Aries Grid is a lithium iron phosphate battery designed for long-duration energy storage systems.From pv magazine USA Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), announced Aries Grid, a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) utility-scale battery system that can serve as long-duration energy storage. Founded in 2020 by Apple Inc. veteran Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE was initially known for making batteries for electric vehicles. Earlier this month, ONE announced that it had raised $300 million to fund the first phase of a $1.6 billion U.S.-based battery cell gigafactory. Investors include Fifth Wall, Franklin Templeton, Temasek, ...

