Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.000% sind keine Utopie! MedTech-Aktie am Weg zum Welterfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 ISIN: US0028241000 Ticker-Symbol: ABL 
Tradegate
24.02.23
15:33 Uhr
96,00 Euro
-0,73
-0,75 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,7795,9215:52
95,6295,8815:52
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2023 | 15:38
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abbott: Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM Pioneers

Abbott

"What Does STEM Look Like?"

Click here to read the children's book created by Women in STEM at Abbott.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2023 / It's no secret that children are fascinated with science, technology, engineering, and math - or STEM.

Building blocks, insect-collection kits and remote-control dinosaurs are popular (and fun!) ways to introduce curious young people to STEM ideas and concepts. But what's the best way to inspire them to consider taking related classes in high school and college and pursuing a STEM career?

Abbott's Women in STEM employee network created a children's book with hopes of doing just that.

In "What Does STEM Look Like?" readers can follow Anna's journey as she discovers how her interests in animals, art and space could lead to professions in biology, astronomy, or geometry - or any of the STEM fields.

Network members hope the book will help break stigmas around what "STEM" looks like - STEM workers can be anybody!

The book is available for free download here.

Network members, who work in divisions and businesses across Abbott, hope this book will encourage and educate children about why STEM is important and let them know that anyone can work in STEM fields. It's a critically important message, because federal data anticipate the U.S. alone will need more than 1 million more STEM workers by 2031.

Abbott's Women in STEM Network elevates women working in STEM with career development, networking, recruitment and recognition opportunities and community outreach. Members hope to inspire rising STEM talent today to be tomorrow's problem solvers.

Inspiring and supporting students, particularly girls and those from diverse backgrounds, to pursue STEM careers is part of Abbott's 2030 Sustainability Plan. Goals include creating opportunities in our STEM programs and internships for more than 100,000 young people, including 50% from underrepresented groups.

Find out more about STEM at Abbott at www.stem.abbott

Abbott, Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Abbott on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Abbott
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/abbott
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Abbott

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740653/Inspiring-the-Next-Generation-of-STEM-Pioneers

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.