Crayfish Bidco Oy improves its tender offer for Caverion Corporation and has entered into conditional agreements to increase its shareholding in Caverion Corporation to 13.8 percent

On January 10, 2023, Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo"), a Finnish private limited liability company indirectly controlled by the entities comprising Triton Fund V (together "Triton"), announced a competing voluntary public cash tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Caverion Corporation ("Caverion" or the "Company") that are not held by Caverion or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Crayfish Tender Offer"). Crayfish BidCo has today announced that it has resolved to increase the offer price under the Tender Offer to EUR 8.95 in cash for each validly tendered Share. Moreover, the Offeror has agreed on purchases of further Shares, conditional on obtaining necessary regulatory approvals for such additional purchases, and continues to negotiate with certain additional shareholders concerning the potential purchase of their Shares. The conditional share purchases already concluded would, once completed, increase Crayfish BidCo's shareholding in Caverion to approximately 13.8 percent of all outstanding shares (excluding treasury shares). Triton expects to publish a tender offer document with detailed information on the Crayfish Tender Offer on or about 6 March 2023 and expects the offer period to commence on or about 7 March 2023 and to initially expire on or about 16 May 2023. The announcement by Crayfish Bidco has been attached in its entirety to this stock exchange release.

The Board of Directors will carefully consider the enhanced Crayfish Tender Offer from the point of view of Caverion and all its shareholders and expects to supplement its statement regarding the tender offer announced by North Holdings 3 Oy on November 3, 2022 (as enhanced on January 24, 2023) as well as publish a statement regarding the Crayfish Tender Offer in due course. The tender offer announced by North Holdings 3 Oy continues to be valid in accordance with its terms as set out in the tender offer document, dated November 24, 2022 (and as supplemented).

ABOUT CAVERION

Caverion is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Finland with its shares listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. Caverion is a Northern & Central European-based expert for smart and sustainable built environments, enabling performance and people's well-being. Caverion offers expert guidance during the entire life cycle of buildings, infrastructure or industrial sites and processes: from design & build to projects, technical and industrial maintenance, facility management as well as advisory services. At the end of December 2022, there were almost 14,500 professionals serving customers at the service of Caverion Group in 10 countries.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

