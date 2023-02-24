DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAM LN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.0905
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 611963
CODE: PRAM LN
ISIN: LU2300295123
