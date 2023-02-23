Eldorado Gold Corporation: Eldorado Provides 2023 Production and Cost Guidance and Outlines Five-Year Growth Profile; Achieving Approximately 700K Ounces of Gold Production in 2027

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation ("Eldorado" or the "Company") provides detailed 2023 production and cost guidance and five-year production outlook. All financial figures stated within this release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.



2023 Guidance Highlights

Gold production of 475,000 to 515,000 ounces.

of 475,000 to 515,000 ounces. Average Cash operating costs ( 1) of $760 to $860 per ounce sold.

of $760 to $860 per ounce sold. Average Total operating costs ( 1) of $860 to $960 per ounce sold.

of $860 to $960 per ounce sold. Average All-in sustaining costs ( 1) ("AISC") of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold.

of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold. Total Growth Capital ( 1) of $394 to $437 million, including $240 to $260 million towards the advancement of the Skouries project.

of $394 to $437 million, including $240 to $260 million towards the advancement of the Skouries project. Total Sustaining Capital ( 1) of $114 to $139 million.

of $114 to $139 million. Exploration expenditures of $28 to $31 million, focused on resource conversion drilling at Lamaque and Efemcukuru and resource growth and discovery in Quebec, Turkiye and Greece. An additional $7 to $10 million of non-sustaining exploration expenditures is included in growth capital.



(1) These financial measures are non-IFRS financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference, and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' of Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

Five-Year Outlook

Skouries incorporated into the five-year production guidance, with first production expected in the second half of 2025.

Gold production of 675,000 to 735,000 ounces by 2027, resulting in growth of 55% over the five-year period, from 2022 production and a compound annual growth rate of over 9%.

Continued strong commitment to exploration to unlock the outstanding potential of the Company's brownfields property portfolio and identifying and developing new opportunities in Eldorado's focus jurisdictions.

Addition of critical mineral production, primarily copper, is not currently reflected in the five-year outlook.

"Eldorado is committed to growing a safe, sustainable and high-quality gold business, creating value today and for the future," said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer. "2022 proved to be a pivotal year for Eldorado. As we look forward to 2023 and beyond, we have taken a disciplined approach to business planning and capital allocation focused on investments that will generate strong returns and cash flow from our portfolio of long-life assets."

"The addition of Skouries to our five-year production outlook provides significant near-term growth and positions the Company to deliver strong operational and financial performance. Additionally, Skouries is expected to produce on average 67 million pounds of copper per year, contributing to the supply chain of critical minerals in a socially and environmentally responsible way, and reducing our overall cash cost profile with the addition of material by-product credits," added Burns.

The Company's 2023 consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 475,000 to 515,000 ounces at an average cash operating cost(1) of $760 to $860 per ounce sold and an average AISC(1) of $1,190 to $1,290 per ounce sold. The slight decrease in 2023 production guidance, from the previously published guidance range, is attributable to a modification to the production plan and higher stope turnover at Lamaque, as well as an assumed slower ramp-up at Kisladag with the addition of an agglomeration drum in the first half of the year. The increase in per-ounce costs relative to 2022 guidance is due to ongoing inflationary pressures, primarily related to key consumables, such as cyanide, electricity, diesel, explosives, and cement, as well as labour.

Similar to 2022, quarter-to-quarter gold production in 2023 is expected to fluctuate during the year, with higher production expected in the second half, accounting for the full commissioning of the agglomeration drum at Kisladag expected in the first half and reflecting some seasonality impacts at our operating sites.

(1) Cash operating costs per ounce sold and AISC per ounce sold are non-IFRS financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference, and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' of Eldorado's December 31, 2021, MD&A.

Five-Year Gold Production Outlook

Production (oz) 2023E 2024E 2025E(1) 2026E 2027E Kisladag 160,000 -170,000 195,000 -205,000 180,000 - 190,000 150,000 - 160,000 165,000 - 175,000 Lamaque 170,000 - 180,000 180,000 - 190,000 175,000 - 185,000 180,000 - 200,000 180,000 - 200,000 Efemcukuru 80,000 - 90,000 75,000 - 85,000 75,000 - 85,000 75,000 - 85,000 60,000 - 70,000 Olympias 60,000 - 75,000 65,000 - 75,000 75,000 - 85,000 80,000 - 90,000 75,000 - 85,000 Skouries - - 80,000 - 90,000(2) 145,000 - 155,000 195,000 - 205,000 Total(3) 475,000 - 515,000 515,000 - 555,000 585,000 - 635,000 630,000 - 690,000 675,000 - 735,000

(1) Includes expected pre-commercial production from Skouries.

(2) First production at Skouries is expected in H2 2025, followed by a ramp-up and commercial production by the end of 2025.

(3) Figures may not down add due to rounding.



2023 Cost(1) and Capital Expenditure Guidance

2023E 2023E Consolidated Costs Corporate ($ millions) Cash Operating Cost - C1 ($/oz sold) 760 - 860 General and Administrative 35 - 38 Total Cash Cost - C2 ($/oz sold) 860 - 960 Exploration & Evaluation(2,3) 28 - 31 AISC ($/oz sold) 1,190 - 1,290 Depreciation 265 - 275 Kisladag Growth Capital ($ millions) Cash Operating Cost - C1 ($/oz sold) 750 - 850 Kisladag 110 - 120 Total Cash Cost - C2 ($/oz sold) 850 - 950 Lamaque 37 - 42 Sustaining Capex ($ millions) 14 - 19 Efemcukuru 4 - 8 Olympias 3 - 7 Lamaque Skouries 240 - 260 Cash Operating Cost - C1 ($/oz sold) 670 - 770 Total Cash Cost - C2 ($/oz sold) 700 - 800 Sustaining Capex ($ millions) 60 - 70 Efemcukuru Cash Operating Cost - C1 ($/oz sold) 790 - 890 Total Cash Cost - C2 ($/oz sold) 920 - 1,020 Sustaining Capex ($ millions) 10 - 15 Olympias Cash Operating Cost - C1 ($/oz sold) 980 - 1,080 Total Cash Cost - C2 ($/oz sold) 1,130 - 1,230 Sustaining Capex ($ millions) 30 - 35

(1) These financial measures are non-IFRS financial measures. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS financial measures and ratios have been incorporated by reference and additional detail can be found at the end of this press release and in the section 'Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios' of Eldorado's December 31, 2021 MD&A.

(2) 74% expensed and 26% capitalized.

(3) Assumes the expected sale of Certej in H1 2023.



TURKIYE

At Kisladag and Efemcukuru, labour costs increased in 2023 related to commitments under our collective bargaining agreement which included an annual adjustment to labour rates in line with the annual consumer inflation rate. To support our workforce with the rising costs of food and electricity, approximately half of the adjustment was provided in mid-2022 with the remaining provided in January 2023. Labour costs are denominated in local currency and as the weakening of the Turkish Lira against the U.S. dollar has slowed in recent months, cost increases are not being offset by currency movements at present.

Kisladag

In 2023, Kisladag is expected to mine and place on leach approximately 12.5 to 13.0 million tonnes of ore at an average gold grade of 0.70 to 0.75 grams per tonne. With the commissioning of the enhanced metallurgical process circuit, including the High-Pressure Grinding Roll, additional conveyors, and the agglomeration drum, average recoveries in 2023 are expected to increase. In addition to increased mining and processing costs as a result of higher throughput and lower grades, cash operating costs per ounce in 2023 also reflect increases in labour rates, utility costs, and consumable costs relative to 2022.

Planned 2023 sustaining capital of $14 to $19 million is primarily related to equipment overhauls and processing improvements. Planned 2023 growth capital of $110 to $120 million includes the continuation of the waste stripping campaign, the expansion of the North Leach Pad, North adsorption-desorption and recovery plant construction, agglomeration, and onsite building relocation efforts for pit expansion.

Efemcukuru

In 2023, Efemcukuru is expected to mine and process approximately 530,000 to 550,000 tonnes of ore at an average gold grade of 5.50 to 6.00 grams per tonne. Cash operating costs per ounce in 2023 reflect increases in labour rates, utility costs, and consumable costs. Planned sustaining capital expenditures for 2023 of $10 to $15 million include underground development and equipment overhauls. Planned growth capital for 2023 of $7 to $10 million includes non-sustaining exploration expenditures for resource conversion drilling at Kokarpinar South and mine development. Exploration in 2023 also includes resource development drilling at the Kokarpinar, Bati, and West vein systems, and initial testing of several early-stage targets within the property boundary.

CANADA

Lamaque

In 2023, Lamaque is expected to mine and process approximately 860,000 to 870,000 tonnes of ore at an average gold grade of 6.25 to 6.75 grams per tonne. Cash operating costs per ounce of $670 to $770 in 2023 reflect increased mining and processing costs due to mine sequence optimization for Lower Triangle, cost inflation, and a competitive labour landscape.

Sustaining capital expenditures for 2023 are expected to be approximately $60 to $70 million, which includes significant underground mine development and resource conversion drilling at Triangle. Expected growth capital for 2023 of $37 to $42 million includes non-sustaining exploration expenditures for resource conversion and resource expansion drilling at the Ormaque and Parallel deposits, tailings management, and electric underground trucks.

Expensed exploration programs in 2023 will focus on early-stage targets at Sigma-Lamaque, continued exploration drilling on the Bourlamaque property, and other early-stage targets.

GREECE

Olympias

In 2023, Olympias is expected to mine approximately 460,000 to 490,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 7.50 to 8.50 grams per tonne of gold, 140 to 150 grams per tonne of silver, 4.0 to 4.5% lead and 4.0 to 4.5% zinc. Payable production is expected to be 60,000 to 75,000 ounces of gold, 1.7 to 1.9 million ounces of silver, 15,000 to 18,000 tonnes of lead metal and 13,000 to 16,000 tonnes of zinc metal. Cash operating costs per ounce in 2023 are expected to be lower year-over-year due to increased production and throughput and higher by-product credits for silver, lead and zinc production.

Planned 2023 sustaining capital expenditures of $30 to $35 million include underground mine development, improvement projects, and continued work on the second phase of the Kokkinolakas tailings management facility construction. Key initiatives include converting to bulk emulsion explosives for blasting, and surface fan installation aimed to debottleneck ventilation. Planned 2023 growth capital of $3 to $7 million, includes mine development and underground improvement projects.

Skouries

Project spending at Skouries in 2023 is expected to be focused on finalizing detailed engineering, which is 42% complete and forecasted to be 70-75% complete for full construction mobilization in the second half of 2023, the release of remaining procurement packages, and ongoing community engagement. Procurement of fixed plant and tagged items is currently 10% complete and expected to be approximately 90% complete by year-end. The remaining purchasing efforts, beyond 2023, are related to mining equipment and some minor construction purchases. The Company has an approximate $30 million credit for early-works activities in 2022, and the next $120 million of project expenditures will be funded by drawdowns on the previously announced €680 million project financing facility, (the "Facility") for the development of Skouries. Drawdown on the Facility is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company expects such conditions to be satisfied and the initial drawdown to occur in the first quarter of 2023. The Company expects Skouries to be funded from the Facility and by Hellas Gold Single Member S.A. on an 80:20 basis by the second half of 2023.

As discussed in further detail in the news release dated December 15, 2022, Eldorado remains confident in the three-year construction and commissioning schedule and capital cost estimate, with first production expected in the second half of 2025, commercial production at the end of 2025, and the first full year of production in 2026. Capital spending during this period is expected to be relatively balanced, albeit higher in 2024 and 2023, as the first half of 2023 includes the mobilization period.

Additionally, based on the "Technical Report, Skouries Project, Greece" prepared for Eldorado with an effective date of January 22, 2022, annual copper production over the life of mine at Skouries is expected to be approximately 67 million pounds per year, which is not currently incorporated in the Company's five-year outlook.

Perama Hill

Spending at Perama Hill during the year is forecast to be less than $1 million, attributed to mine stand-by costs.

2023 Commodity and Currency Price Assumptions

Gold ($/oz) $ 1,700 Silver ($/oz) $22 Lead ($/mt) $2,100 Zinc ($/mt) $3,100 USD: CDN 1: 1.30 EURO: USD 1: 0.92 USD: TRY 1: 21.0

Qualified Person

Except as otherwise noted, Simon Hille, FAusIMM, Senior Vice President, Technical Services & Operations, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 responsible for preparing and supervising the preparation of the scientific or technical information contained in this press release and verifying the technical data disclosed in this document relating to our operating mines and development projects. Jessy Thelland, géo (OGQ No. 758), a member in good standing of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, is the qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 responsible for, and has verified and approved, the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release for the Quebec projects.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

