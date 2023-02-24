After an interim high in 2021, polysilicon imports into China fell again in 2022, but the country's share in global output still came close to 90%, according to a new report by Bernreuter Research.Chinese imports of polysilicon fell 23% year on year to 88,093 metric (MT) in 2022, due the ramp-up of new production capacity in the country, according to a new report by Bernreuter Research. The declines follow severe polysilicon shortages in 2021. Annual polysilicon imports into China have nearly halved from their peak of 158,918 MT in 2017. They are now close to 2012 levels, when they reached 82,760 ...

