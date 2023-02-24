Anzeige
Freitag, 24.02.2023
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
PR Newswire
24.02.2023 | 13:30
STATS ChipPAC's Automotive Millimeter Wave Radar Packaging Solution Receives Customer Award

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STATS ChipPAC PTE. LTD. won the "Excellent Supplier Award of 2022" issued by Calterah. This award was in recognition of STATS ChipPAC for its excellent service in cooperation with Calterah in the development of automotive millimeter wave radar products and other businesses.


Calterah is committed to becoming the world's top provider of millimeter wave radar chips and solutions, providing global customers with millimeter wave radar technology with higher performance and lower energy consumption. At present, STATS ChipPAC has cooperated with customers in the development of SOC products with high-precision automotive millimeter wave radar transceiver chips and integrated antenna (AiP) and achieved stable mass production.

In addition, STATS ChipPAC offers full turnkey wafer level packaging solutions that include fan-out packaging (eWLB), Wafer Level Packaging (Bumping and Dicing Service), Integrated Passive Devices (IPD), CMOS Image Sensor RW, Wafer probing, and Final Test solutions. STATS ChipPAC's packaging solutions cover a wide spectrum of semiconductor markets, including communications, computing, consumer, automotive, and industrial, certified for use in applications such as ADAS Radar, 5G mm wave communication, Fiber Optic Communication, High-Performance Computing, AI, and MEMS.

Mr. Chiou Lid Jian, general manager of STATS ChipPAC Singapore, said, after years of effort, the company has developed a strong portfolio of reliable solutions in the field of advanced packaging technology and can provide customized development and services based on specific customer needs. This recognition from Calterah is an important milestone for us. We will continue invest in R&D to meet our customers demand in technology and growth.

Mr. Yuzhao Lv, COO of Calterah, said, during this past year, STATS ChipPAC has demonstrated its professionalism and excellent technical knowledge, and has become our trusted partner. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with STATS ChipPAC in the field of advanced packaging technology in the future to meet the growing market demand for high-quality chip products.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009351/image_5006179_38616734.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stats-chippacs-automotive-millimeter-wave-radar-packaging-solution-receives-customer-award-301755354.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
