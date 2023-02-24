DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 23-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 205.2128

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6348

CODE: JPHG LN

ISIN: LU1681039308

ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LN

February 24, 2023 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)