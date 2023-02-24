DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/02/2023) of GBP55.57m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 23/02/2023) of GBP37.83m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 23/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 181.01p 20,900,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 177.17p Ordinary share price 185.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.20% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 122.35p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.97)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 23/02/2023

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81

