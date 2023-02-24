Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QGVC ISIN: US13057Q3056 Ticker-Symbol: 1CLD 
Frankfurt
24.02.23
08:31 Uhr
37,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,40038,20014:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION37,0000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.