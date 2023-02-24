Jetion Solar says it is investing CNY 5 billion ($721.7 million) in a new solar panel factory. It currently has a total production capacity of 2.5 GW for PV modules and 2 GW for solar cells.Chinese panel maker Jetion Solar, a unit of China National Building Materials (CNBM), has started building a 5 GW factory to produce heterojunction (HJT) panels in Jiangyin, in China's Jiangsu province. Jetion Solar is developing the facility in partnership with German module manufacturer Avancis. The first phase of the construction will require an investment of CNY 1.8 billion. It should be completed in April, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...