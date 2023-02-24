Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2023) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) is pleased to advise, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, that Ms. Jocelyn Bennett has been appointed as a non-executive Director and Chair of the Besra Board of Directors effective immediately.

Ms. Bennett is a senior partner and director in InCoR Holdings PLC, a venture capital company, and a Director of Pangaea Resources Ltd.

Ms. Bennett has a strong financial background and extensive accounting and corporate experience through her involvement with several private and public companies.

Pangaea Resources Ltd is a significant shareholder and a long-standing supporter of Besra.



This ASX release was authorised by the Board of Directors.



