Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 ISIN: US67066G1040 Ticker-Symbol: NVD 
Tradegate
24.02.23
12:08 Uhr
220,95 Euro
-2,10
-0,94 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
220,95221,0012:08
220,90220,9512:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2023 | 23:06
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2023
Monday, March 6, 9:10 a.m. Pacific time
Cowen's 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
Tuesday, March 7, 11:10 a.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA presentations at financial events at investor.nvidia.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona Jankowski
Investor Relations
NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com		Robert Sherbin
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.



Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.