Freitag, 24.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
WKN: A2ANRX ISIN: LV0000101590 
24.02.2023
On AS "HansaMatrix" Additional Share Listing on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List

Nasdaq Riga decided on February 24, 2023 to admit to trading AS "HansaMatrix"
additional shares on the Nasdaq Baltic Main List next to the already listed AS
"HansaMatrix" shares as of February 27, 2023: 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                        AS      
                                  "HansaMatrix"
Issuer's short name                        HMX1R     
Securities ISIN code                       LV0000101590 
Nominal value of one share                    1.00 EUR   
Number of additional shares                    1 500     
Total number of shares after additional shares will be admitted  1 836 381   
 to trading                                   
Orderbook short name                       HMX1R     
List                               Baltic Main  
                                  List     



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
