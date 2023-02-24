Balchem Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Sales Growth of 9.1% and Strong Full Year 2022 Results

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today fourth quarter net sales of $232.5 million for 2022, compared to net sales of $213.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Fourth quarter net earnings were $21.4 million for 2022, compared to net earnings of $24.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021, with adjusted net earnings(a) of $30.3 million, compared to $27.8 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA(a) was $52.3 million, compared to $45.6 million in the prior year quarter. Balchem Corporation also reported for the full year 2022 net sales of $942.4 million, compared to $799.0 million for 2021. Full year 2022 net earnings were $105.4 million, compared to net earnings of $96.1 million for 2021, with adjusted net earnings of $130.5 million, compared to $116.6 million in the prior year. Full year adjusted EBITDA was $216.1 million, compared to $189.8 million in the prior year.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Net sales of $232.5 million, an increase of $19.4 million, or 9.1%, compared to the prior year quarter with quarterly sales growth in both the Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products segments.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $52.3 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 14.6%, from the prior year.

GAAP net earnings were $21.4 million, a decrease of $3.5 million, or 14.2% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $0.66.

Adjusted net earnings of $30.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million or 9.1% from the prior year, resulting in adjusted earnings per share (a) of $0.94.

of $0.94. The effective tax rate of 17.0% was 778 basis points lower than the prior year tax rate of 24.7%.

Cash flows from operations were $41.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022, with quarterly free cash flow(a) of $27.5 million.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Record full year net sales of $942.4 million, an increase of $143.3 million, or 17.9%, compared to the prior year's full year net sales with record sales achieved in all three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Record adjusted EBITDA was $216.1 million, an increase of $26.2 million, or 13.8%, from the prior year.

Record GAAP net earnings were $105.4 million, an increase of $9.3 million, or 9.6% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in record GAAP earnings per share of $3.25.

Record adjusted net earnings of $130.5 million, an increase of $13.9 million or 11.9% from the prior year, resulting in record adjusted earnings per share of $4.03.

The effective tax rate of 21.2% was 204 basis points lower than the prior year tax rate of 23.3%.

Cash flows from operations were $138.5 million for 2022, with full year free cash flow of $89.4 million. Net debt was $374.0 million as of December 31, 2022, with an overall leverage ratio on a net debt basis of 1.7.

Recent Highlights:

Balchem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine for the third consecutive year. This prestigious list, compiled by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., recognizes the most responsible companies in the U.S. across a variety of industries, and is based on publicly available environmental, social and governance (ESG) data.

On December 1, 2022 and February 1, 2023, we went live on Microsoft D365 ERP for Bergstrom and Kappa, respectively, bringing our recent acquisitions onto the same ERP as the rest of Balchem.

We made repayments of $22.0 million and $103.0 million towards our revolving debt in the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, respectively.

On December 5, 2022, we declared a $23.1 million dividend on common stock of $0.71 per share, a 10.9% increase over the prior year cash dividend, representing the fourteenth consecutive year of double-digit dividend growth.

Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, "The fourth quarter capped off another strong year for Balchem. For the full year, we achieved record sales of $942 million, growing almost 18 percent year over year, with record sales in all three of our business segments."

Mr. Harris added, "In 2022, we continued to deliver strong results in a challenging macro-economic environment, supported by our strong positions within the markets we serve and our attractive product offerings. I am extremely proud of how the company responded to the unprecedented market environment over the last year. As I look forward to 2023, I believe we are well positioned to drive continued growth and progress on our strategic growth initiatives while managing through the new challenges we will undoubtedly face within this dynamic global market environment."





Results for Period Ended December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 232,531 $ 213,133 $ 942,358 $ 799,023 Gross margin 68,639 64,066 280,451 243,174 Operating expenses 35,334 30,245 135,265 115,672 Earnings from operations 33,305 33,821 145,186 127,502 Other expense 7,529 675 11,437 2,269 Earnings before income tax expense 25,776 33,146 133,749 125,233 Income tax expense 4,370 8,197 28,382 29,129 Net earnings $ 21,406 $ 24,949 $ 105,367 $ 96,104 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.76 $ 3.25 $ 2.94 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 52,274 $ 45,627 $ 216,089 $ 189,840 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 30,340 $ 27,805 $ 130,531 $ 116,624 Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(a) $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 4.03 $ 3.57 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,398 32,719 32,393 32,672





(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated fourth quarter sales of $130.4 million, an increase of $14.9 million or 12.9% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven both by the contribution from recent acquisitions, as well as sales growth within food and beverage markets, and higher sales within the minerals and nutrients business. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $17.5 million for both 2022 and 2021. Higher sales and higher average selling prices were offset by the timing of an insurance reimbursement related to a flash flood event in the prior year, higher manufacturing input costs, and higher amortization and operating expenses related to the recent acquisitions. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $23.5 million, compared to $21.2 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 11.0%.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $64.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million or 0.3% compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was the result of lower sales into the monogastric market and an unfavorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by higher sales into the ruminant market, pricing actions, and the contribution from the acquisition of Bergstrom which included a small Animal Nutrition business. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $9.1 million decreased by $1.0 million, or 10.0%, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the timing of an insurance reimbursement related to a flash flood event in the prior year, increases in manufacturing input costs, and higher operating expenses related to the recent acquisition, partially offset by the aforementioned higher sales into the ruminant market, pricing actions, and the contribution from the acquisition of Bergstrom. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $10.0 million, compared to $8.6 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 16.5%.

The Specialty Products segment generated fourth quarter sales of $31.8 million, an increase of $4.4 million or 16.2% compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales of products in the performance gases business and higher plant nutrition sales, partially offset by an unfavorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $8.0 million, versus $6.6 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of $1.4 million or 20.4%, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $9.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 19.6%.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 of $68.6 million increased by $4.6 million or 7.1%, compared to $64.1 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 29.5% as compared to 30.1% in the prior year period, a decrease of 54 basis points, primarily due to increases in certain manufacturing input costs and the timing of an insurance reimbursement related to a flash flood event in the prior year, partially offset by higher average selling prices. Operating expenses of $35.3 million for the quarter increased $5.1 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to incremental expenses and amortization from the Kappa and Bergstrom acquisitions. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $6.9 million, operating expenses were $28.4 million, or 12.2% of sales.

Interest expense was $5.1 million and $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were 17.0% and 24.7%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to favorable provision to return adjustments, favorable FIN 48 reserve adjustments, and higher tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, cash flows provided by operating activities were $41.7 million and free cash flow was $27.5 million. The $195.8 million of net working capital on December 31, 2022 included a cash balance of $66.6 million, which reflects repayments of the revolving loan of $22.0 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $14.5 million.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem said, "I would like to thank each and every one of our over 1,300 employees for their contributions to these record results. Together, we have shown resilience and the ability to deliver strong results, even in challenging times. I am excited about our future and our ability to provide solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world while acting as strong stewards of all of our stakeholders."

Quarterly Conference Call

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect Balchem's expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Balchem can give no assurance that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements will prove correct and various factors could cause results to differ materially from Balchem's expectations, including risks and factors identified in Balchem's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Balchem assumes no obligation to update its outlook or other forward-looking statements as of any future date.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Business Segment Net Sales:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Human Nutrition & Health $ 130,403 $ 115,546 $ 527,131 $ 442,733 Animal Nutrition & Health 64,751 64,955 262,297 226,776 Specialty Products 31,816 27,375 131,438 117,020 Other and Unallocated (b) 5,561 5,257 21,492 12,494 Total $ 232,531 $ 213,133 $ 942,358 $ 799,023

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Human Nutrition & Health $ 17,533 $ 17,519 $ 82,125 $ 76,031 Animal Nutrition & Health 9,113 10,120 36,056 26,179 Specialty Products 8,004 6,647 32,789 30,020 Other and Unallocated (b) (1,345 ) (465 ) (5,784 ) (4,728 ) Interest and other expense (7,529 ) (675 ) (11,437 ) (2,269 ) Total $ 25,776 $ 33,146 $ 133,749 $ 125,233 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees totaling $765 and $3,581 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $259 and $1,264 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively (refer to note 4 for descriptions of these charges), and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $738 and $2,951 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and $698 and $2,510 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.





Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 66,560 $ 103,239 Accounts Receivable, net 131,578 117,408 Inventories, net 119,668 91,058 Other Current Assets 17,997 10,527 Total Current Assets 335,803 322,232 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 271,355 237,517 Goodwill 769,509 523,949 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 213,295 94,665 Right of Use Assets 19,432 9,288 Other Assets 15,118 11,674 Total Assets $ 1,624,512 $ 1,199,325 Current Liabilities $ 140,042 $ 143,802 Revolving Loan 440,569 108,569 Deferred Income Taxes 62,784 46,455 Derivative Liabilities - 2,658 Long-Term Obligations 42,833 20,826 Total Liabilities 686,228 322,310 Stockholders' Equity 938,284 877,015 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,624,512 $ 1,199,325





Balchem Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 105,367 $ 96,104 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,848 48,879 Stock compensation expense 13,224 10,802 Other adjustments (6,681 ) (6,201 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (25,222 ) 10,930 Net cash provided by operating activities 138,536 160,514 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired (365,780 ) - Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (50,290 ) (37,449 ) Proceeds from insurance and sale of assets 206 2,149 Purchase of convertible notes (150 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (416,014 ) (35,300 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 435,000 5,000 Principal payments on long-term and revolving debt (103,000 ) (60,000 ) Principal payments on acquired debt (30,988 ) - Cash paid for financing costs (1,232 ) - Principal payments on finance lease (177 ) (159 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 3,212 6,943 Dividends paid (20,713 ) (18,723 ) Repurchases of common stock (35,423 ) (35,239 ) Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 246,679 (102,178 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,880 ) (4,368 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (36,679 ) 18,668 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 103,239 84,571 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 66,560 $ 103,239

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 68,639 $ 64,066 $ 280,451 $ 243,174 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) - (4,308 ) - - Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,473 - 3,057 - Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3) 712 332 2,025 1,496 Adjusted gross margin $ 70,824 $ 60,090 $ 285,533 $ 244,670 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 33,305 $ 33,821 $ 145,186 $ 127,502 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) - (4,308 ) - - Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,473 - 3,057 - Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3) 7,641 6,277 27,481 25,302 Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4) 293 259 3,109 1,264 Impairment charge (5) - 1,675 - 1,675 Adjusted earnings from operations $ 42,712 $ 37,724 $ 178,833 $ 155,743 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 21,406 $ 24,949 $ 105,367 $ 96,104 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) - (4,308 ) - - Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,473 - 3,057 - Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (3) 7,713 6,347 27,816 25,584 Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4) 293 259 3,109 1,264 Impairment charge (5) - 1,675 - 1,675 Unrealized foreign currency gain on contingent consideration liability and net realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts (6) 2,015 - (512 ) - Income tax adjustment (7) (2,560 ) (1,117 ) (8,306 ) (8,003 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 30,340 $ 27,805 $ 130,531 $ 116,624 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.85 $ 4.03 $ 3.57

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Table 2

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income - as reported $ 21,406 $ 24,949 $ 105,367 $ 96,104 Add back: Provision for income taxes 4,370 8,197 28,382 29,129 Other expense 7,529 675 11,437 2,269 Depreciation and amortization 13,817 12,187 51,513 48,597 EBITDA 47,122 46,008 196,699 176,099 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,386 1,993 13,224 10,802 Expense related to a flash flood event (1) - (4,308 ) - - Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,473 - 3,057 - Transaction and integration costs, ERP implementation costs, and unallocated legal fees (4) 293 259 3,109 1,264 Impairment charges (5) - 1,675 - 1,675 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,274 $ 45,627 $ 216,089 $ 189,840

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Table 3

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Effective Tax Rate 2021 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 4,370 17.0 % $ 8,197 24.7 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(8) 249 84 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 4,619 17.9 % $ 8,281 25.0 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2022 Effective Tax Rate 2021 Effective Tax Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 28,382 21.2 % $ 29,129 23.3 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(8) 963 1,115 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 29,345 21.9 % $ 30,244 24.2 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Table 4

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,655 $ 44,491 $ 138,536 $ 160,514 Capital expenditures, capitalized ERP implementation costs, and an insurance reimbursement (14,136 ) (13,964 ) (49,157 ) (36,070 ) Free cash flow $ 27,519 $ 30,527 $ 89,379 $ 124,444



