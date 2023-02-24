BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update





Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share increased by 5.0% during the month of January (in GBP terms).



Equity markets experienced a strong start to the year, with the MSCI All Country World index returning +7.1% in January 2023. Continuing the trend from last year, the correlation between equities and bonds remained positive. The inflation readings for December 2022 also showed slowing inflation across the US and the eurozone. The end to the zero-COVID policy in China has raised expectations for a strong recovery of the Chinese economy as we progress through 2023. Elsewhere, a relatively warm winter has helped to reduce the magnitude of the energy crisis in Europe.



The mining sector performed strongly during the month, with the fund's benchmark recording its best start to a year since 2017. Mined commodity prices were up almost across the board, supported by the impressive pace of China's reopening and expectations for a pickup in demand. We saw downgrades to supply in the release of quarterly production results during the month, which with inventories at record lows highlights continued supply constraints. Civil unrest in Peru created further risks to commodity supply, significantly impacting the tin and the copper market. Iron ore (62% fe.) and copper prices were up by 9.8% and 10.0% respectively over the month. Meanwhile, the gold price was up by 6.2%, aided by a weakening US dollar. There was also record central bank purchases of gold during the month. Warmer-than-expected weather caused weakness in natural gas prices, which put pressure on thermal coal prices, particularly in Europe.



Within the traditional energy space, it has been a quiet month for the sector due to warmer than expected weather conditions. Oil prices were broadly flat during the month, despite China re-opening showing signs of acceleration. The US rig count has also been dropping, down to 609 in January after peaking at the start of December, due to softening in activity in the US in response to lower oil prices.



Within the energy transition theme, there continues to be growing expectations that Europe will provide policy support in response to the Inflation Reduction Act. This will be a positive catalyst for the theme, providing momentum around energy transition in Europe and energy security.



24 February 2023