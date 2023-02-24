

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution callling on Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw all of its military forces from the war ravaged country.



The resolution was introduced at an emergency special session on the eve of the first anniversary of the war.



141 UN Member States voted in favour of the resolution and seven countries, including Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Syria, voted against it. Among the 32 abstentions were China, India and Pakistan.



The Assembly, through the resolution, urged Member States to cooperate in the spirit of solidarity to address the global impacts of the war on food security, energy, finance, the environment and nuclear security and safety.



The Assembly also emphasized the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed in Ukraine through independent national or international investigations and prosecutions



The world body on Thursday rejected an amendment proposed by Belarus that calls on Member States to refrain from sending weapons to the zone of conflict.



