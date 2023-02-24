Zigor has developed a modular central inverter that can convert AC power to DC power for battery charging. It has an output of 3.3 MVA and a DC voltage of up to 1,500 V.Zigor released a new modular bidirectional central inverter at the Genera trade show this week in Madrid, Spain. The Spain-based power electronics manufacturer said the three-phase system has an output of 2.68 MW, or 3.3 MVA, and a DC voltage ranging from 950 V to 1,500 V. "One of the most outstanding and innovative elements of this equipment is that the power modules are bidirectional, they can be configured as battery chargers ...

