

923


1,191

Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization

64,271


78,475

Amortization of debt origination costs

777


665

Bad debt (recoveries) expense

3,389


41,662

Gains on disposal of assets

(3,908)


(5,147)

Gains from sales of equipment damaged or lost down-hole

(604)


(288)

Impairment of goodwill

-


891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


1,212

Deferred income taxes

7,700


(32,005)

Other

(117)


280

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable, net

(52,392)


(55,898)

Receivables from related parties, net

(135)


28,373

Inventories

(517)


3,654

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(710)


1,444

Accounts payable

6,680


(2,982)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(15,272)


12,380

Income taxes payable

5,800


8,658

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,266


(18,865)





Cash flows from investing activities:




Purchases of property and equipment

(12,737)


(5,843)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

10,613


11,350

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(2,124)


5,507





Cash flows from financing activities:




Borrowings on long-term debt

197,975


73,100

Repayments of long-term debt

(199,430)


(68,911)

Proceeds from sale-leaseback transaction

4,589


9,473

Payments on sale-leaseback transaction

(4,429)


(2,951)

Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes

(4,306)


(2,283)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(5,601)


8,428

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

(158)


7

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

7,383


(4,923)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,899


14,822

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 17,282


$ 9,899





Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$ 10,164


$ 4,827

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$ 106


$ 829

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:




Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$ 4,736


$ 1,535

Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities

$ 3,058


$ 1,750

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS

(in thousands)


Three months ended December 31, 2022

Well Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 51,292

$ 29,559

$ 13,817

$ 2,425

$ 5,816

$ -

$ 102,909

Intersegment revenues

147

-

25

-

570

(742)

-

Total revenue

51,439

29,559

13,842

2,425

6,386

(742)

102,909

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

36,108

24,387

10,081

2,158

4,129

-

76,863

Intersegment cost of revenues

475

23

-

109

133

(740)

-

Total cost of revenue

36,583

24,410

10,081

2,267

4,262

(740)

76,863

Selling, general and administrative

2,328

5,091

4,397

367

810

-

12,993

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

4,140

3,675

2,015

1,539

2,417

-

13,786

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(68)

-

1

113

(216)

-

(170)

Operating income (loss)

8,456

(3,617)

(2,652)

(1,861)

(887)

(2)

(563)

Interest expense, net

617

2,046

201

166

207

-

3,237

Other expense (income), net

1

(10,522)

(4)

-

(212)

-

(10,737)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 7,838

$ 4,859

$ (2,849)

$ (2,027)

$ (882)

$ (2)

$ 6,937



Three months ended December 31, 2021

Well Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 21,251

$ 19,714

$ 10,849

$ 963

$ 4,456

$ -

$ 57,233

Intersegment revenues

25

-

-

69

414

(508)

-

Total revenue

21,276

19,714

10,849

1,032

4,870

(508)

57,233

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

16,443

20,096

4,601

1,363

3,784

-

46,287

Intersegment cost of revenues

321

31

-

-

156

(508)

-

Total cost of revenue

16,764

20,127

4,601

1,363

3,940

(508)

46,287

Selling, general and administrative

2,164

(1,017)

1,243

309

850

-

3,549

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

6,709

4,380

1,946

1,812

3,069

-

17,916

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

(122)

(31)

12

(11)

(363)

-

(515)

Impairment of goodwill

-

891

-

-

-

-

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-

665

-

-

-

-

665

Operating (loss) income

(4,239)

(5,301)

3,047

(2,441)

(2,626)

-

(11,560)

Interest expense, net

419

1,613

183

116

197

-

2,528

Other expense (income), net

1

(4,100)

6

34

(239)

-

(4,298)

(Loss) income before income taxes

$ (4,659)

$ (2,814)

$ 2,858

$ (2,591)

$ (2,584)

$ -

$ (9,790)



Year ended December 31, 2022

Well Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 169,872

$ 111,452

$ 48,916

$ 10,346

$ 21,500

$ -

$ 362,086

Intersegment revenues

791

-

2,475

22

1,614

(4,902)

-

Total revenue

170,663

111,452

51,391

10,368

23,114

(4,902)

362,086

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

124,848

91,577

36,783

9,259

16,120

-

278,587

Intersegment cost of revenues

3,894

72

-

538

398

(4,902)

-

Total cost of revenue

128,742

91,649

36,783

9,797

16,518

(4,902)

278,587

Selling, general and administrative

8,642

19,147

7,171

1,241

3,353

-

39,554

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

22,103

16,171

8,732

6,467

10,798

-

64,271

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(615)

(795)

(89)

(172)

(2,237)

-

(3,908)

Operating income (loss)

11,791

(14,720)

(1,206)

(6,965)

(5,318)

-

(16,418)

Interest expense, net

1,940

7,390

753

545

878

-

11,506

Other income, net

(343)

(40,470)

(14)

-

(85)

-

(40,912)

Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 10,194

$ 18,360

$ (1,945)

$ (7,510)

$ (6,111)

$ -

$ 12,988



Year ended December 31, 2021

Well Completion

Infrastructure

Sand

Drilling

All Other

Eliminations

Total

Revenue from external customers

$ 84,190

$ 93,403

$ 30,880

$ 4,197

$ 16,292

$ -

$ 228,962

Intersegment revenues

144

-

3,980

124

2,218

(6,466)

-

Total revenue

84,334

93,403

34,860

4,321

18,510

(6,466)

228,962

Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

58,782

90,363

27,232

6,102

15,847

-

198,326

Intersegment cost of revenues

5,770

196

-

-

500

(6,466)

-

Total cost of revenue

64,552

90,559

27,232

6,102

16,347

(6,466)

198,326

Selling, general and administrative

49,275

18,267

5,351

1,414

3,939

-

78,246

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion

26,377

21,880

9,005

7,996

13,217

-

78,475

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(770)

(286)

(30)

(202)

(3,859)

-

(5,147)

Impairment of goodwill

-

891

-

-

-

-

891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-

665

-

-

547

-

1,212

Operating loss

(55,100)

(38,573)

(6,698)

(10,989)

(11,681)

-

(123,041)

Interest expense, net

1,107

3,925

474

293

607

-

6,406

Other expense (income), net

1,843

(6,499)

(844)

25

321

-

(5,154)

Loss before income taxes

$ (58,050)

$ (35,999)

$ (6,328)

$ (11,307)

$ (12,609)

$ -

$ (124,293)

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, gains on disposal of assets, net, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, public offering costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of interest on trade accounts receivable and certain legal expenses) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$ 4,772


$ (13,297)


$ (619)


$ (101,430)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

13,786


17,916


64,271


78,475

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(170)


(515)


(3,908)


(5,147)

Impairment of goodwill

-


891


-


891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


665


-


1,212

Public offering costs

-


-


-


91

Stock based compensation

241


242


923


1,191

Interest expense, net

3,237


2,528


11,506


6,406

Other income, net

(10,737)


(4,298)


(40,912)


(5,154)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,165


3,507


13,607


(22,863)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

10,785


9,571


41,276


34,709

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,079


$ 17,210


$ 86,144


$ (11,619)


Well Completion Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$ 7,838


$ (4,659)


$ 10,194


$ (58,051)

Depreciation and amortization expense

4,140


6,709


22,103


26,377

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(68)


(122)


(615)


(770)

Public offering costs

-


-


-


31

Stock based compensation

106


80


380


333

Interest expense

617


419


1,940


1,107

Other expense (income), net

1


1


(343)


1,843

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


-


-


(1,841)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,634


$ 2,428


$ 33,659


$ (30,971)


Infrastructure Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$ 1,609


$ (5,992)


$ 4,933


$ (36,711)

Depreciation and amortization expense

3,675


4,380


16,171


21,880

(Gains) losses on disposal of assets, net

-


(31)


(795)


(286)

Impairment of goodwill

-


891


-


891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


665


-


665

Public offering costs

-


-


-


39

Stock based compensation

88


100


349


500

Interest expense

2,046


1,613


7,390


3,925

Other income, net

(10,522)


(4,100)


(40,470)


(6,499)

Provision for income taxes

3,250


3,175


13,427


712

Interest on trade accounts receivable

10,785


9,571


41,276


36,551

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 10,931


$ 10,272


$ 42,281


$ 21,667


Natural Sand Proppant Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net (loss) income

$ (2,849)


$ 2,858


$ (1,945)


$ (6,328)

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

2,015


1,946


8,732


9,005

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

1


12


(89)


(30)

Public offering costs

-


-


-


12

Stock based compensation

29


39


119


202

Interest expense

201


183


753


474

Other (income) expense, net

(4)


6


(14)


(844)

Interest on trade accounts receivable

-


-


-


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (607)


$ 5,044


$ 7,556


$ 2,490


Drilling Services



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net loss

$ (2,027)


$ (2,590)


$ (7,510)


$ (11,307)

Depreciation expense

1,539


1,812


6,467


7,996

Losses (gains) on disposal of assets, net

113


(11)


(172)


(202)

Public offering costs

-


-


-


2

Stock based compensation

5


5


18


76

Interest expense

166


116


545


293

Other expense, net

-


34


-


25

Adjusted EBITDA

$ (204)


$ (634)


$ (652)


$ (3,117)


Other Services(a)



Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

2022


2021


2022


2021

Net income (loss)

$ 201


$ (2,915)


$ (6,291)


$ 10,967

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

2,417


3,069


10,798


13,217

Gains on disposal of assets, net

(216)


(363)


(2,237)


(3,859)

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


-


-


547

Public offering costs

-


-


-


7

Stock based compensation

13


18


57


80

Interest expense, net

207


197


878


607

Other (income) expense, net

(212)


(239)


(85)


321

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(1,085)


332


180


(23,575)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,325


$ 99


$ 3,300


$ (1,688)

a.

Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, equipment rentals, remote accommodations and equipment manufacturing and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Mammoth defines adjusted net income (loss) as net income (loss) before impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Mammoth defines adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share as earnings (loss) per share before the effects of impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share to the GAAP financial measures of net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for the periods specified.


Three Months Ended


Years Ended


December 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income (loss), as reported

$ 4,772


$ (13,297)


$ (619)


$ (101,430)

Impairment of goodwill

-


891


-


891

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


665


-


1,212

Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 4,772


$ (11,741)


$ (619)


$ (99,327)









Basic earnings (loss) per share, as reported

$ 0.10


$ (0.28)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.18)

Impairment of goodwill

-


0.02


-


0.02

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


0.01


-


0.03

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.10


$ (0.25)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.13)









Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported

$ 0.10


$ (0.28)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.18)

Impairment of goodwill

-


0.02


-


0.02

Impairment of other long-lived assets

-


0.01


-


0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.10


$ (0.25)


$ (0.01)


$ (2.13)

SOURCE Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.

