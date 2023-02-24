DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.9442

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8849368

CODE: CLMU LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1563454310

