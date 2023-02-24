Borealis Foods Inc. to Go Public Through Business Combination with Oxus Acquisition Corp., Advancing the Mission to Develop Global Food Solutions

~ Borealis Foods Inc. is a food technology company with a mission to address global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious and functional food products with great flavor that are both affordable and sustainable. The company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its commitment to making a positive impact on both human life and the planet. With its unique approach, Borealis has a significant opportunity to create a meaningful and profound impact on the world. ~

~Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of Borealis, is a world class food grade manufacturing facility with an annual capacity to produce 600 million highly nutritious, ready-to-eat ramen meals, sold in the US, Canada and soon Europe~

~ Borealis' Leadership will continue to lead the Newly Combined Company with Reza Soltanzadeh, MD as CEO and Barthelemy Helg as Chairman ~



~ The Transaction values Borealis at an enterprise value pre-money of $150 million ~

~ Transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2023 ~

Oakville, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Foods Inc., an innovative food technology company ("Borealis"), and Oxus Acquisition Corp. ("Oxus") (Nasdaq: OXUSU, OXUS, OXUSW), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement on February 23, 2023, that is expected to result in a newly-combined company (the "Company") under the name Borealis Foods Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the Company will continue to be led by Borealis' CEO and Co-Founder Reza Soltanzadeh, and Chairman and Co-Founder Barthelemy Helg. The boards of directors of Borealis and Oxus have each unanimously approved the proposed transaction.

Borealis is a food technology company that has developed a high quality, affordable, sustainable and highly nutritious range of plant-based, ready-to-eat meals, which are sold in the US, Canada, and are expected to be soon sold in Europe. Borealis Foods has developed and launched the world's first mass-produced plant-based ramen meal with 20 grams of complete protein per serving. This achievement in the plant-based protein industry underscores Borealis' commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions to tackle global food challenges.

Through continuous research and development, and partnerships with other advanced food-tech companies, Borealis has created ramen meals that are organic, vegan, vegetarian, Halal, Kosher, plant-based, egg and dairy free, non-GMO, MSG free, and TBHQ free, and are manufactured with recyclable packaging. The ramen category represents an estimated $40 billion market and plays an essential role in feeding billions of people worldwide.

Reza Soltanzadeh, CEO of Borealis, shared "We are thrilled about the next stage of Borealis and our alignment with Oxus on our shared vision of making healthy and sustainable food accessible to all. By closing a business combination with Oxus, we can fully realize our mission of developing food technology solutions to address global food challenges. This new company represents a significant step forward for us."

Kanat Mynzhanov, CEO of Oxus, said "We, at Oxus Acquisition Corp., have been looking for companies and technologies that have a positive, sustainable, environmental impact on a global basis. Our team has been working hard to find an optimal partner to join us in this quest; we have evaluated many potential candidates and we believe that we have found an excellent partner in Borealis, as a leading platform in food tech, and Palmetto as their first successful application of such innovation on a commercial scale. We believe Borealis is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the global basic food industry."

Oxus raised approximately $172,500,000 million in gross proceeds in its initial public offering, including the proceeds of the exercise of the over-allotment option. It was listed on the NASDAQ on September 21, 2021, to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a target that can benefit from the investment, operating, and innovating experience of Oxus's management team and sponsor.

Transaction Summary

Under the proposed transaction terms, Borealis will combine with Oxus and become a publicly traded entity under its existing name. The transaction values Borealis at an enterprise value pre-money of $150 million. In connection with the proposed transaction, the aggregate consideration to be paid to Borealis' equity holders will be $150 million of rollover equity subject to adjustment.

The Company's board is expected to be comprised of seven directors, five of whom will be independent, consistent with the applicable NASDAQ listing rules.

The proposed transaction will require approval of the shareholders of both Oxus and Borealis and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Advisors

Oxus :

Torys LLP (Canada), Travers Thorp Alberga (Cayman Islands), and Greenberg Traurig, LLP are acting as legal counsel to Oxus (US).

Borealis :

Nixon Peabody LLP (US) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada) are acting as legal counsel to Borealis.

