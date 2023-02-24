DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (U37H LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1411

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1529640

CODE: U37H LN

ISIN: LU1407889457

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

