Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 23 February 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,498.23p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,500.14p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 13.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 7.6%. There are currently 85,294,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

24 February 2023